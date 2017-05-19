  1. Travel & Outdoors
This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

Every copy sold benefits the city’s 5,200-acre icon of urban wilderness.

By Zach Dundas 5/19/2017 at 2:36pm

Forest park 06 aog1ge

Forest Park: one of Portland's signature achievements and most beloved landmarks.

Image: Portland Parks and Recreation

Look west from Portland’s heart, and you can see a big chunk of its soul: Forest Park, an inviting green mass rising above skyline to promise a different kind of city living. For our June 2017 issue, Portland Monthly ventures deep into this diverse, treasured landscape both to rediscover classic trails and unveil a few mysteries in the woods. And in our in-depth report on the projects and issues reshaping the park, we learn why Forest Park’s eighth decade could be its most crucial and fascinating.

That complex future is one reason we’re happy to donate $1 from every copy of the magazine sold on newsstands to the Forest Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that works with many other partners to help steward, preserve, and maintain the park. From its regular updates on trail conditions to its volunteer work parties, the Conservancy provides an essential link between the city and its signature green space.

We love any chance to cover Forest Park, and a chance to help it thrive is a bonus.

 

Forest Park
