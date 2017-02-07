Bridgetown Announces Initial 2017 Lineup—Plus Bonus Patton Oswalt Show

Patton Oswalt, who played Bridgetown's inaugural year, hits the Schnitz for a special pre-fest show. Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The beloved Bridgetown Comedy Festival—the old line is that it's like summer camp for comedians—turns 10 this year, and it's just unveiled an appropriately celebratory lineup. Seven comics so far have been confirmed for the 2017 fest, which runs May 4–7: Janeane Garofolo, Baron Vaughn, Karen Kilgariff, Laurie Kilmartin, Jackie Kashian, Nico Santos, and Dave Hill.

But that's not all: Patton Oswalt will also hit town for a special pre-festival show at the Schnitz on May 2. It's a nice full-circle moment for Bridgetown—Oswalt headlined the fest's inaugural year.

Expect dozens more comics, podcast recordings, and themed shows to be announced in March and April. Festival passes are now on sale for $79 (the price goes up to $99 in March), and tickets for the Oswalt show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 10. And if you need something to tide yourself over till May, check out our favorite jokes from last year's fest.