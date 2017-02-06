Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

  1. Blogs
Here's where to go solo, take your numero uno, or feast with the whole family.

By Elise Herron 2/6/2017 at 3:48pm

Xurrovday invlfl

V-Day special: white chocolate-red velvet xurros at 180.

Image: 180

V-Day Pregame 

Valentine's Cocktail Class at Multnomah Whiskey Library

What: Sip on a special Valentine’s Day cocktail while getting a few pointers from the Library’s libation experts. Also in store: small bites and mystery gifts for every guest.
Where: 1124 SW Alder St.
When: Noon–2 p.m. Saturday, February 11
How much: $40 online; 25 percent discount for MWL members

The Night Of

“Kiss From a Rose” Doug Adams Pop-Up

What: Red carnation-clad tables and decadently rich cuisine (caviar, black truffles, foie gras, lobster, and champagne) are the mode at this fundraiser from the Bullard team (Doug Adams and Jennifer Quist)—all set to an 80s/90s love (and break-up) playlist. Come single, bring a partner, bring a group—this Planned Parenthood fundraising event is for everyone.
Where: Elkspace, 614 SW 11th Ave
When: 7 –9 p.m.
How much: $80 online, including a drink ticket for a pre-dinner cocktail at Jackknife 

Le Pigeon

What: The extravagant, love-means-no-less-than-five-courses type romantics are Le Pigeon’s V-Day demographic. James Beard star Gabriel Rucker promises an intimate, festive, and indulgent night, filled with caviar, truffles, and chocolate.
Where: 738 E Burnside St
When: Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
How much: $260 online, including wine and gratuity 

Acadia

What: NoLa-style V-Day in Northeast Portland. Four courses include hush puppies, foie gras, and cornmeal-fried Willapa Bay oysters over jalapeno waffles with buttermilk dressing.  
Where: 1303 NE Fremont St
When: 5–10 p.m.
How much: $70 

Beast

What: Already one of the sexiest tickets in town, Beast’s five-course dinner includes a trio of crudos (lobster carpaccio with caviar, anyone?), braised Wagyu short rib, and wine pairings starting with Champagne rose.  
Where: 5425 NE 30th Ave.
When: Seatings at 6 and 8:45 p.m.
How much: $150 per person with wine pairings 

Little Bird

What: Relatively economical compared to its sister restaurant, Le Pigeon, Little Bird does a three-course Francophile feast with an optional half dozen oysters to boot. That includes the beloved Dijon crepe and double brie burger, alongside fried coq au vin, steak au poivre, and foie gras torchon.  
Where: 215 SW 6th Ave
When: Lunch from 11:30 a.m.–2:20 p.m.; dinner from 5–10 p.m.
How much: $80 per person ($22 extra for oysters) 

Raven & Rose

What: The British Isles-inspired gastropub has a prix fixe menu with options for omnivores (beef fillet with English blue and Yorkshire pudding), vegetarians (eggplant caviar with roasted piquillo peppers on rye toast), vegans, and any other sort of dietary restriction you might be hiding (pre-order required). 
Where: 1331 SW Broadway Ave
When: 4–10 p.m.
How much: $80

Olympia Provisions Northwest

What: Only the meat-curing team at OP would think to stuff calamari with salami (served over cornbread, crispy polenta, and andouille cream). Plus, try OP’s Good Food award-winning Landrauchschinken, black cod, and seared ribeye.
Where: 1632 NW Thurman St.
When: Available Friday–Tuesday, Feb 10–14
How much: $60 per person ($30 for wine pairings) 

Bring the Family

Rally Pizza

What: Vancouver’s new pizzeria from Ken’s Artisan alum Alan Maniscalco offers a set four courses (including pizza, crostini, vegetable and meat plates, and a chocolate-covered cherry concrete) for the adults, and the regular pizza menu for kids. Plus, reservations for families of all sizes are available.
Where: 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
When: 11:00 a.m.–9 p.m.
How much: $35 for the four-course Valentine’s Day menu 

Take It Home

Pix Patisserie

What: This east side dessert and champagne haven has figured out the cardinal truth of Valentine’s Day giving: diamonds are everybody’s best friend. On February 14, one of Pix’s boxes of handmade chocolates will hold a pair of diamond earrings (step aside, Willy Wonka). Even if you don’t score the grand prize, “Take Out & Make Out” boxes—Chinese take-out boxes stuffed full of gluten-free sweets, a zodiac compatibility chart, and champagne bubbles—are available for pick-up or delivery.
Where: 2225 E Burnside St.
When: Now until Valentine's Day
How much: $24 for a “Take Out & Make Out” box

180 Xurros

What: Order a box (or two) of hand-dipped, white chocolate xurros with red velvet crumble and a “hint of citrus” now, and pick up on February 13 or 14.  
Where: 2218 NE Broadway
When: Now until Valentine’s Day
How much: $9.50 for a box of 6

Salt & Straw

What: The ice cream mogul teamed with Portland’s small-batch chocolatiers—Woodblock to Cocanú—to create five cocoa-heavy scoops. We’re talking flavors like Toasted Milk with Assam Tea Caramel from Alma and Granola & Yogurt from Xocolatl de David. Grab a flight, cone, or pint to take home.
Where: All Salt & Straw locations, and online
When: Through February
How much: Prices vary

Editor’s Pick

Salt & Straw Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek tapped the local spirit of craft, collaboration, and crazy flavors to challenge expectations of what an ice cream parlor might lo...

Editor’s Pick

Chesa

$$$ Spanish 2218 NE Broadway

In a city of pop-ups and counter service, Chesa is a real-deal restaurant. The Northeast PDX dining room, from the team behind tapas hot spot Ataula, is alre...

Bar Vivant/Pix Patisserie

$$ Dessert 2225 E Burnside St

Discover a quirky balance of European flavor and Portland charm at this wine lounge and tapas bar on East Burnside in the Kerns district, featuring a 2,000+ bottle wine cellar, outdoor courtyard, and French pastry creations from Pix's Cheryl Wakerhauser.

Editor’s Pick

Rally Pizza

$ Pizza 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd

Vancouver's super-spacious family haunt boasts a host of reasons to cross the Columbia: crispy, char-blistered Neapolitan-style pies drizzled with punchy fen...

Editor’s Pick

Olympia Provisions Northwest

$$ Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 1632 NW Thurman St

The charcuterie list shares the impressive salumi and sausages with the original Olympia Provisions in industrial Southeast, but the Northwest Portland branc...

Editor’s Pick

Raven & Rose

$$ 1331 SW Broadway

Set in the historic Ladd Carriage House on SW Broadway downtown, chef Troy Furuta serves up English and Irish cuisine full of whole roasts, puddings, and terrines. Also check out the Rookery Bar upstairs for killer cocktails from bartender Dave Shenaut.

Editor’s Pick

Little Bird Bistro

$$$ French 219 SW 6th Ave.

Little Bird has quietly rebooted as Portland’s most exciting “new” restaurant. The downtown bistro’s cooking feels vital and experimental, like a playful foo...

Editor’s Pick

Beast

$$$$ French, Pacific Northwest 5425 NE 30th Ave

Feel the girl power at Naomi Pomeroy's no-holds-barred, female run eatery on NE 30th, where the Top Chef Masters contenders serves up prix-fixe meals of foie gras bonbons, pork belly, and daring seasonal fare.

Acadia

$$ Southern 1303 NE Fremont St

Acadia Bistro, on NE Fremont near Irvington/Sabin, serves up the best of Cajun and Creole fare in prime New Orleans style.

Editor’s Pick

Le Pigeon

$$$ French, New American 738 E Burnside St

Gabriel Rucker is a Portland original whose ideas have crackled into something electric. Working off-the-cuff in his own world of complex flavor combinations...

Multnomah Whiskey Library

$$$ 1124 SW Alder St

Browse the annals of whiskey's deep history at this monument to the celebrated liquor on SW Alder in downtown, featuring a 1,500-bottle catalog and an intimate, speakeasy-like atmosphere.

