  1. Health & Wellness
  2. Health News & Events

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

We visited Kinship House to commemorate Foster Care Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.

By Olivia Wickstrom 5/17/2017 at 3:35pm

Shutterstock 13105825 qw5hlo

Portland nonprofit Kinship House serves roughly 500 children and families every year.

Image: Shutterstock/John Steel

Climb the narrow staircase to the second story of Kinship House, and you’ll find a purple-walled room with a neon red couch and chairs shaped like soccer balls. Across the hallway is a playroom, its pastel green walls lined with a miniature kitchen, a dollhouse, and countless boxes of dress-up clothes. At Kinship House, in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood, these spaces aren’t for naps or playdates—they’re therapy rooms in disguise.

Kinship House specializes in outpatient mental health care and trauma treatment for foster and adopted children. Executive director Heather Jefferis believes that “every child removed from their family experiences trauma, no matter what.” Therefore, every toy, game, and piece of furniture at Kinship House is chosen carefully with one purpose: to help children cope with this trauma.

Once a week, when foster children and newly adopted kiddos come to the house for a therapy session, dollhouses become prompts for conversation about recurring moves from home to home. Play kitchens raise questions around neglect and malnutrition. Police and firemen dress-up costumes initiate communication about raids, arrests, and illegal activity. This form of expressive therapy allows children to confront their traumatic memories in subtle, non-abrasive ways. And it works—whereas up to one-quarter of adoptions are dissolved before they’re legally finalized, 98 percent of Kinship House adoptees successfully transition out of state care.

Jefferis refers to the foster care system as a “silent problem.” The negative outcomes of foster services are overwhelming: a 2011 study found that roughly half of foster children drop out of high school, nearly one-third of former foster youth become homeless, and less than 3 percent graduate from a 4-year college. Yet awareness of the problem is close to nonexistent. 

The biggest thing we can do to address the issue? “Just start talking about it,” Jefferis says. “All you need to do is begin the conversation.” Of course, if you’re looking for a more hands-on approach in initiating change, the nonprofit is always looking for volunteers and donations of funds, board games, books, and art supplies.

Filed under
Mental Health, Nonprofits
Show Comments

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: Inside Planet Granite's Massive New Pearl District Rock Gym

11/04/2014

HEALTH RESOURCES

The 411 on 211: Connecting Locals with Life-Saving Mental Health Services

05/05/2015 By Molly Woodstock

OM BASE

A Virtual Tour of Yoga Union's New Breathe Building

09/21/2015 By Allison Jones

DESIGN WITH A CONSCIENCE

Merging Architecture and Recovery at a New Women's Rehab Project

01/05/2015 By Nicole Cordier

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner

5:14pm By Caitlin Medearis

Restaurant Openings

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken Spot La Leña Will Roost on SE Hawthorne in June

12:04pm By Kelly Clarke

Hit List

Portland’s 6 Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Beeswing Is Cully's Cozy New Brunch Hive

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Portland Burger Joints Better Than Your Backyard

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

12:15pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Essentials

From Beth Ditto to Wonder Woman, June's Pop Culture Hot List

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Books

A New Portland Project Blows Up the Bookshelves

05/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

9:00am By Lauren Kershner

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Style & Shopping

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

3:35pm By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Great Trails

Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

2:07pm By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: Sizing Down

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Dream Home

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe