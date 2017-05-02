Have a Healthy, Happy May with These Local Wellness Events

Jog or stroll with 1,000 doggos at Vancouver's Run/Walk for the Animals on May 6. Image: Waz-Mix Pix

6:30–9 p.m. Wed, May 3, Curious Comedy Theater, $20

Spend an evening watching Oregon residents combine theater and real-life stories of mental health, while fighting the negative stigma associated with mental illness.

Fri–Sun, May 5–7, Hollywood Theater, $11–60

Turn off Netflix and hit the theater this weekend. Filmed by Bike is a traveling film festival featuring 80 cycle-oriented movies shot in countries around the world.

7:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Sat, May 6, downtown Vancouver, WA, $45–55 (kids 12 and under FREE)

This isn’t your typical Saturday-morning dog walk. Join 2,000 walkers and 1,000 dogs to help support the Humane Society with this fundraiser. After walking one of the two event routes, take part in the after-party with music, fundraising awards, and pet-friendly vendors.

7:30 pm Mon, May 8, Powell’s City of Books, FREE

Instagram celeb Jessamyn Stanley speaks with Bitch cofounder Andi Zeisler about her experiences as a black, fat, queer, femme yoga practitioner, as explored in her debut book Every Body Yoga.

A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Wed, May 10, YWCA Social Justice/Multicultural Center, FREE

Hosted by the YWCA of Greater Portland, this social justice training event will explore how children develop gender identity and gender expression, and the ways that transgender and gender non-conforming children can impact family dynamics.

Vendor fair 4–6 p.m., dance party 6–10 p.m. Fri, May 12, PSU’s Smith Memorial Student Union, FREE

This one-day vendor fair is all about fun, games, and menstruation. Explore the booths of menstrual cup startup Voxapod or the Portland State Menstrual Society—and be sure to stick around for the after-party, where dancing will go late into the night. (Read our full article here.)

7:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Sun, May 14, Laurelhurst Park, $21–50

Sweat, stretch, and be mindful at Adidas’s daylong triathlon. Spend the morning jogging, midday doing yoga, and the afternoon meditating with instruction from some of the best fitness gurus in the business.

8:30 a.m.–noon Sun, May 14, Mt. Tabor Park, $49–55

Take part in this Mother’s Day race and help Family Forward advocate for mother’s rights in areas like paid family leave and affordable childcare.

8 a.m.–noon Sat, May 20, Pacific City, $60 plus fundraising to participate

Kick off cycling season and help fight lung disease with a ride to Lincoln City. Choose from four different starting points, and spend the day biking alongside your fellow fundraisers and supporters of the American Lung Association.