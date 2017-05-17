  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

Comedian Amy Miller returns to town, LGBTQ docs hit the screen, the UFO Festival celebrates all things extraterrestrial, and Aminé and the Last Artful, Dodgr play the Crystal.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan 5/17/2017 at 12:15pm

Rebels on pointe 10 tt5wuv

Rebels En Pointe, a documentary profiling Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo—a company of gay male ballet dancers—screens at QDoc.

Image: Courtesy SND Films

Books & Talks

Jill Filipovic

7:30 p.m. Thu, Powell's City of Books, FREE
In The H Spot, the journalist and attorney asks what has blocked women’s happiness for so long. Kirkus called it a “timely, enlightening exploration.”

Comedy

Russell Howard and Amy Miller

8 p.m. Thu, Alberta Rose Theatre, $25
British comedian Howard channels an excitable teenager onstage, but the real draw here is one-time Portlander Miller, who juggles self-deprecation, ferocity, and compassion in her stand-up (and we never tire of hearing stories of her wackadoo childhood).

Mortified

9 p.m. Fri, 7 and 10 p.m. Sat, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16
From disastrous first kisses to illuminating incidents at bible camp, Mortified places grown men and women in the spotlight as they retell their most embarrassing childhood memories, making it the perfect night for anyone who wants to laugh at the pain of others and/or feel better about their own awkward youths.

Eat & Drink

Country Brunch

11 a.m. Sat, Rossi Farms, $40–50
Portland Monthly pulls out all the stops to give our food-loving readers—and weekend day drinkers—the ultimate brunch experience. We’re headed to the country (a.k.a. Rossi Farms), joined by chefs from our editors’ favorite brunch spots. While they’re dishing up Portland’s most beloved meal, the city’s most innovative mixologists will face off in the one and only Bloody Mary Smackdown, presented by Effen Vodka. It's also a fundraiser for the Curriculum of Cuisine—read more about that nonprofit.

Film

QDoc

Various times Thu–Sun, May 18–21, Hollywood Theatre, prices vary
According to QDoc organizers, only two cities in the world boast film festivals devoted entirely to documentaries about the LGBTQ community: Bucharest and Portland. This year, QDoc’s 11th, promises another round of timely programming, from the historical to the personal.

Music

3 Days in Portland

8 p.m. Thu–Sat, Wonder Ballroom and Crystal Ballroom, $10
This three-day music fest from Red Bull rocks a pretty sweet lineup, including Canadian indie poppers Alvvays and funky soul singer Nao, as well as a solid contingent of locals, from dance party starters Chanti Darling to hip-hop standouts Aminé and the Last Artful, Dodgr.

0216 dodger d4zusu

The Last Artful, Dodgr performs on Sunday as part of 3 Days in Portland.

Image: Devin Tomlin

Mahler's Symphony No. 2

7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun (continues 7:30 p.m. Mon), $23–150
The orchestra marks its 120th anniversary season with one of Mahler’s most popular works. Fun fact: the manuscript of the thunderous symphony sold for a record-setting 4.5 million pounds at Sotheby’s in 2016. 

Portland Cello Project

8 p.m. Sat, Doug Fir Lounge, SOLD OUT
What started as an informal collaboration of cellists performing Western classical music at the Doug Fir Lounge has blossomed into a nationally recognized performance group that aims to transcend musical genres across the board. Today, the group collaborates with everyone from the Dandy Warhols to Corin Tucker.

Wild Combination: A Birthday Tribute to Arthur Russell

7:30 p.m. Sun, Holocene, $8–10
Big names like Karl Kling, Gold Casio, and Caspar Sonnet come together to celebrate what would have been famed cellist Arthur Russell’s 66th birthday. Headliner Chanti Darling takes the stage with super-cool “funkified” jams, begging for a night of retro-fab dance moves. If that’s not enough to get you excited, a portion of the proceeds will also go to the Cascade AIDS Project, supporting those with HIV and AIDS.

Theater

OPENING The Language Archive

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 p.m. Sun, CoHo Theater, $15–34
Esperanto enthusiasts, unite! That utopian international language gets some stage time in Julia Cho’s play about a linguist with some emotionally debilitating communication troubles. Portland Playhouse’s usual venue is under construction, so they’re bringing this show to CoHo.

OPENING The Importance of Being Earnest

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25–50
Boy bye: Oscar Wilde’s satire of Victorian social mores gets an all-lady cast in Artist Repertory Theatre’s season closer.

OPENING Constellations

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–70
Grimm star Silas Weir Mitchell returns to Portland Center Stage in Nick Payne’s two-hander about theoretical physics and love, which the New York Times said “may be the most sophisticated date play Broadway has seen.”

34008489802 2026a89326 b kob4pr

Anne Sorce stars in Imago's Medea.

Image: Courtesy John Rudoff

CLOSING Medea

7 p.m. Thu, 7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, Imago Theatre, $19–39
Imago Theatre resurrects its tilting set—a deck suspended three feet off the stage floor that sways and leans as actors move—for Ben Power’s 2014 adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy. Local favorites Anne Sorce and Todd Van Voris star.

CLOSING The Talented Ones

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25–50
Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi’s dark comedy, an Artists Rep commission, charts the challenges faced by an immigrant couple in America. Timely, no?

Visual Art

Mount Tabor Art Walk

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Mount Tabor Neighborhood, FREE
Grab your friends and spend the weekend wandering around Portland’s Mount Tabor neighborhood, appreciating the high-quality art and talent in the extinct volcano’s shadow. The 12th annual event promotes both artistry and community in one short walk, showcasing a variety of media, from painting and photography to sculpture and jewelry making.

American Photographs

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
From Diane Arbus to Robert Frank to Edward Weston, this exhibit spans the full course of the 20th century in the US.

Special Events

McMenamins UFO Festival

Thu–Sun, Hotel Oregon, McMinnville, prices vary
The 18th annual UFO Festival seeks answers to the age-old question: are we alone in the universe? Celebrating all things extraterrestrial, the event features a lineup of illuminating talks, including a hypnotherapist and alien abduction expert and two retired Air Force officers and UFO experiencers. But the real draw is the costume parade, with alien impersonators both casual and hardcore. Also? Costumed pets. Beam us up!

Red Dress Party

8 p.m. Sat, The Old Freeman Factory, $40
Slip on your sexiest red dress and prepare for a night of partying with 1,500 others dressed like Alice in Wonderland’s merciless Red Queen. With eight DJs and food and drinks provided all night long, it’s easy to forget the party exists to support local charities. This year’s proceeds go to Bradley Angle, which fights against domestic violence, and the Q Center, which supports the local LGBTQ community.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Red Dress Party

$40 The Old Freeman Factory

Slip on your sexiest red dress and prepare for a night of partying with 1,500 others dressed like Alice in Wonderland’s merciless Red Queen. With eight DJs a...

Special Events

McMenamins UFO Festival

10:00 AM $20 (see website for full schedule of events and ticket prices) McMenamins Hotel Oregon

The 18th annual UFO Festival seeks answers to the age-old question: are we alone in the universe? Celebrating all things extraterrestrial, the event features...

Art

American Photographs

10:00 AM FREE–$19.99 Portland Art Museum

From Diane Arbus to Robert Frank to Edward Weston, this exhibit spans the full course of the 20th century in the US.

Art

Mount Tabor Art Walk

FREE (see website for list of artists and locations) Mount Tabor

Grab your friends and spend the weekend wandering around Portland’s Mount Tabor neighborhood, appreciating the high-quality art and talent within the extinct...

Theater

The Talented Ones

7:30 PM $25–50 Artists Repertory Theatre

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi’s dark comedy, an Artists Rep commission, charts the challenges faced by an immigrant couple in America. Timely, no?

Theater

Medea

Editor’s Pick 7:00 PM $19–39 Imago Theatre

Imago Theatre resurrects its tilting set—a deck suspended three feet off the stage floor that sways and leans as actors move—for Ben Power's 2014 adaptation ...

Theater

Constellations

7:30 PM and 12:00 PM $25–70 Gerding Theater at the Armory - Main Stage

Grimm star Silas Weir Mitchell returns to Portland Center Stage in Nick Payne’s two-hander about theoretical physics and love, which the New York Times said ...

Theater

The Importance of Being Earnest

7:30 PM $25–50 Artists Repertory Theatre

Boy bye: Oscar Wilde’s satire of Victorian social mores gets an all-lady cast in Artist Repertory Theatre’s season closer.

Theater

The Language Archive

7:30 PM $15–34 CoHo Theatre

Esperanto enthusiasts, unite! That utopian international language gets some stage time in Julia Cho’s play about a linguist with some emotionally debilitatin...

Concerts

Wild Combination: A Birthday Tribute to Arthur Russell

$8–10 Holocene

Big names like Karl Kling, Gold Casio, and Caspar Sonnet come together to celebrate what would have been famed cellist Arthur Russell’s 66th birthday. Headli...

Concerts

Portland Cello Project

SOLD OUT Revolution Hall

What started as an informal collaboration of cellists performing Western classical music at the Doug Fir Lounge has blossomed into a nationally recognized pe...

Concerts

Mahler's Symphony No. 2

$23–150 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

The orchestra marks its 120th anniversary season with one of Mahler’s most popular works. Fun fact: the manuscript of the thunderous symphony sold for a reco...

Film

QDoc

12:00 PM $10 (see website for pass details and film times) Hollywood Theatre

According to QDoc organizers, only two cities in the world boast film festivals devoted entirely to documentaries about the LGBTQ community: Bucharest and Po...

Eat & Drink

Country Brunch

Rossi Farms

We're pulling out all the stops to give our food-loving readers—and weekend day drinkers—the ultimate brunch experience!

Comedy

Mortified

$16 Alberta Rose Theater

From disastrous first kisses to illuminating incidents at bible camp, Mortified places grown men and women in the spotlight as they retell their most embarra...

Comedy

Russell Howard and Amy Miller

$25 Alberta Rose Theater

British comedian Howard channels an excitable teenager onstage, but the real draw here is one-time Portlander Miller, who juggles self-deprecation, ferocity,...

Books & Talks

Jill Filipovic

FREE Powell's City of Books

In The H Spot, the journalist and attorney asks what has blocked women’s happiness for so long. Kirkus called it a “timely, enlightening exploration.”

Related Content

Light a Fire 2016: Keeping Us Healthy

Cascade AIDS Project Serves More Than 400 People Each Month

10/10/2016 By Kelly Clarke

Music

Aminé Slams Trump's Victory on Jimmy Fallon

11/16/2016 By Fiona McCann

Light a Fire 2016: Best New Nonprofit

Curriculum of Cuisine Teaches Portland’s High School Kids Healthy Choices

10/10/2016 By Ben Tepler

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 2–5

02/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Lauren Kershner

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner

5:14pm By Caitlin Medearis

Restaurant Openings

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken Spot La Leña Will Roost on SE Hawthorne in June

12:04pm By Kelly Clarke

Hit List

Portland’s 6 Best Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Beeswing Is Cully's Cozy New Brunch Hive

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Portland Burger Joints Better Than Your Backyard

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

12:15pm By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Essentials

From Beth Ditto to Wonder Woman, June's Pop Culture Hot List

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Books

A New Portland Project Blows Up the Bookshelves

05/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

9:00am By Lauren Kershner

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Travel & Outdoors

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Style & Shopping

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Brand New

Timbers Gear for People Who Don't Do Jerseys

05/09/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

3:35pm By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Great Trails

Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

2:07pm By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: Sizing Down

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Dream Home

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe