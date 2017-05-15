Where to Shop In Portland's West End

  1. Features
Modern housewares to eclectic, high-end local designs, this pocket of downtown is a treasure trove for chic shoppers.

Pomo 0417 wildfang west tqz2qd

Wildfang’s West End HQ

Image: Courtesy Wildfang

Locally designed fashions, Portland-centric gifts, vibrantly colored modern housewares, and feminist wear—the West End’s got it all. 

Wildfang

Liberating menswear one fitted blazer at a time, this band of modern-day female Robin Hoods raid men’s closets and dispense the styles they love through a pair of lively local stores. From wingtips and wildly patterned suit pants to exclusive content and inspiration, Wildfang aims to bring out your best by serving both a tomboy fashion sense and a tomboy spirit. And they’ve ended up fomenting a local feminist fashion revolution in the process. Because, while it’s true that fashions change with the seasons, badass never goes out of style.

Alder & Co.

Offering an array of quality goods, laden with a mixture of local and international finds. With an inventory including women’s apparel, accessories, housewares, and cosmetics, Alder & Co. has something for everyone.

Bridge & Burn

Industrial-style boutique stocking chic, informal apparel and accessories for men and women.

New danner store union way 2 xezcw7

Union Way’s chic thruway

Image: Marty Patail

Union Way

With the Ace Hotel on one end and Powell’s Books at the other, this chic, locally designed breezeway packed with high-end shopping is the sleekest shortcut in town. Venture inside for Danner boots and Will Leather Goods, bright boxes of Quin Candy, luxury ablutions purveyor Spruce Apothecary, and more.

Finnegan’s Toys & Gifts

Locally owned and operated for more than 40 years, Finnegan’s is the largest independent toy store in Portland. It specializes in classic toys like Mr. Potato Head, Etch A Sketch, and wind-up robots, as well as educational fun like workbooks, abacuses, and alphabet flash cards. Stock up on Thomas the Tank Engine paraphernalia or score a Stomp Rocket for your little tyke—Finnegan’s has it all.

Mario’s

Portland leans toward high-end outdoor gear, but this hallowed luxury brand retailer specializes in something a bit different: an eye-popping, beautifully curated jewelry department and exclusive collection of the finest designer and contemporary threads for men and women—Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana to Ermenegildo Zegna and Prada—all delivered with impeccable, old-school customer service. This is how you define a style and build a wardrobe that doesn’t hinge on rain-repellent technology.

Frances May

Clean and open with high ceilings, this carefully curated men’s and women’s shop is known for featuring up-and-coming, innovative designers. All the buying is handled by owners Pamela Baker Miller and her grandmother Connie Codding, so expect vintage, classic appeal with a decidedly modern aesthetic.

2015 north of west qvh9ey

Sharp house goods abound at this West End spot.

Image: Courtesy North of West

North of West

A design-driven mercantile from the owners of Nell & Mary, Make It Good, and Pigeon Toe.

Poler

Stylish retail outpost for a local producer of camping equipment, backpacks, and outdoor clothing.

Radish Underground

One part clothing and accessories boutique, one part art gallery, and 100 percent Portland. This little shop in the fashionable West End district is the perfect example of Portland style: many of the designers featured are local, and plenty of the accessories are made from repurposed materials. From the amazing window displays to the PDX bands on the speakers, Radish Underground is an up-and-coming boutique that is helping to transform the West End.

West end select shop gnpy3t

West End Select Shop fashions

Image: Courtesy West End Select Shop

West End Select Shop

Focused on ambitous emerging designers from around the world, from local luxe leather Ara handbags to New York’s Nanushka.

Tender Loving Empire

Portland-centric record label, clothing store, and art installation (among many other things), Jared and Brianne Mees’s shop delights with variety of handmade crafts, jewelry, and other products from local makers in addition to local music from both the TLE label and others. With outposts in the West End, along SE Hawthorne Boulevard and NW 23rd Avenue, and, most recently, at Portland International Airport, this homegrown outfit is starting to truly live up to its name.

Woonwinkel design shop toyx9m

Woonwinkel’s sleek showroom

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Woonwinkel

Shop Woonwinkel for home goods, furniture, and gifts in a sunny Scandinavian style. A modern color mecca.

WM Goods

Whitney Goodman’s bright airy space boasts racks of curated women’s apparel, natural skincare, handmade home items, and accessories. “The goal of WM Goods is to curate a selection of designers that you can’t find everywhere else, mixing smaller independent lines with cool, contemporary brands, all within an attainable price point,” explains Goodman. “It’s really a one-stop shop for rad ladies.” 

