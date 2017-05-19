  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

The favorite self-labelling device of punk youth and Army grunts gets a gallery show.

By Eden Dawn 5/19/2017 at 11:41am

emblematics patchpile fqeuem

The pile of patches to be on display at Emblematics.

Image: Courtesy Adam Garcia

Used to cover holes in a sleeve, emblazon “John” on a uniform, or proudly portray a love for The Misfits across the back of a denim jacket, embroidered patches have long been an important part of fashion for functional and aesthetic reasons.

Todd Richardson, owner of local company Ways & Means, produces top-notch woven labels and patches for designers of all sorts, and knows how important patches have become to us on a personal level. “I had recently created some patches for other artists, and had this idea to try and make an art show around them. But I wasn't quite sure how to bring it to life,” he says about the impetus for Emblematics, a Saturday night art show on North Mississippi Avenue.

Emblamatics hixqt6

Adam Garcia's patch for Emblematics.

Image: Courtesy Eden Dawn

Richardson bought on local artist Adam Garcia and his company The Pressure to recruit 18 artists to each design an embroidered patch that represented something important to them. Garcia says, “Embroidered patches have traditionally been used to signify roles, status and organization—always rife with symbolism. The idea of Emblematics is for each artist to create a new, custom patch that explores a personal story, to represent how artists communicate through symbols, explore catharsis, and project those stories into the public.”

Pulling together artists from around the nation–including Grammy-nominated Eric Timothy Carlson, Stacey Rozich, Erik Marinovich, Dan Christopherson, Thomas Bradley, and Nishat Akhtar–the show will feature custom patches, and the personal stories behind them. Each patch, manufactured locally in Portland by Ways & Means, will be available for purchase, as will a handful of custom satin varsity jackets, with each of the artist’s patches already applied.

Garcia shares the story of his own patch in a preview of the show: “Time is an ocean, slowly crashing waves against our shores. And it can erode our sense of self as experiences, moments; life can shift our own ideas of who we are. My last year has met a lot of change, a slow tide that has reached a point where I realized I needed to challenge my definitions of what I am, and what I'm supposed to be. The triangle, held by the hand, is the alchemical symbol for water, held in an askew peace sign. This patch is a reminder to find comfort living in the liminal, diving headfirst into change, and embracing formlessness. Like water.”

EMBLEMATICS
Saturday, May 20th, 6pm-9pm
Yanagida Projects
3962 N. Mississippi Ave
https://waysandmeans.global/
http://thepressure.org/

 

Filed under
Art, Fashion Events
Show Comments

Related Content

Style Events

Portland Fashion & Style Awards Turns Five

11/02/2016 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

How We Fell for Dita Von Teese

04/14/2016 By Eden Dawn

phile under: art

Portland2010 Biennial Second Opening Weekend

03/20/2010 By Lisa Radon

phile under: art

Portland2010 Biennial Artists Announced

02/03/2010 By Lisa Radon

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Restaurant Openings

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken Spot La Leña Will Roost on SE Hawthorne in June

05/17/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Hit List

6 Portland Barbecue Joints We Love

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Beeswing Is Cully's Cozy New Brunch Hive

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Dining Guide

17 Portland Burger Joints Better Than Your Backyard

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

11:41am By Eden Dawn

Photoshoot

Ready, Steady, Snap: Photographers Take to the Streets for PDXSquared

05/18/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

05/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

The Essentials

From Beth Ditto to Wonder Woman, June's Pop Culture Hot List

05/15/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

2:36pm By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

11:41am By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

05/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

2:36pm By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

11:41am By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

05/17/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Great Trails

Eight Essential Forest Park Hikes

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler, Rebecca Jacobson, and Brian Barker

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

The Best Restaurants in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: Sizing Down

Welcome to Portland's Tiniest Office

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Dream Home

Inside Architecture Firm Ankrom Moisan's Plum New Digs

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe