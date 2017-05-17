Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

Throws and ceramics from new shop Room & Board. Image: Courtesy Room & Board

Maple tree stools, artisan-blown glass light fixtures, and locally crafted beds and dressers are just a few of the pretty things in Room & Board’s new Portland location. The furniture store— whose “modern yet timeless” style helped them gain a national following—has chosen a spot in the heart of the Pearl District to call its new home.

Interior shot of R&B. Image: Courtesy Room & Board

With new items exclusive to Portland—think Imperial Stock Ranch alpaca wool throws and Pigeon Toe ceramic tumblers—Room & Board is quickly jumping into the Stumptown scene.

After over a year of renovating the 1920s-era space at 380 NW 13th, Room & Board opened its doors on Monday, May 15. “We did everything with the intent of maintaining the look of the Pearl and honoring the look of Portland,” says manager Jim Scolastico. “In a time when so many buildings are being taken down and replaced…we wanted to say, ‘Hey, this is an amazing building, we can breathe new life into it.’”

Inspiring bedroom and living room models with a woodsy aesthetic and modern design fill the store, along with sleek sofas, customizable tabletops, and even loft beds for kiddos. The best part? Room & Board offers free design advice and plans, plus work off any blueprints you bring in.

Diving in to the community spirit straight away, the shop plans to donate $1 for each customer who walks in the store to local nonprofit P:ear, which supports homeless youth, as well as free wine and chocolate tastings each weekend until June 11.