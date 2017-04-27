10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

Broadway Books is a 25-year-old Northeast Portland mecca. Image: Courtesy Broadway Books

Yes, we all know about Powell’s City of Books, and its West Burnside city-block hoard of tomes both old and new. But there are plenty of off-the-radar literary bastions scattered across the city. From pristine stacks of new titles to dusty antiquarian novels, you can find it all in our delightfully bookish city.

1714 NE Broadway

Northeast Portland’s 25-year-old mecca for new books (and a few used ones), as well as journals, magazines, greeting cards, and board games.

1223 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

A curated stock of out-of-print literature focused on art and poetry, with ongoing fine art exhibitions.

3932 N Mississippi Ave

A maze-y treasure trove of high-quality used books in all genres.

Mother Foucault’s

523 SE Morrison St, 503-236-2665

The cheekily named Southeast rest stop for the most bookish of new and used books evokes an atmospheric, analog world—cell phones are strictly forbidden, credit cards politely declined.

5005 NE 27th Ave

An aesthete’s haven of clean white shelves, stacked with new and used books about art, architecture, and design.

3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd

A cozy counterpart to the sprawling downtown location, offering more than 200,000 new and used books.

1401 SE Division St

A maze of rare, antiquarian books above a basement brimming with vintage photographs, posters, and collectibles.

Paper Moon Books

4712 SE Belmont St, 503-239-8848

Used books of all descriptions, from early-edition Hemingway to 1980s paperback sci-fi novels.

7834 SW Capitol Hwy

Nestled in the heart of Multnomah Village, this thriving bookstore has offered a wide range of new books, cards, and more since 1978.

336 SW 3rd Ave

A densely packed den of come-as-you-are used books, magazines, and comics, from back issues of Sunset to early-20th-century Department of Agriculture Yearbooks.