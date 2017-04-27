  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 29. Get thee down to these local treasures.

By Lauren Kershner 4/27/2017 at 10:54am

Irvington bb neon qk2ht1

Broadway Books is a 25-year-old Northeast Portland mecca.

Image: Courtesy Broadway Books

Yes, we all know about Powell’s City of Books, and its West Burnside city-block hoard of tomes both old and new. But there are plenty of off-the-radar literary bastions scattered across the city. From pristine stacks of new titles to dusty antiquarian novels, you can find it all in our delightfully bookish city. 

Broadway Books

1714 NE Broadway
Northeast Portland’s 25-year-old mecca for new books (and a few used ones), as well as journals, magazines, greeting cards, and board games.

Passages

1223 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
A curated stock of out-of-print literature focused on art and poetry, with ongoing fine art exhibitions.

Another Read Through

3932 N Mississippi Ave
A maze-y treasure trove of high-quality used books in all genres.

Mother Foucault’s

523 SE Morrison St, 503-236-2665
The cheekily named Southeast rest stop for the most bookish of new and used books evokes an atmospheric, analog world—cell phones are strictly forbidden, credit cards politely declined.

Monograph Bookwerks

5005 NE 27th Ave
An aesthete’s haven of clean white shelves, stacked with new and used books about art, architecture, and design. 

Powell’s on Hawthorne

3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd
A cozy counterpart to the sprawling downtown location, offering more than 200,000 new and used books.

Longfellow’s

1401 SE Division St 
A maze of rare, antiquarian books above a basement brimming with vintage photographs, posters, and collectibles.

Paper Moon Books

4712 SE Belmont St, 503-239-8848
Used books of all descriptions, from early-edition Hemingway to 1980s paperback sci-fi novels.

Annie Bloom’s

7834 SW Capitol Hwy
Nestled in the heart of Multnomah Village, this thriving bookstore has offered a wide range of new books, cards, and more since 1978.

Cameron’s

336 SW 3rd Ave
A densely packed den of come-as-you-are used books, magazines, and comics, from back issues of Sunset to early-20th-century Department of Agriculture Yearbooks. 

Filed under
Bookstores
Show Comments

Related Content

BOOKS

Two Portland Bookstores, One Room

01/23/2015 By Mary Stutzman

PORTLAND ARTS 101

A Beginner's Guide to the Portland Literary World's Major Landmarks

03/02/2015 By Kevin Sampsell

CULTURE

How to Save the Bookstore

11/01/2013 By Emily Gravlin

REPORT

The Scoop on Powell's Books' Downtown Remodel

01/21/2014 By Zach Dundas

Eat & Drink

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2017: Mideast Brunch, Xurro Home Delivery, and Ice Cream Bouquets

05/05/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Hometown Pride

Ox Takes Home the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest

05/02/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Good Eats

Six Simple Strategies for Fighting Food Waste This Summer

05/01/2017 By Regan Breeden

First Look

First Look: Fifty Licks on E Burnside

05/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Openings

Smallwares Space Will Reopen as Southern-Leaning SouthFork in Early May

04/28/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Performance

Musician Holcombe Waller Confronts the Risks to our Rivers

05/04/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/03/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Lauren Kershner, and Fiona McCann

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Comedy

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Returns—Maybe for the Last Time

04/27/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 1–14

05/01/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Apr 24–May 7

04/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

State Parks

Camp in a National Monument for the Eclipse? Yes, We Can!

05/01/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Columbia Sportswear Magnate Gert Boyle?

04/17/2017 By Marty Patail

In-Flight Entertainment

The Portland Airport Opened a Mini-Movie Theater—and It’s Packing Houses

04/17/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style News

Fetch Eyewear Reopens after Massive Gas Explosion

04/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

Ventures

Japan Loves All Things Portland. This Osaka Pop-Up Fair Showcases the Best.

04/17/2017 By Geoff Nudelman

Health & Wellness

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy May with These Local Wellness Events

05/02/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Good Eats

Six Simple Strategies for Fighting Food Waste This Summer

05/01/2017 By Regan Breeden

Health Events

Celebrate All Things Menstrual at PDX Red Party

05/01/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Zen Times

The Portland Japanese Garden Gets a Gorgeous Upgrade

04/17/2017 By Elise Herron

Q&A

This Wild Mural Will Wrap around an Entire Portland Office Building

04/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe