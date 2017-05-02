  1. Health & Wellness
  2. Health News & Events

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy May with These Local Wellness Events

Bike to the beach, run in support of paid family leave, celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, and take a walk with 1,000 puppers.

By Olivia Wickstrom 5/2/2017 at 1:21pm

Yooo jrudav

Jog or stroll with 1,000 doggos at Vancouver's Run/Walk for the Animals on May 6.

Image: Waz-Mix Pix

Break the Silence, Break the Stigma

6:30–9 p.m. Wed, May 3, Curious Comedy Theater, $20
Spend an evening watching Oregon residents combine theater and real-life stories of mental health, while fighting the negative stigma associated with mental illness.  

Filmed by Bike

Fri–Sun, May 5–7, Hollywood Theater, $11–60
Turn off Netflix and hit the theater this weekend. Filmed by Bike is a traveling film festival featuring 80 cycle-oriented movies shot in countries around the world.  

Walk/Run for the Animals 

7:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, May 6, downtown Vancouver, WA, $45–55 (kids 12 and under FREE)
This isn’t your typical Saturday-morning dog walk. Join 2,000 walkers and 1,000 dogs to help support the Humane Society with this fundraiser. After walking one of the two event routes, take part in the after-party with music, fundraising awards, and pet-friendly vendors.   

Jessamyn Stanley with Andi Zeisler

7:30 pm Mon, May 8, Powell’s City of Books, FREE
Instagram celeb Jessamyn Stanley speaks with Bitch cofounder Andi Zeisler about her experiences as a black, fat, queer, femme yoga practitioner, as explored in her debut book Every Body Yoga. 

 

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on

Gender Diverse Children & Youth

11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Wed, May 10, YWCA Social Justice/Multicultural Center, FREE
Hosted by the YWCA of Greater Portland, this social justice training event will explore how children develop gender identity and gender expression, and the ways that transgender and gender non-conforming children can impact family dynamics.

PDX Red Party

Vendor fair 4–6 p.m., dance party 6–10 p.m. Fri, May 12, PSU’s Smith Memorial Student Union, FREE
This one-day vendor fair is all about fun, games, and menstruation. Explore the booths of menstrual cup startup Voxapod or the Portland State Menstrual Society—and be sure to stick around for the after-party, where dancing will go late into the night. (Read our full article here.)

Wanderlust 108

7:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Sun, May 14, Laurelhurst Park, $21–50
Sweat, stretch, and be mindful at Adidas’s daylong triathlon. Spend the morning jogging, midday doing yoga, and the afternoon meditating with instruction from some of the best fitness gurus in the business. 

Run Mama Run

8:30 a.m.–noon Sun, May 14, Mt. Tabor Park, $49–55
Take part in this Mother’s Day race and help Family Forward advocate for mother’s rights in areas like paid family leave and affordable childcare.

Reach the Beach

8 a.m.–noon Sat, May 20, Pacific City, $60 plus fundraising to participate
Kick off cycling season and help fight lung disease with a ride to Lincoln City. Choose from four different starting points, and spend the day biking alongside your fellow fundraisers and supporters of the American Lung Association.

Filed under
Running, Yoga, Biking
Show Comments
In this Article

Film

Filmed by Bike 2017

5:30 PM $11–60 Hollywood Theatre

The annual cinematic celebration of all things two-wheeled rolls into its 15th year, this time with 80 films from 18 countries. Highlights include a profile ...

Related Content

Health Events

Celebrate All Things Menstrual at PDX Red Party

05/01/2017 By Molly Woodstock

The Oregon Woman: Queen Bitch

Andi Zeisler and Bitch Media Pushed the World to See Pop Culture through Feminist Eyes

03/20/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy April with These Local Wellness Events

03/23/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy November with These Local Wellness Events

10/26/2016 By Molly Woodstock

Eat & Drink

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2017: Mideast Brunch, Xurro Home Delivery, and Ice Cream Bouquets

05/05/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Hometown Pride

Ox Takes Home the James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest

05/02/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Good Eats

Six Simple Strategies for Fighting Food Waste This Summer

05/01/2017 By Regan Breeden

First Look

First Look: Fifty Licks on E Burnside

05/01/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Restaurant Openings

Smallwares Space Will Reopen as Southern-Leaning SouthFork in Early May

04/28/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Performance

Musician Holcombe Waller Confronts the Risks to our Rivers

05/04/2017 By Fiona McCann

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/03/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Lauren Kershner, and Fiona McCann

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Comedy

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Returns—Maybe for the Last Time

04/27/2017 By Fiona McCann

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 1–14

05/01/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Apr 24–May 7

04/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

State Parks

Camp in a National Monument for the Eclipse? Yes, We Can!

05/01/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Columbia Sportswear Magnate Gert Boyle?

04/17/2017 By Marty Patail

In-Flight Entertainment

The Portland Airport Opened a Mini-Movie Theater—and It’s Packing Houses

04/17/2017 By Fiona McCann

Style & Shopping

Outdoor Apparel

Union Way's Newest Tenant Sells California Culture

05/04/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Style News

Fetch Eyewear Reopens after Massive Gas Explosion

04/28/2017 By Eden Dawn

Books

10 Must-Visit Portland Indie Bookstores

04/27/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Eco-Travel

This Portland Nonprofit Saves Sea Turtles, One Tourist at a Time

04/18/2017 By Elise Herron

Ventures

Japan Loves All Things Portland. This Osaka Pop-Up Fair Showcases the Best.

04/17/2017 By Geoff Nudelman

Health & Wellness

Healthy Eats

Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

05/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Om Base

Yoga Star Jessamyn Stanley Talks Queerness, Fat Acceptance, and Deleting Social Media

05/03/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Epic Treks

Hiking 350 Miles on the Oregon Desert Trail

05/02/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy May with These Local Wellness Events

05/02/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Good Eats

Six Simple Strategies for Fighting Food Waste This Summer

05/01/2017 By Regan Breeden

Health Events

Celebrate All Things Menstrual at PDX Red Party

05/01/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home Bars

From Rocker Dives to Tiki Wonderlands, Portland’s Most Amazing Home Bars

01/23/2017 By Kelly Clarke Photography by NASHCO PHOTO

First Impressions

Ambitious Wayfinder Beer Is a Work in Progress

12/20/2016 By Ramona DeNies

Best Restaurants 2016: Night Out

Portland’s Best New Spots for a Night Out

10/10/2016 By Benjamin Tepler, Kelly Clarke, and Ramona DeNies

Home & Real Estate

Audio Star

How Studying Design Turned Roman Mars into a Pathological Optimist

05/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Habitat

How Portland-Born Architect John Yeon Gave the Northwest Its Signature Style

04/27/2017 By Zach Dundas

Sports

The Timbers Are Adding 4,000 Seats to Providence Park and It Looks Incredible

04/26/2017 By Marty Patail

Events

What to Do Every Day at Design Week 2017

04/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Zen Times

The Portland Japanese Garden Gets a Gorgeous Upgrade

04/17/2017 By Elise Herron

Q&A

This Wild Mural Will Wrap around an Entire Portland Office Building

04/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe