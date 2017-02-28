  1. Blogs
How One Portland Designer Sells Clothes Using Psychedelic Music Videos

Sara Bergman ups the lookbook game by eschewing traditional photos for a mini music video.

By Eden Dawn 2/28/2017 at 1:38pm

Sara Bergman SS17 RTW from Leah R. Brown on Vimeo.

Every season, independent fashion designers produce new, cutting-edge content, but face the same daunting challenge: getting people to actually look at it. When every ounce of social media is clogged with links, photos, and political upheaval, it can be difficult to snag anyone's attention at all. 

Local designer Sara Bergman, known for her irreverent pattern combinations and comfortable womenswear, might have a solution. Bergman took the concept of the lookbook and upped the game with a psychedelic-inspired, vintage-vibe video showing off the current collection.

“I created this video with Leah Brown, as a sneak peek into my current work," Bergman says. "We were playing with removing the fourth wall at a photo shoot, showing some of the shabby edges that exist around a polished, finished image. You can see the prop hands coming in, holding fans, moving things, for a very subtly funny effect.” 

The result is just over a minute of fashion fun that gives you both a glimpse into the unstuffy personality of the designer and the wearable, locally produced line.

CREDITS
Sara Bergman // Producer + Clothing Designer
Leah R Brown // Director Editor Camera + Title Design
Megumi Taylor // Model
Vance Reeser // Visual Effects
Aaron Shepherd // Music + Sound Design
Monica Ninh // Makeup + Hair
Dani Ransom // Prop Hands + Behind the Scenes Photos
Leah Maldonado // Prop Hands

