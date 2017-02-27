  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 27–Mar 12

From DACA rallies to POWFest, photography exhibits to LGBTQ history tours, here's how to get engaged right now.

By Portland Monthly Staff 2/27/2017 at 10:48am

Wethepeople invite etsypo

Protest signs are on display at Wieden & Kennedy through March.

Image: Wieden & Kennedy

August Wilson Monologue Competition

7 p.m. Mon, Feb 27, Newmark Theatre, FREE (reservations required)
Twelve local high school students perform monologues by landmark playwright August Wilson, whose 10-play Century Cycle chronicled black life in Pittsburgh’s working-class Hill District, vying for the chance to advance to the national competition in New York City. Plus, expect two monologues from the Red Door Project’s Hands Up project about policing and race, and plenty of music throughout the evening.

Latinx Rally - Defend DACA

5­–7:30 p.m. Tues, Feb 28, Terry D. Schrunk Plaza
Join Milenio.org and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario as they call on elected city, state, and national officials to protect DACA, stop deportations, protect immigrants, and welcome refugees.

Ride for Resistance

6–9 p.m. Tues, Feb 28, Parkway North, Portland State University, FREE
Listen to the stories of indigenous activists from more than twelve different nations as they share their knowledge of colonial violence and #NoDAPL resistance.

Thank You Planned Parenthood

7 p.m. Tue, Feb 28, EastBurn, $20
Seven women—including providers, volunteers, and former patients—share stories about the role Planned Parenthood has played in their lives.

The Lost Boys of Portlandia Screening and Panel

7–8:30 p.m. Wed, March 1, Havurah Shalom, FREE
This free event includes a screening of The Lost Boys of Portlandia, an indie documentary about Portland’s homeless youth; the premiere of the film “Resist, not Arrest,” which explores HB 2215, a new bill that would allow people to rest, sit, and eat in public; and a panel discussion with youth who have experienced homelessness. 

Count Her In Celebration

5:30–8 p.m. Thu, Mar 2, Castaway Portland, SOLD OUT
Commemorate the groundbreaking results of the Women’s Foundation of Oregon’s landmark statewide “Count Her In” survey with dinner, drinks, a live auction, and a celebrity quiz show. 

ACLU Benefit Show at Holocene

8 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Thu, Mar 2, Holocene, $10
This 21+ musical performance features acts by Lenore, Lindsay Clark, Catherine Feeny, Anna Tivel, and Robin Bacior.

POWFest

Thurs–Sun, Mar 2–5, Hollywood Theatre, $9 general, $60 festival pass
The annual showcase of women in cinema celebrates its 10th anniversary with its first guest of honor of color: Cheryl Dunye, whose 1996 film The Watermelon Woman was a trailblazing LGBTQ work. Other highlights include The View from Tall, a feature film exploring teen sexuality and consent, and Out of Order, a doc following queer faith leaders.

Joel Berg

7:30 p.m. Fri, Mar 3, Powell's City of Books, FREE
The antipoverty advocate and director of Hunger Free America just dropped a new book, America, We Need to Talk, which parodies self-help tomes while also examining why our country has gone so haywire of late—and providing a plan for the future.

Cascade Festival of African Films

Various times thru Mar 4, Portland Community College’s Cascade Campus, FREE
Back in 1991, this fest launched as a humble four-film affair. This year, it’s up to 17 feature-length films (plus six shorts) from across the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Tunisia.

Know Your Rights: Trans Youth & Title IX

Noon–1 p.m. Sun, Mar 5, Q Center, FREE
The Trump administration recently announced it would rescind protections for transgender students—this event will outline what rights and options are still available to students of all gender identities. 

Putting the T in Equality

6:30–9 p.m. Sun, Mar 5, Portland First Christian Church, FREE
Learn how to support and advocate on behalf of transgender Oregonians at this workshop for cisgender allies.

My Life Through My Lens

Thru Mar 5, Union Knott, FREE
Local photographer Renée Lopez’s first solo exhibit features her striking images of Portlanders of color, largely women and those in activist and music communities.

"The Few, the Many... and Trump"

7 p.m. Tue, Mar 7, Reed College's Vollum Lecture Hall, FREE
Political theorist and University of Pennsylvania professor Jeffrey Green gives a lecture that promises to "examine aspects of the Trump phenomenon in light of a plebeian model of democracy."

Portland Zine Symposium Presents: Identities and Futures

7 p.m.–1 a.m. Tues, Mar 7, Holocene, $7-10 sliding scale (or bring a donation of sealed menstrual products and pay $5)
This multimedia event will highlight the stores of women and non-binary folks through animations, comics and zine readings, and tunes by DJ KM Fizzy of the Thermals. A portion of proceeds will benefit Sankofa Collective Northwest

Beyond the Bars: A Discussion on Mass Incarceration and Deportation

7–9 pm. Tues, March 7, Gilda’s Italian Restaurant, FREE
Join Milenio.org for a roundtable discussion about the effects of the United States' current deportation and mass incarceration practices. 

Eight That Can't Wait: Discussion of Reproductive Health Access Gaps

8:30–10:30 a.m. Wed, March 8, Women’s Foundation of Oregon, FREE (suggested donation)
Since releasing its galvanizing Count Her In report last fall, the Women’s Foundation of Oregon has been hosting a series of talks exploring the most pressing obstacles facing female Oregonians. This community discussion will focus on ways to close the gaps in reproductive healthcare access across our state.

Matthew Desmond

7:30 p.m. Thu, Mar 9, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $15–65
As part of Multnomah County Library’s Everybody Reads program, Desmond—a sociologist at Harvard and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow—discusses his book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, which profiles eight poor families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Morgan Parker

7:30 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, Powell's City of Books, FREE
Rarely has a poetry collection boasted a nervier title than Parker’s latest, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé. Drawing on politics, jazz, and modern pop culture, her work has both moxie and depth. Parker will also appear at the Portland Art Museum at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with a group of high-school poets for a performance in the Constructing Identity exhibit.

Pride Forever: LGBTQ History Tour

11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sat, March 11, Voodoo Doughnut, $15
Featuring the personal stories of local LGBTQ leaders, this Know Your City tour explores topics like anti-transgender violence, AIDS, and cross-dressing through a local lens. 

Ceremony of Sludge VI: Benefit for Planned Parenthood and ACLU

8 p.m.–3 a.m. Sat, March 11, High Water Mark, $10-20 sliding scale
This annual celebration of heavy music will feature Witch Mountain, Disenchanter, Year of the Cobra, and other local bands. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and ACLU of Oregon.

Arvie Smith

Thru Mar 12, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
With lush colors, swirling lines, and potent references—the Ku Klux Klan to Aunt Jemima to the police shooting of Michael Brown—the Portlander’s huge canvases are a politically charged visual feast.

NXNE: The Skanner Photography of Julie Keefe, 1991–2008

Thru Mar 17, Emerson House, FREE
Julie Keefe started working as a photographer for the Skanner, Portland’s African-American newspaper, in 1991. This exhibit gathers nearly two decades’ worth of her work of North and Northeast Portland.

We the People

Thru Mar, Wieden & Kennedy, FREE
This gallery show features demonstration signs from recent social justice marches. The evolving exhibit—community members are welcome to donate their signs—will run through March before traveling around the world to Wieden & Kennedy’s international offices. For each item received, Wieden & Kennedy has pledged to give $10 to Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, promising a minimum contribution of $10,000. Read more about it here.

Filed under
Activism, Nonprofits, Film Fest
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Arvie Smith

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM $19.99 Portland Art Museum

With lush colors, swirling lines, and potent references—the Ku Klux Klan to Aunt Jemima to the police shooting of Michael Brown—the Portlander’s huge canvase...

Art

Constructing Identity

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM FREE–$19.99 Portland Art Museum

A new exhibit draws together contemporary work by African American artists—from the masterful silhouettes of Kara Walker to the lush paintings of Portlander ...

Books & Talks

Morgan Parker

Editor’s Pick FREE Powell's Books

Rarely has a poetry collection boasted a nervier title than Parker’s latest, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé. Drawing on politics, jazz, and mod...

Books & Talks

Matthew Desmond

Editor’s Pick $15–65 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

As part of Multnomah County Library’s Everybody Reads program, Desmond—a sociologist at Harvard and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow—discusses his book Evicted: Pov...

Film

Cascade Festival of African Films

FREE Portland Community College: Cascade Campus

Back in 1991, this fest launched as a humble four-film affair. This year, it’s up to 17 feature-length films (plus six shorts) from across the continent, inc...

Books & Talks

Joel Berg

FREE Powell's Books

The antipoverty advocate and director of Hunger Free America just dropped a new book, America, We Need to Talk, which parodies self-help tomes while also exa...

Related Content

First Thursday

Turn Your Protest Sign into Art in a New Portland Gallery Show

02/01/2017 By Fiona McCann

Health News

Oregon Women Face Higher Rates of Rape, Violence, Depression, and Wealth Disparity

10/05/2016 By Molly Woodstock

FILM

Portland’s Lost Boys Are Coming to a Screen Near You

06/02/2016 By Fiona McCann

Slideshow

Tiffany's Great Gatsby Collection

05/15/2013

Eat & Drink

Food News

Fire Devastates Beloved Portland Pork Shop Tails & Trotters

02/24/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Breaking News

The Word on Micah Camden’s Heart Pizza, Opening Friday, February 24

02/22/2017 By Karen Brooks

Cheat Sheet

Where to Score the Best Three-Course Deals during Portland Dining Month

02/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

02/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Eat This Now

Where to Eat This Week: Feb 21–28

02/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

First Impressions

Danwei Canting Brings Beijing's Melting-Pot Flavors to Southeast Portland

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Public media

Portland Community Media Is Reborn as Open Signal

02/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Oregon Film

How Mississippi Records Inspired This Year’s Grand Jury Prize Winner at Sundance

02/23/2017 By Jason Cohen

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 23–26

02/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Jason Buehrer, and Fiona McCann

The Essentials

From a New Shins Album to a Blitzen Trapper Musical, March's Pop Culture Hot List

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann

Music

Meet Kevin Burke, Portland's Giant of Traditional Irish Music

02/20/2017 By Stephen Phillips

Dance

With Fresh Talent and Energy, Oregon Ballet Theatre Makes a Big Leap

02/20/2017 By Fiona McCann Illustrations by Nick Iluzada

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Feb 27–Mar 12

10:48am By Portland Monthly Staff

Food News

Fire Devastates Beloved Portland Pork Shop Tails & Trotters

02/24/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Weather

How Portland's Horrid Winter Storms Brought Small Businesses Together

02/23/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Public media

Portland Community Media Is Reborn as Open Signal

02/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Travel & Outdoors

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Boom Service

Are Hotel Restaurants Cool Again?

02/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dispatch

Activewear Hijabs to Rosary Necklaces, This Website Is a One-Stop Faith-Based Shop

02/20/2017 By Ko Ricker

Style & Shopping

Weather

How Portland's Horrid Winter Storms Brought Small Businesses Together

02/23/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Coffee Guide: Nice Package

6 Portland Coffee Roasters with Primo Packaging

02/20/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Menswear

After Designing for Jay Z, Kanye, and Pharrell, Christopher Bevans Goes Bigger

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Anti-Fog Snow Goggles to Sleek Jewelry Hooks, March's Best Local Stuff

02/20/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

Activewear Hijabs to Rosary Necklaces, This Website Is a One-Stop Faith-Based Shop

02/20/2017 By Ko Ricker

Happenings

February's Steals, Deals, and Style Events

02/16/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy March with These Local Wellness Events

02/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

News to Chew

Doughnuts, Pizza, Burgers, and More Vegan Food News

02/22/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

Profile

Male? Female? Jamie Shupe Battles for a Third Option.

02/20/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Ventures

Bike Brand Chrome Industries Buckles Down in Portland

02/20/2017 By Zach Dundas

Getaway

3 Reasons to Thrill to the Northwest's Extended Ski Season

02/20/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Bars & Nightlife

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Hit List

They Dunk; You Drink: The Best Bars for Watching the Trail Blazers

10/05/2016 By Arlo Voorhees

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

We Are So Ready for These Eight Spring Blooms

02/21/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Go Green

Maximize the Health of Your Indoor Garden Space

02/21/2017 By Regan Breeden

DIY

Can This Project Help Portland Makers Survive?

02/20/2017 By Jason Buehrer

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theatre's Airport Cinema Opens February 23

02/16/2017 By Fiona McCann

Hotels

Downtown Hilton to Be Renamed after Famed Oregon Suffragist

02/13/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Architecture

These PSU Architecture Students Traveled the US-Mexico Border to Design a Better Wall

02/06/2017 By Elise Herron

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters