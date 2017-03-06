Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Mar 6–19

Hands Up Don't Shoot (2015) was local painter Arvie Smith's response to the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Smith's Portland Art Museum exhibit closes March 12. Image: Courtesy Arvie Smith

7 p.m. Tue, Mar 7, Reed College’s Vollum Lecture Hall, FREE

Political theorist and University of Pennsylvania professor Jeffrey Green gives a lecture that promises to “examine aspects of the Trump phenomenon in light of a plebeian model of democracy.”

7 p.m.–1 a.m. Tues, Mar 7, Holocene, $7-10 sliding scale (or bring a donation of sealed menstrual products and pay $5)

This multimedia event will highlight the stores of women and non-binary folks through animations, comics and zine readings, and tunes by DJ KM Fizzy of the Thermals. A portion of proceeds will benefit Sankofa Collective Northwest.

7–9 pm. Tues, Mar 7, Gilda’s Italian Restaurant, FREE

Join Milenio.org for a roundtable discussion about the effects of the United States’ current deportation and mass incarceration practices.

7–9 pm. Tue, Mar 7, Q Center, FREE

Come together with people of color and transgender and nonbinary folks to speak out against transphobic violence, build a rapid response network to aid transwomen, and mourn the 2017 murders of nine transwomen of color.

7­–9 p.m. Tue, Mar 7, Literary Arts, FREE

This new curated reading series for queer writers will feature Domi Shoemaker, Kelly Jeske, David Skilton, Julianna Gonzalez, and Stephanie Glazier reading works about resistance.

Mar 8–10, Lewis & Clark College, FREEHead to Lewis & Clark for three packed days of lectures, workshops, and panel discussions about gender issues, from sex work to abortion to the social impact of young-adult literature. Two top-notch keynote speakers have been booked, too: brilliant Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, and disability rights activist Eli Clare. Find the full schedule here.

March 8, nationwide

The Women’s March on Washington organizers are encouraging women across America to bring attention to gender discrimination and inequities by striking against paid and unpaid labor; avoiding shopping except from women- and minority-owned small businesses; and/or wearing red in solidarity.

12–4 pm. Wed, March 8, Holocene, FREE

Celebrate International Women’s Day by watching a screening of She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry, a documentary about the women’s liberation movement of the 1960s, and attending workshops about running for office or becoming a citizen lobbyist.

5–8 p.m. Wed, Mar 8, Territory

Sip cocktails from Bull Run Distillery while browsing housewares, clothing, comic books, outdoor wear, and more from AVIDD Boutique, Territory Vintage Pop-Up, Trew Gear, Books With Pictures, Simply Vintage, and Baker's Mark. 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

8:30–10:30 a.m. Wed, Mar 8, Women’s Foundation of Oregon, FREE (suggested donation)

Since releasing its galvanizing Count Her In report last fall, the Women’s Foundation of Oregon has been hosting a series of talks exploring the most pressing obstacles facing female Oregonians. This community discussion will focus on ways to close the gaps in reproductive healthcare access across our state.

7:30 p.m. Thu, Mar 9, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $15–65

As part of Multnomah County Library’s Everybody Reads program, Desmond—a sociologist at Harvard and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow—discusses his book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, which profiles eight poor families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

4:30–7 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, New Expressive Works, FREE

Enjoy a happy hour beverage and connect with other activists as you learn more about Social Justice Fund NW.

7­–10 p.m. Fri, March 10, IPRC, FREE ($5–10 suggested)

Listen to powerful presentations and stories from queer women of color including Moroccan-American Muslim writer Melika Belhaj and Pochas Radicales founders Blanca Stacey Villalobos and Andrea Telles.

7:30 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, Powell’s City of Books, FREE

Rarely has a poetry collection boasted a nervier title than Parker’s latest, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé. Drawing on politics, jazz, and modern pop culture, her work has both moxie and depth. Parker will also appear at the Portland Art Museum at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with a group of high-school poets for a performance in the Constructing Identity exhibit.

3:30–5:30 p.m. Fri, Mar 10, Terry D. Schrunk Plaza, FREE

In solidarity with similar events nationwide, join a community event featuring speakers from the Native American community as well as musicians and dancers. The family-friendly afternoon will close with a "walk of solidarity to the waterfront that will end in ceremonious thanks and a Native prayer." But there's an official after-party, too: a 21+ blowout at Jade Club from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. with DJs and live music. It's $5–20 sliding scale, cash only, with proceeds to benefit the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, the Water Protector Legal Collective, and the Portland Menstrual Society (donations of sealed, unopened tampons are also encouraged).

11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sat, Mar 11, Voodoo Doughnut, $15

Featuring the personal stories of local LGBTQ leaders, this Know Your City tour explores topics like anti-transgender violence, AIDS, and cross-dressing through a local lens.

6:30 p.m. Sat, Mar 11, High and Low Art Space and Gallery, $5 suggested (all proceeds go to presenting writers)

A new "visibility project," De-Canon aims to spotlight writers and artists of color. At this event, local poets Neil Aitken and Samiya Bashir (check out one of her poems published in our August 2016 issue) will read from and talk about their work. Zahir Janmohamed of the Racist Sandwich podcast moderates.

8 p.m.–3 a.m. Sat, Mar 11, High Water Mark, $10-20 sliding scale

This annual celebration of heavy music will feature Witch Mountain, Disenchanter, Year of the Cobra, and other local bands. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and ACLU of Oregon.

Thru Mar 12, Portland Art Museum, $19.99

With lush colors, swirling lines, and potent references—the Ku Klux Klan to Aunt Jemima to the police shooting of Michael Brown—the Portlander’s huge canvases are a politically charged visual feast.

6–8 pm. Thu, Mar 16, Multnomah Friends Meeting House, FREE

Sponsored by the Social Justice Fund NW, this interactive workshop aims to help folks of all classes and backgrounds plan their donations to grassroots social justice organizations. Dinner is provided, and childcare is available.

6–8 p.m. Thu, March 16, HatchLabs, FREE

This grassroots training session will share ways for women and gender non-conforming folks to become community organizers and advocate for family-forward policies.

Thru Mar 17, Emerson House, FREE

Julie Keefe started working as a photographer for the Skanner, Portland’s African-American newspaper, in 1991. This exhibit gathers nearly two decades’ worth of her work of North and Northeast Portland.

5–8 p.m. Sat, Mar 18, Location TBA, FREE

Gather with other people of color to discuss local politics and anti-oppression organizing opportunities.

Thru Mar, Wieden & Kennedy, FREE

This gallery show features demonstration signs from recent social justice marches. The evolving exhibit—community members are welcome to donate their signs—will run through March before traveling around the world to Wieden & Kennedy’s international offices. For each item received, Wieden & Kennedy has pledged to give $10 to Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, promising a minimum contribution of $10,000. Read more about it here.