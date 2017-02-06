Valentine's Day Dining Guide 2017

V-Day special: white chocolate-red velvet xurros at 180. Image: 180

V-Day Pregame

What: Sip on a special Valentine’s Day cocktail while getting a few pointers from the Library’s libation experts. Also in store: small bites and mystery gifts for every guest.

Where: 1124 SW Alder St.

When: Noon–2 p.m. Saturday, February 11

How much: $40 online; 25 percent discount for MWL members

The Night Of

What: Red carnation-clad tables and decadently rich cuisine (caviar, black truffles, foie gras, lobster, and champagne) are the mode at this fundraiser from the Bullard team (Doug Adams and Jennifer Quist)—all set to an 80s/90s love (and break-up) playlist. Come single, bring a partner, bring a group—this Planned Parenthood fundraising event is for everyone.

Where: Elkspace, 614 SW 11th Ave

When: 7 –9 p.m.

How much: $80 online, including a drink ticket for a pre-dinner cocktail at Jackknife

What: The extravagant, love-means-no-less-than-five-courses type romantics are Le Pigeon’s V-Day demographic. James Beard star Gabriel Rucker promises an intimate, festive, and indulgent night, filled with caviar, truffles, and chocolate.

Where: 738 E Burnside St

When: Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

How much: $260 online, including wine and gratuity

What: NoLa-style V-Day in Northeast Portland. Four courses include hush puppies, foie gras, and cornmeal-fried Willapa Bay oysters over jalapeno waffles with buttermilk dressing.

Where: 1303 NE Fremont St

When: 5–10 p.m.

How much: $70

What: Already one of the sexiest tickets in town, Beast’s five-course dinner includes a trio of crudos (lobster carpaccio with caviar, anyone?), braised Wagyu short rib, and wine pairings starting with Champagne rose.

Where: 5425 NE 30th Ave.

When: Seatings at 6 and 8:45 p.m.

How much: $150 per person with wine pairings

What: Relatively economical compared to its sister restaurant, Le Pigeon, Little Bird does a three-course Francophile feast with an optional half dozen oysters to boot. That includes the beloved Dijon crepe and double brie burger, alongside fried coq au vin, steak au poivre, and foie gras torchon.

Where: 215 SW 6th Ave

When: Lunch from 11:30 a.m.–2:20 p.m.; dinner from 5–10 p.m.

How much: $80 per person ($22 extra for oysters)

What: The British Isles-inspired gastropub has a prix fixe menu with options for omnivores (beef fillet with English blue and Yorkshire pudding), vegetarians (eggplant caviar with roasted piquillo peppers on rye toast), vegans, and any other sort of dietary restriction you might be hiding (pre-order required).

Where: 1331 SW Broadway Ave

When: 4–10 p.m.

How much: $80

What: Only the meat-curing team at OP would think to stuff calamari with salami (served over cornbread, crispy polenta, and andouille cream). Plus, try OP’s Good Food award-winning Landrauchschinken, black cod, and seared ribeye.

Where: 1632 NW Thurman St.

When: Available Friday–Tuesday, Feb 10–14

How much: $60 per person ($30 for wine pairings)

Bring the Family

What: Vancouver’s new pizzeria from Ken’s Artisan alum Alan Maniscalco offers a set four courses (including pizza, crostini, vegetable and meat plates, and a chocolate-covered cherry concrete) for the adults, and the regular pizza menu for kids. Plus, reservations for families of all sizes are available.

Where: 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

When: 11:00 a.m.–9 p.m.

How much: $35 for the four-course Valentine’s Day menu

Take It Home

What: This east side dessert and champagne haven has figured out the cardinal truth of Valentine’s Day giving: diamonds are everybody’s best friend. On February 14, one of Pix’s boxes of handmade chocolates will hold a pair of diamond earrings (step aside, Willy Wonka). Even if you don’t score the grand prize, “Take Out & Make Out” boxes—Chinese take-out boxes stuffed full of gluten-free sweets, a zodiac compatibility chart, and champagne bubbles—are available for pick-up or delivery.

Where: 2225 E Burnside St.

When: Now until Valentine's Day

How much: $24 for a “Take Out & Make Out” box

What: Order a box (or two) of hand-dipped, white chocolate xurros with red velvet crumble and a “hint of citrus” now, and pick up on February 13 or 14.

Where: 2218 NE Broadway

When: Now until Valentine’s Day

How much: $9.50 for a box of 6

What: The ice cream mogul teamed with Portland’s small-batch chocolatiers—Woodblock to Cocanú—to create five cocoa-heavy scoops. We’re talking flavors like Toasted Milk with Assam Tea Caramel from Alma and Granola & Yogurt from Xocolatl de David. Grab a flight, cone, or pint to take home.

Where: All Salt & Straw locations, and online

When: Through February

How much: Prices vary