Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

Rebels En Pointe, a documentary profiling Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo—a company of gay male ballet dancers—screens at QDoc. Image: Courtesy SND Films

Books & Talks

7:30 p.m. Thu, Powell's City of Books, FREE

In The H Spot, the journalist and attorney asks what has blocked women’s happiness for so long. Kirkus called it a “timely, enlightening exploration.”

Comedy

8 p.m. Thu, Alberta Rose Theatre, $25

British comedian Howard channels an excitable teenager onstage, but the real draw here is one-time Portlander Miller, who juggles self-deprecation, ferocity, and compassion in her stand-up (and we never tire of hearing stories of her wackadoo childhood).

9 p.m. Fri, 7 and 10 p.m. Sat, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16

From disastrous first kisses to illuminating incidents at bible camp, Mortified places grown men and women in the spotlight as they retell their most embarrassing childhood memories, making it the perfect night for anyone who wants to laugh at the pain of others and/or feel better about their own awkward youths.

Eat & Drink

11 a.m. Sat, Rossi Farms, $40–50

Portland Monthly pulls out all the stops to give our food-loving readers—and weekend day drinkers—the ultimate brunch experience. We’re headed to the country (a.k.a. Rossi Farms), joined by chefs from our editors’ favorite brunch spots. While they’re dishing up Portland’s most beloved meal, the city’s most innovative mixologists will face off in the one and only Bloody Mary Smackdown, presented by Effen Vodka. It's also a fundraiser for the Curriculum of Cuisine—read more about that nonprofit.

Film

Various times Thu–Sun, May 18–21, Hollywood Theatre, prices vary

According to QDoc organizers, only two cities in the world boast film festivals devoted entirely to documentaries about the LGBTQ community: Bucharest and Portland. This year, QDoc’s 11th, promises another round of timely programming, from the historical to the personal.

Music

8 p.m. Thu–Sat, Wonder Ballroom and Crystal Ballroom, $10

This three-day music fest from Red Bull rocks a pretty sweet lineup, including Canadian indie poppers Alvvays and funky soul singer Nao, as well as a solid contingent of locals, from dance party starters Chanti Darling to hip-hop standouts Aminé and the Last Artful, Dodgr.

The Last Artful, Dodgr performs on Sunday as part of 3 Days in Portland. Image: Devin Tomlin

7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun (continues 7:30 p.m. Mon), $23–150

The orchestra marks its 120th anniversary season with one of Mahler’s most popular works. Fun fact: the manuscript of the thunderous symphony sold for a record-setting 4.5 million pounds at Sotheby’s in 2016.

8 p.m. Sat, Doug Fir Lounge, SOLD OUT

What started as an informal collaboration of cellists performing Western classical music at the Doug Fir Lounge has blossomed into a nationally recognized performance group that aims to transcend musical genres across the board. Today, the group collaborates with everyone from the Dandy Warhols to Corin Tucker.

7:30 p.m. Sun, Holocene, $8–10

Big names like Karl Kling, Gold Casio, and Caspar Sonnet come together to celebrate what would have been famed cellist Arthur Russell’s 66th birthday. Headliner Chanti Darling takes the stage with super-cool “funkified” jams, begging for a night of retro-fab dance moves. If that’s not enough to get you excited, a portion of the proceeds will also go to the Cascade AIDS Project, supporting those with HIV and AIDS.

Theater

OPENING The Language Archive

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 p.m. Sun, CoHo Theater, $15–34

Esperanto enthusiasts, unite! That utopian international language gets some stage time in Julia Cho’s play about a linguist with some emotionally debilitating communication troubles. Portland Playhouse’s usual venue is under construction, so they’re bringing this show to CoHo.

OPENING The Importance of Being Earnest

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25–50

Boy bye: Oscar Wilde’s satire of Victorian social mores gets an all-lady cast in Artist Repertory Theatre’s season closer.

OPENING Constellations

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–70

Grimm star Silas Weir Mitchell returns to Portland Center Stage in Nick Payne’s two-hander about theoretical physics and love, which the New York Times said “may be the most sophisticated date play Broadway has seen.”

Anne Sorce stars in Imago's Medea. Image: Courtesy John Rudoff

CLOSING Medea

7 p.m. Thu, 7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, Imago Theatre, $19–39

Imago Theatre resurrects its tilting set—a deck suspended three feet off the stage floor that sways and leans as actors move—for Ben Power’s 2014 adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy. Local favorites Anne Sorce and Todd Van Voris star.

CLOSING The Talented Ones

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25–50

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi’s dark comedy, an Artists Rep commission, charts the challenges faced by an immigrant couple in America. Timely, no?

Visual Art

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Mount Tabor Neighborhood, FREE

Grab your friends and spend the weekend wandering around Portland’s Mount Tabor neighborhood, appreciating the high-quality art and talent in the extinct volcano’s shadow. The 12th annual event promotes both artistry and community in one short walk, showcasing a variety of media, from painting and photography to sculpture and jewelry making.

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Portland Art Museum, $19.99

From Diane Arbus to Robert Frank to Edward Weston, this exhibit spans the full course of the 20th century in the US.



Special Events

Thu–Sun, Hotel Oregon, McMinnville, prices vary

The 18th annual UFO Festival seeks answers to the age-old question: are we alone in the universe? Celebrating all things extraterrestrial, the event features a lineup of illuminating talks, including a hypnotherapist and alien abduction expert and two retired Air Force officers and UFO experiencers. But the real draw is the costume parade, with alien impersonators both casual and hardcore. Also? Costumed pets. Beam us up!

8 p.m. Sat, The Old Freeman Factory, $40

Slip on your sexiest red dress and prepare for a night of partying with 1,500 others dressed like Alice in Wonderland’s merciless Red Queen. With eight DJs and food and drinks provided all night long, it’s easy to forget the party exists to support local charities. This year’s proceeds go to Bradley Angle, which fights against domestic violence, and the Q Center, which supports the local LGBTQ community.