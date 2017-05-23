Where to Eat This Week: May 23–30

The Nitro London Fog at Steven Smith Image: Steven Smith

Sip on icy tea drinks at Steven Smith Teamaker

Forget iced coffee. The tea wizards at Steven Smith have two new concoctions on tap at their tasting rooms, just in time for the heat: the (dairy-free) Nitro London Fog with Lord Bergamot black tea is creamy, cool, and sweetened with a hint of vanilla sugar, while the Bai Mu Dan Badam comes steeped in saffron, cardamom, and Bai Mu Dan white tea, poured over ice, and topped with a float of rose water.

Soak in the views on a budget at Altabira

At the top of the Lloyd District’s Eastlund Hotel sits Altabira, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and overlooking a rooftop courtyard. A generous happy hour sports oven-roasted sugar snap peas with mint, feta, and a spicy garlic sauce, forest mushroom pizza drizzled with truffle oil and Pecorino, and rotating soups (a recent Sunday brought a rich acorn squash soup, thick with coconut milk curry and cilantro). Thirsty? Sip on the citrusy Rose Pedal cocktail, fizzing with rose cordial, lemon and prosecco.

The $5 cheese board at Cheese & Crack Image: Karen Brooks

Pop over to Cheese & Crack for the perfect little snack

Sometimes you want a genuine, mom-level snack: not a sandwich, not a bowl, not a modern “chip.” This sweet little shop off SE 28th Ave is what you’d get at home, if mom made the crackers from scratch and played happy music. Lay down $5 for the entry-level deal: one cheese, picked from seven options, Beecher’s Flagship Cheddar to Cana de Oveja; two homemade crackers (a savory oat-cheese “cookie” and a thin butter wafer); and honey drizzled into a spoon for dipping and bread or cornichons.

Scoop some muhamara at Shalom Y’all

At lunch, the Tasty/Toro empire’s West End Israeli kitchen boasts a handful of light, mix-and-match options, poppy seedy little cucumber salads to creamy hummus plates. The house muhamara, a punchy roasted pepper spread, rich and tart with pomegranate molasses, is the key topper for Shalom’s warm, puffy flatbread.