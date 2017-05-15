  1. Features
Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

If Pioneer Courthouse Square is Portland's living room, this hideaway is its boozy backyard.

By Kelly Clarke 5/15/2017 at 1:38pm Published in the June 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Image: Courtesy Beth Dixson/Alamy Stock Photo

“To me, the DNA of Skyline Tavern is Forest Park,” says owner Scott Ray Becker.

Image: Courtesy Beth Dixson/Alamy Stock Photo

“Hummingbird,” says the bearded dude sitting at the bar at Skyline Tavern, sipping a Rainier. He jerks his head toward the wide window in front of us. “Hummingbird.”

Outside, a red-breasted blur darts to and fro, dabbing its beak into a feeder, framed by towering Doug firs and a misty sky. It’s peaceful here, aside from the murmur of friends flipping burgers on the bar’s DIY grill or a cheer from the Ping-Pong match on the covered patio, perhaps a battle between bicyclists recovering from climbing Old Germantown Road. If Pioneer Courthouse Square is the city’s living room, this Forest Park hideaway is its boozy backyard.

The humble saloon, hidden along the switchback curves of NW Skyline Boulevard, has operated for nearly a century—mostly as a moldy biker dive. In 2014 it went up for sale: another Old Portland teardown, locals thought. Instead, environmental filmmaker Scott Ray Becker bought it. He spruced up the beer list and added a respectable menu of sausages and panini; more important, he reconnected the bar to its lush, primal surroundings.

“To me, the DNA of Skyline Tavern is Forest Park,” says Becker, who is a trail runner and leads “Moonlight Hikes” between the tavern and St. Johns on warm nights. “The Waterline Trail practically puts you on our front porch.” He excitedly lists his Skyline projects, which include a crosswalk from the bar to the trail entrance, meet-ups for trail runners, and a van dubbed “Sky Tram” that will start ferrying park hikers from the saloon down the mountain starting this summer.

Says Becker proudly: “Bikers, hikers, neighbors, classic car people, old-timers ... a Hells Angel named Animal—here, they all get along.”

Filed under
Forest Park, Bars
Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

First timer? Super athlete? Arborist? We've got a trail for you.

Forest Park Is About to Change—For Better or Worse

After decades of dreaming, big shifts—from a shiny visitors center to mountain bike trails—await the city's crown jewel.

Meet Bob McCoy, Forest Park's Lone Ranger

From homeless camps to cat-eating coyotes, the park's only full-time ranger reflects on six years in Portland's signature greenspace.

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

From a lightweight headlamp to waterproof socks, here's the local gear to pack for your epic treks.

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

A runner sets out to complete the entire length of Forest Park's trademark track.

From Banana Slugs to Beavers, a Forest Park Species Approval Matrix

There's the mundane. And then there's the majestic.

Why Forest Park Is Better Than Whatever Your City Has

Here's proof.

Five New Urban Trails to Explore Near Portland

From wildlife-filled wetlands to Washougal's spiffy new waterfront, here are great greenspaces all within 30 miles of downtown.

