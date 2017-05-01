  1. Eat & Drink
First Look: Fifty Licks on E Burnside

The beloved SE Clinton scoop shop opens its second location, right across from the Laurelhurst Theater.

By Benjamin Tepler 5/1/2017 at 11:04am

A line forming on Sunday evening at the new Fifty Licks. 

Image: Benjamin Tepler

On the evening of Friday, April 28, a Salt & Straw-caliber line snaked out the door and around the block at just opened Fifty Licks on E Burnside and 28th Avenue. Needless to say, we weren't the only ones obsessively peeping through the papered-over windows for signs of life since we first announced the ice cream shop's second location last June.

Left: Owner Chad Draizin scoops for customers with a seemingly permanent smile. Right: Tintin comics by the bathroom.

Image: Benjamin Tepler

The 1,000-square-foot space is slightly larger than the original SE Clinton location, with blond wood tables (seating for 23) and a long ice cream bar for leisurely sampling. There's a take-out refrigerator in back, and a wall of Tintin comics by the bathroom to keep you occupied while you wait.

A view of Fifty Licks from Laurelhurst Theater, a source of ice cream traffic on busy weekends. 

Image: Benjamin Tepler

Ice cream-wise, expect the same stellar lineup of seasonal and boozy flavors, from blood orange Creamsicle to butterscotch (which, natch, also contains scotch whisky). And, critically, a lineup of affogato, root beer floats, actual beer floats, milkshakes, Cuban coffees, and liquored-up sorbet

Insider tip: Fifty Licks on Burnside is strategically placed opposite the Laurelhurst Theater; avoid prime-time movie nights. Luckily, it's open 'till 11 p.m. during the week and midnight on weekends for those late-night cravings. 

Fifty Licks: Burnside
2742 E Burnside
Noon–11 p.m. Sun-Thu
Noon–midnight Fri-Sat

