  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Cheat Sheet

Where to Score the Best Three-Course Deals during Portland Dining Month

Here are our 15 top picks for March’s money-saving bonanza.

By Benjamin Tepler 2/22/2017 at 10:23am

Ataula1 s6fuia

Ataula

Image: Benjamin Tepler

More than 120 restaurants are game for this year’s Portland Dining Month: a three-course, $29 meal, offering bargains at some of the priciest steakhouses and modernist stages in town. The best Dining Month deals do more than just cobble together existing, low-priced dishes, shrink the portions, or tack a cookie onto the end to qualify as “multi-course.” Instead, they get creative—using lesser-known cuts and fresh techniques. Beet salads and vanilla panna cotta? Not so much. Beef tongue Spam musubi with cucumber and Chinese hot mustard? Yes, please. Check out our best bets for the month of March. 

Ataula

First course: Pulpo (Spanish octopus) carpaccio, olive, pistachio, sun-dried tomatoes, pimiento and parmesan

Second course: Chorizo-dog with Spanish Chistorra chorizo, smoked honey mustard

Third course: Vegetable rossejat with toasted noodles, mushrooms and seasonal vegetables in a Romesco sauce

Aviary

First course (choose one): Silken tofu, butternut squash, Asian pear, Treviso radicchio, hot bean paste and pomegranate in a nori vinaigrette or steamed manila clams with sherry, guanciale, sugar snap peas and coriander

Second course (choose one): Lamb two ways with roasted leg and hoisin-glazed belly, taro tots, scallion and water chestnut gremolata or pan-seared Tasmanian sea trout yuzu with fennel, tamarind and savoy cabbage

Third course (choose one): Chocolate hazelnut cake with espresso ice cream and passion fruit or coconut tapioca with mango sorbet and caramel cremeux

Biwa

First course: Sampler dish of Dashi ricotta dip (Carl's house-made ricotta with Senbei), Tsukemono (a selection of handmade pickles), Saba nanbanzuke (classic fried and marinated mackerel), Goma-ae (miso-sesame cauliflower), Inarizushi (marinated tofu skin) and the day’s choice of the best fresh and local sashimi

Second course: Sampler dish of daikon salad with umeboshi and ikura, Buta no Kakuni (braised pork belly) and kimchi hot pot (seafood and kimchi soup)

Third course: Handmade roasted green tea ice cream

Bluehour

First course: Roasted beet terrine of goat cheese, trout roe, pea tendrils and saba

Second course: Braised Muscovy duck leg with chestnut dumplings, charred leeks, shallots and a red wine jus

Third course: “Choco taco” of Fernet and chocolate ice cream, anise pizzelle cookie, valrhona chocolate and hazelnuts

Pomo 1016 best resized chesa dha5qs

Chesa

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Chesa

First course (choose one): Huerta: farm greens, sunchokes, radishes, compressed pineapple, house ricotta, and a piquillo vinaigrette or Remolacha: : Josper-roasted beets, wine infused pears, yogurt, goat cheese and dijon cream with puffed quinoa and a citrus vinaigrette

Second course (choose one): Bravas: Fried potatoes with milk aioli and brava sauce or Nuestra Croqueta: porcini croquettes with a porcini aioli

Third course (choose one): Butifarra: Dad's recipe for pork sausage, made by Chef Higgins, and garbanzo stew with piparra-shallot picada

1014 crispy pata clyde common ahsjm2

Clyde Common

Image: Benjamin Tepler

Clyde Common

First course: Pancit Bihon: Filipino stir fry-style noodle dish with an assortment of vegetables and chicken

Second course: Pork Adobo: soy- and vinegar-braised pork shoulder with jasmine rice, fried egg and roasted broccoli

Third course: Mamon: sponge cake with marshmallow fluff, Pandan ice cream and Grana Padano

Departure

First course (choose one): Roasted cauliflower and snow peas with grilled onion, charred lemongrass and chilies or Chicken Tom Kha soup with mushroom, galangal and makrut lime

Second course (choose one): Shrimp and long bean prik khing curry or Szechuan beef noodles with shiitake, chili and scallion

Third course (choose one): Frozen citrus mousse with kumquat, calamansi and almond or Coconut ash chocolate cake with passionfruit and coconut caramel ice cream

Feisty Lamb

First course: Grass fed lamb belly char siu on an orange sesame garlic pancake with pickled organic vegetables

Second course: Smoked grass fed lamb bobotie, topped with turmeric egg custard and melon mint chutney

Third course: Gelato with mustard caramel, black lava sea salted cookie dough and a hot pretzel blond brownie 

Laurelhurst Market

First course: Caesar salad with romaine leaves, charred radicchio and Grana Padano

Second course: Shepherd's pie with a twelve hour braised beef, roasted winter vegetables and mashed potatoes

Third course: Honey-vanilla panna cotta with roasted pineapple and coconut shortbread cookies

0715 little bird yvmb2r

Little Bird

Image: Karen Brooks

Little Bird

First course (choose one): Shredded kale salad with toasted sesame seeds, pecan vinaigrette and buttermilk blue or Potato gnocchi with pickled apple, parmesan vinaigrette, and marcona almonds

Second course (choose one): Cedar plank cod with heirloom carrot puree, fried salsify, bread and butter jalepeños, and a crab cake or Grilled lamb terrine with chickpea stew, nicoise olives, citrus with a harissa vinaigrette

Third course (choose one): Dulce de leche panna cotta with a chocolate crumb, candied ginger and pinapple granité or Ice cream and sorbet duo served with a shortbread cookie 

Olympia Provisions NW

First course (choose one): Groundwork organics lettuces with a fines herbes vinaigrette or Salami consommé with fermented cucumber and mustard oil

Second course (choose one): Grilled sausages with broccoli rabe, new potato and sweet onion mustard or Oregon bay shrimp risotto with oyster mushroom, yams, sour cream and tarragon

Third course (choose one): Tapioca pudding with spiced pear butter and hazelnut praline or Cinnamon beignets with warm dipping chocolate

Superbite

First course (choose one): Salmon crudo with hibiscus ponzu, pickled jalapeño and shiso or Grilled shiitake with miso porcini marshmallow and sauternes glaze or Dungeness crab with celery root tortilla, sesame mayo, orange and tobiko or Beef tongue Spam musubi with cucumber and Chinese hot mustard

Second Course: Chicken fried quail with a citrus salad, vadouvan, shallot and turmeric yogurt and Barbecue beef short ribs with Ecuadorian potato pancake, Vermont cheddar and mizuna

Third Course: Pineapple orange sorbet with a prosecco float 

Taylor Railworks

First Course (choose one): Warm squid with citrus shiso, mint and chilies or Citrus salad with whipped goat cheese, Marcona almonds, aleppo pepper, shiso and mint

Second Course (choose one): Goat cheese gnocchi, sesame, gochujang and fermented radish or Ricotta tortellini with spicy chicken broth, butter and parmesan

Third Course (choose one): Arbequina olive oil cake with Meyer lemon marmalade and crème fraiche or Buttermilk panna cotta with poppy seed shortbread and satsuma confit 

Tusk

First Course: Mezze: a selection of a small seasonal salads, olives, pickles, hummus and house made flatbread

Second Course (choose one): Pork shoulder braised with greens, cumin, aleppo pepper and sumac or Chickpea and hominy stew with garlic, parsley, yogurt and frizzled onions

Third Course: Semolina, apricot and orange blossom layer cake 

10 13 xico brunch fperfl

Xico

Image: Allison Jones

Xico

First course: Jicama salad with cucumbers, oranges, toasted sesame seeds and a tequila honey dressing

Second course: Pork posole: rich, hearty pork and hominy stew, served with house ground, non-GMO corn tostada and topped with crema, queso fresco, cabbage, radish and chili powder

Third course: Lime trifle cake layered with coconut custard, whipped cream and toasted coconut

Filed under
Xico, Olympia Provisions, Tusk, Departure, Clyde Common, Biwa, Ataula
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Xico

$$$ Mexican 3715 SE Division St

Oaxaca is represented at Xico—but so is Oregon: playful notes, purist notions, and fresh-ground masa fill out a room that feels like a beach hut with pearls....

Editor’s Pick

Tusk

$$ Middle Eastern, Pacific Northwest 2448 E Burnside St

A farm-fresh Mideast remix beckons Portland into the light.

Editor’s Pick

Taylor Railworks

$$$ American, Asian 117 SE Taylor St, Suite 101

When Erik Van Kley flew the coop at beloved Little Bird in early 2015, who’d have guessed that the talented chef would return with a vibrant detour to the Am...

SuperBite

$$$ Modern, New American 527 SW 12th Ave

Star chefs Greg Denton and Gabi Quiñónez Denton’s downtown dining room turns a spotlight on wild microplates.

Editor’s Pick

Olympia Provisions Northwest

$$ Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 1632 NW Thurman St

The charcuterie list shares the impressive salumi and sausages with the original Olympia Provisions in industrial Southeast, but the Northwest Portland branc...

Editor’s Pick

Little Bird Bistro

$$$ French 219 SW 6th Ave.

Little Bird has quietly rebooted as Portland’s most exciting “new” restaurant. The downtown bistro’s cooking feels vital and experimental, like a playful foo...

Editor’s Pick

Laurelhurst Market

$$$ New American, Steakhouse 3155 E Burnside St.

When Laurelhurst Market opened in 2009, it veered as far from Morton’s as you could get: affordable cuts, next-level sides, and a butcher counter to rival an...

The Feisty Lamb

$$$ Breakfast / Brunch, New American 2174 W Burnside Street

Miami transplant and one-time Top Chef villain Micah Edelstein makes no bones: come into her house of cooking, or don’t come at all. She makes her stand with...

Editor’s Pick

Departure Restaurant & Lounge

$$$ Asian, Vegan, Vegetarian 525 SW Morrison St

When New York high-end kitchen vet Gregory Gourdet took over the Nines hotel’s astro-sleek 15th-floor restaurant in 2010, it was better known for its bridge-...

Editor’s Pick

Clyde Common

$$$ New American, Pacific Northwest 1014 SW Stark St

Set in the ground floor of the Ace Hotel, Clyde Common has a tastefully informal chic vibe—and the bar serves the best negroni in town, barrel-aged into some...

Editor’s Pick

Chesa

$$$ Spanish 2218 NE Broadway

In a city of pop-ups and counter service, Chesa is a real-deal restaurant. The Northeast PDX dining room, from the team behind tapas hot spot Ataula, is alre...

Bluehour

$$$$ Mediterranean 250 NW 13th Ave

A Portland institution, Bruce Carey's swank Pearl District perch raises the bar for happy hour, chic cocktails, and upscale dinner dishes. Oysters on the hal...

Editor’s Pick

Biwa

$$ Japanese 215 SE Ninth Ave

Biwa mashes up indie Portland and the izakaya, a Japanese bar where customers can drink beer and sake while nibbling on small plates of, say, Korean beef tar...

Editor’s Pick

Aviary

$$ Asian 1733 NE Alberta St

At the always eclectic Aviary on NE Alberta Street in the Alberta Arts neighborhood, chef Sarah Pliner fuses Asian and western ingredients with style and whimsy.

Editor’s Pick

Ataula

$$$ Spanish 1818 NW 23rd Pl

Ataula brings the best of Catalan and Spanish cuisine with to the Alphabet District in Portland with chef Jose Chesa's creative takes on Iberian classics like paella and wine-friendly tapas.

Related Content

FIRST LOOK

Inside Timberline’s Two New Eateries: Wy’East Café and Phlox Point Cabin

02/04/2016 By Brooke Bass

Year in Review

Karen Brooks’s Best Portland Dishes 2015

12/29/2015 By Karen Brooks

TREND WATCH

5 Food and Drink Trends Taking Portland by Storm

02/25/2014 By Benjamin Tepler

CHEAP EATS 2013

Hot Diggity Dogs!

02/22/2013 By Kasey Cordell Edited by Rachel Ritchie and Karen Brooks

Eat & Drink

Breaking News

The Word on Micah Camden’s Heart Pizza, Opening Friday, February 24

12:47pm By Karen Brooks

Cheat Sheet

Where to Score the Best Three-Course Deals during Portland Dining Month

10:23am By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

3:19am By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Feb 21–28

02/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

First Impressions

Danwei Canting Brings Beijing's Melting-Pot Flavors to Southeast Portland

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Recipes

Oui Presse Puts the Coffee Back in Coffee Cake

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

The Essentials

From a New Shins Album to a Blitzen Trapper Musical, March's Pop Culture Hot List

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann

Music

Meet Kevin Burke, Portland's Giant of Traditional Irish Music

02/20/2017 By Stephen Phillips

Dance

With Fresh Talent and Energy, Oregon Ballet Theatre Makes a Big Leap

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann Illustrations by Nick Iluzada

Long Story Short

Why Movie Madness Owner Mike Clark Doesn't Feel Threatened by Netflix

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Theater

Oregon Shakespeare Fest Opens with Political Charge and Period Drama

02/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

The Shakedown

The Shakedown on Starbucks

02/20/2017 By Marty Patail

Long Story Short

Why Movie Madness Owner Mike Clark Doesn't Feel Threatened by Netflix

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Travel & Outdoors

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Boom Service

Are Hotel Restaurants Cool Again?

02/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Theater

Oregon Shakespeare Fest Opens with Political Charge and Period Drama

02/20/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Coffee Guide: Nice Package

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Menswear

After Designing for Jay Z, Kanye, and Pharrell, Christopher Bevans Goes Bigger

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Anti-Fog Snow Goggles to Sleek Jewelry Hooks, March's Best Local Stuff

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

Activewear Hijabs to Rosary Necklaces, This Website Is a One-Stop Faith-Based Shop

02/20/2017 By Ko Ricker

Happenings

February's Steals, Deals, and Style Events

02/16/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Runway

Portland's Sexiest Lingerie Hits the Runway

02/14/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

3:19am By Molly Woodstock

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Om Base

Q&A: Zeyah Roge on Teaching Queer and Trans Yoga

02/20/2017 By Elise Herron

Get Out

How Looking out the Window Can Help You Survive a Concrete World

02/06/2017 By Regan Breeden

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters