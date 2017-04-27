Books
10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores
Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 29. Get thee down to these local treasures.
Yes, we all know about Powell’s City of Books, and its West Burnside city-block hoard of tomes both old and new. But there are plenty of off-the-radar literary bastions scattered across the city. From pristine stacks of new titles to dusty antiquarian novels, you can find it all in our delightfully bookish city.
Broadway Books
1714 NE Broadway
Northeast Portland’s 25-year-old mecca for new books (and a few used ones), as well as journals, magazines, greeting cards, and board games.
Passages
1223 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
A curated stock of out-of-print literature focused on art and poetry, with ongoing fine art exhibitions.
Another Read Through
3932 N Mississippi Ave
A maze-y treasure trove of high-quality used books in all genres.
Mother Foucault’s
523 SE Morrison St, 503-236-2665
The cheekily named Southeast rest stop for the most bookish of new and used books evokes an atmospheric, analog world—cell phones are strictly forbidden, credit cards politely declined.
Monograph Bookwerks
5005 NE 27th Ave
An aesthete’s haven of clean white shelves, stacked with new and used books about art, architecture, and design.
Powell’s on Hawthorne
3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd
A cozy counterpart to the sprawling downtown location, offering more than 200,000 new and used books.
Longfellow’s
1401 SE Division St
A maze of rare, antiquarian books above a basement brimming with vintage photographs, posters, and collectibles.
Paper Moon Books
4712 SE Belmont St, 503-239-8848
Used books of all descriptions, from early-edition Hemingway to 1980s paperback sci-fi novels.
Annie Bloom’s
7834 SW Capitol Hwy
Nestled in the heart of Multnomah Village, this thriving bookstore has offered a wide range of new books, cards, and more since 1978.
Cameron’s
336 SW 3rd Ave
A densely packed den of come-as-you-are used books, magazines, and comics, from back issues of Sunset to early-20th-century Department of Agriculture Yearbooks.