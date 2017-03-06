Community
Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Mar 6–19
From Roxane Gay to Matthew Desmond, activist trainings to stories from queer and POC writers, here's how to get engaged right now.
“The Few, the Many... and Trump”
7 p.m. Tue, Mar 7, Reed College’s Vollum Lecture Hall, FREE
Political theorist and University of Pennsylvania professor Jeffrey Green gives a lecture that promises to “examine aspects of the Trump phenomenon in light of a plebeian model of democracy.”
Portland Zine Symposium Presents: Identities and Futures
7 p.m.–1 a.m. Tues, Mar 7, Holocene, $7-10 sliding scale (or bring a donation of sealed menstrual products and pay $5)
This multimedia event will highlight the stores of women and non-binary folks through animations, comics and zine readings, and tunes by DJ KM Fizzy of the Thermals. A portion of proceeds will benefit Sankofa Collective Northwest.
Beyond the Bars: A Discussion on Mass Incarceration and Deportation
7–9 pm. Tues, Mar 7, Gilda’s Italian Restaurant, FREE
Join Milenio.org for a roundtable discussion about the effects of the United States’ current deportation and mass incarceration practices.
Say Her Name
7–9 pm. Tue, Mar 7, Q Center, FREE
Come together with people of color and transgender and nonbinary folks to speak out against transphobic violence, build a rapid response network to aid transwomen, and mourn the 2017 murders of nine transwomen of color.
Incite: Queer Writers Read
7–9 p.m. Tue, Mar 7, Literary Arts, FREE
This new curated reading series for queer writers will feature Domi Shoemaker, Kelly Jeske, David Skilton, Julianna Gonzalez, and Stephanie Glazier reading works about resistance.
Point of Access: 36th Annual Gender Studies Symposium
Mar 8–10, Lewis & Clark College, FREEHead to Lewis & Clark for three packed days of lectures, workshops, and panel discussions about gender issues, from sex work to abortion to the social impact of young-adult literature. Two top-notch keynote speakers have been booked, too: brilliant Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, and disability rights activist Eli Clare. Find the full schedule here.
A Day Without Women
March 8, nationwide
The Women’s March on Washington organizers are encouraging women across America to bring attention to gender discrimination and inequities by striking against paid and unpaid labor; avoiding shopping except from women- and minority-owned small businesses; and/or wearing red in solidarity.
International Women's Day - Portland
12–4 pm. Wed, March 8, Holocene, FREE
Celebrate International Women’s Day by watching a screening of She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry, a documentary about the women’s liberation movement of the 1960s, and attending workshops about running for office or becoming a citizen lobbyist.
Shop Hop
5–8 p.m. Wed, Mar 8, Territory
Sip cocktails from Bull Run Distillery while browsing housewares, clothing, comic books, outdoor wear, and more from AVIDD Boutique, Territory Vintage Pop-Up, Trew Gear, Books With Pictures, Simply Vintage, and Baker's Mark. 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Eight That Can’t Wait: Discussion of Reproductive Health Access Gaps
8:30–10:30 a.m. Wed, Mar 8, Women’s Foundation of Oregon, FREE (suggested donation)
Since releasing its galvanizing Count Her In report last fall, the Women’s Foundation of Oregon has been hosting a series of talks exploring the most pressing obstacles facing female Oregonians. This community discussion will focus on ways to close the gaps in reproductive healthcare access across our state.
Matthew Desmond
7:30 p.m. Thu, Mar 9, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $15–65
As part of Multnomah County Library’s Everybody Reads program, Desmond—a sociologist at Harvard and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow—discusses his book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, which profiles eight poor families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Social Justice as a Health Essential
4:30–7 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, New Expressive Works, FREE
Enjoy a happy hour beverage and connect with other activists as you learn more about Social Justice Fund NW.
Tender Table
7–10 p.m. Fri, March 10, IPRC, FREE ($5–10 suggested)
Listen to powerful presentations and stories from queer women of color including Moroccan-American Muslim writer Melika Belhaj and Pochas Radicales founders Blanca Stacey Villalobos and Andrea Telles.
Morgan Parker
7:30 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, Powell’s City of Books, FREE
Rarely has a poetry collection boasted a nervier title than Parker’s latest, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé. Drawing on politics, jazz, and modern pop culture, her work has both moxie and depth. Parker will also appear at the Portland Art Museum at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with a group of high-school poets for a performance in the Constructing Identity exhibit.
Stand with Native Nations—National Solidarity Gathering
3:30–5:30 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, FREE
In solidarity with similar events nationwide, join a community event featuring speakers from the Native American community as well as musicians and dancers. The family-friendly afternoon will close with a "walk of solidarity to the waterfront that will end in ceremonious thanks and a Native prayer." But there's an official after-party, too: a 21+ blowout at Jade Club from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. with DJs and live music. It's $5–20 sliding scale, cash only, with proceeds to benefit the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, the Water Protector Legal Collective, and the Portland Menstrual Society (donations of sealed, unopened tampons are also encouraged).
Pride Forever: LGBTQ History Tour
11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sat, Mar 11, Voodoo Doughnut, $15
Featuring the personal stories of local LGBTQ leaders, this Know Your City tour explores topics like anti-transgender violence, AIDS, and cross-dressing through a local lens.
De-Canon: A Living Canon Talk
6:30 p.m. Sat, Mar 11, High and Low Art Space and Gallery, $5 suggested (all proceeds go to presenting writers)
A new "visibility project," De-Canon aims to spotlight writers and artists of color. At this event, local poets Neil Aitken and Samiya Bashir (check out one of her poems published in our August 2016 issue) will read from and talk about their work. Zahir Janmohamed of the Racist Sandwich podcast moderates.
Ceremony of Sludge VI: Benefit for Planned Parenthood and ACLU
8 p.m.–3 a.m. Sat, Mar 11, High Water Mark, $10-20 sliding scale
This annual celebration of heavy music will feature Witch Mountain, Disenchanter, Year of the Cobra, and other local bands. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and ACLU of Oregon.
Arvie Smith
Thru Mar 12, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
With lush colors, swirling lines, and potent references—the Ku Klux Klan to Aunt Jemima to the police shooting of Michael Brown—the Portlander’s huge canvases are a politically charged visual feast.
Creating a Social Justice Giving Plan
6–8 pm. Thu, Mar 16, Multnomah Friends Meeting House, FREE
Sponsored by the Social Justice Fund NW, this interactive workshop aims to help folks of all classes and backgrounds plan their donations to grassroots social justice organizations. Dinner is provided, and childcare is available.
Portland Activist Training
6–8 p.m. Thu, March 16, HatchLabs, FREE
This grassroots training session will share ways for women and gender non-conforming folks to become community organizers and advocate for family-forward policies.
NXNE: The Skanner Photography of Julie Keefe, 1991–2008
Thru Mar 17, Emerson House, FREE
Julie Keefe started working as a photographer for the Skanner, Portland’s African-American newspaper, in 1991. This exhibit gathers nearly two decades’ worth of her work of North and Northeast Portland.
PoC Power Happy Hour
5–8 p.m. Sat, Mar 18, Location TBA, FREE
Gather with other people of color to discuss local politics and anti-oppression organizing opportunities.
We the People
Thru Mar, Wieden & Kennedy, FREE
This gallery show features demonstration signs from recent social justice marches. The evolving exhibit—community members are welcome to donate their signs—will run through March before traveling around the world to Wieden & Kennedy’s international offices. For each item received, Wieden & Kennedy has pledged to give $10 to Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, promising a minimum contribution of $10,000. Read more about it here.
