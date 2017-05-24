  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

A Pink Martini Ice Cream Sing-Along, Outdoor Movies at Pix, and More Portland Food Events

Including cooking classes at the farmers market, Powell’s cookbook readings, and a Sardegna dinner at Artigiano food cart.

By Benjamin Tepler 5/24/2017 at 2:05pm

Ice cream 2 toddqn

Salt & Straw's Toasted Baguette PB&J flavor is part of its Rescued Food Series, which works in conjunction with local nonprofit Urban Gleaners to fight hunger and food waste.

Image: Salt & Straw

Farmers Market Cooking Classes

10 a.m. Saturdays starting June 2, PSU Farmers Market; 11 a.m. every second Sunday starting June 11, King Market, prices vary
The bustling PSU Farmers Market brings back its Chef in the Market series with some big names, including Kachka’s Bonnie Morales, Clyde Common’s Carlo Lamagna, and Olympia Provisions’ Eric Joppie. King Market also gets in the game this year with its Outdoor Classroom series. It begins on June 11, with Ruchikala’s Kusuma Rao giving a primer on cooking with Indian spices.   

Artigiano's Sardegna Dinner

6–10 p.m. Sun, June 4, $30 per person, $45 with wine pairings, Artigiano. Call 503-860-3419 for reservations.
The beloved hand-rolled, hand-cut pasta cart kicks off the season with a special dinner celebrating the flavors of Italian melting-pot region Sardegna, with plates like sliced beef with pecorino Sardo and balsamic and toasted couscous with tomato-shrimp broth.

Kirsten and Christopher Shockey

7:30 p.m., Sun, June 4, Powell's City of Books, FREE
In Fiery Ferments: 70 Stimulating Recipes for Hot Sauces, Spicy Chutneys, Kimchis with Kick, and Other Blazing Fermented Condiments, the couple dives into spicy (and healthy) relishes, sauces, and spreads.

Outdoor Movies at Pix Patisserie 

7 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 7, $5 minimum purchase required
Every summer, the dessert/tapas/champagne bar rolls out the projector for a night of classic movies, little Spanish bites, and ornate bonbons. This year’s series kicks off June 7 with The Big Lebowski, followed shortly by The Seven Year Itch and Purple Rain. Check out the full list.

Portland Fruit Beer Festival

Thu–Sun, June 9–11, Burnside Brewing Co., $20–25
The seventh annual three-day beer fest taps some of the country’s best fruit-steeped beer and cider, from an American sour with blackcurrant Greek yogurt (the Commons) to dark roggenbier with boysenberries (Stormbreaker). It’s an indoor/outdoor party with DJs, food from Urban German and Fifty Licks, and plenty of fruity, nonalcoholic options. 

Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social Sing-Along

4–6 p.m. Sun, June 11, 728 SW 1st Ave, $50
The ice cream creatives at Salt & Straw team up with Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale and Hunter Noack to raise money for Urban Gleaners, Portland’s volunteer-driven food waste nonprofit (read more about them in this Light a Fire profile). Salt & Straw will scoop from their Rescued Food Series in conjunction with Urban Gleaners, which takes surplus ingredients from local restaurants to dream up flavors like Toasted Baguette PB&J, Ancient Heritage Lemon Curd & Whey, and Bourbon Distilled Cherries Ambrosia. (Flavors are also available online and at locations.) Only 150 tickets are available for the intimate sing-along, so get one while you can.

Joshua McFadden & Martha Holmberg

7:30 p.m. Mon, June 12, Powell's City of Books, FREE
In Six Seasons: A New Way with VegetablesAva Gene’s vegetable whisperer Josh McFadden and veteran cookbook author Martha Holmberg geek out on vegetables and introduce us to two entirely new Pacific Northwest seasons. For more, check out our story on the book.

Kim O'Donnel

7:30 p.m. Tue, June 13, Powell's City of Books, FREE
Another deep dive into the world of Pacific Northwest seasonal vegetable cookery, PNW Veg: 100 Vegetable Recipes Inspired by the Local Bounty of the Pacific Northwest promises a heap of ways to make the most of our veritable bounty, with vegetarians, omnivores, gluten-free, and dairy-free eaters in mind.

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Salt & Straw, Powells, Pink Martini, Vegetarian, Cookbooks, Ice Cream, Farmers Markets
Show Comments
In this Article

Commons Brewery

Brew Pub 630 SE Belmont St

The Commons Brewery started in Mike Wright’s garage in Southeast Portland (a true nanobrewery!). The Commons strives to make well executed, moderate alcohol ...

Editor’s Pick

Ava Gene's

$$$ Italian 3377 SE Division St

In the neighborhood that birthed Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Duane Sorenson’s ode to Italy, Brooklyn, and the People’s Republic of Portland swings like an ind...

Editor’s Pick

Salt & Straw Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek tapped the local spirit of craft, collaboration, and crazy flavors to challenge expectations of what an ice cream parlor might lo...

Editor’s Pick

Fifty Licks Ice Cream

$ Dessert, Vegan Multiple Locations

It'll only take one lick to fall in love with the custard style ice cream from Chad Draizin at this ice cream parlor on SE Clinton St.

Bar Vivant/Pix Patisserie

$$ Dessert 2225 E Burnside St

Discover a quirky balance of European flavor and Portland charm at this wine lounge and tapas bar on East Burnside in the Kerns district, featuring a 2,000+ bottle wine cellar, outdoor courtyard, and French pastry creations from Pix's Cheryl Wakerhauser.

Editor’s Pick

Artigiano

$$ Italian 3302 SE Division Street

Artigiano is fine Italian dining crammed into the tiny footprint of a food cart, setting up camp on SE Division in the Clinton/Richmond neighborhood

Editor’s Pick

Olympia Provisions

$$ Mediterranean, Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 107 SE Washington St.

Since 2009, salumist Elias Cairo has been forging the resurgence of American charcuterie, spreading his pork-proud gospel to the epicurean edges of the count...

Editor’s Pick

Clyde Common

$$$ New American, Pacific Northwest 1014 SW Stark St

Set in the ground floor of the Ace Hotel, Clyde Common has a tastefully informal chic vibe—and the bar serves the best negroni in town, barrel-aged into some...

Editor’s Pick

Kachka

$$ Eastern European 720 SE Grand Ave

Portland is surveying a new frontier: Russia. Kachka’s boisterous take on the country’s traditional cuisine, as reimagined by chef Bonnie Morales and her hus...

Related Content

Word of Mouth

This Portland Cookbook Might Put Meat Out of Business. It's That Good.

04/17/2017 By Karen Brooks

LIGHT A FIRE

Most With The Least: Urban Gleaners

10/23/2014 By Marty Patail

Slideshow

Slide Show: Inside Fifty Licks' Scoop Shop

08/29/2013

FOOD NEWS

Salt & Straw Expands Its Los Angeles Empire

08/10/2015 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat & Drink

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Weekly Planner

A Pink Martini Ice Cream Sing-Along, Outdoor Movies at Pix, and More Portland Food Events

05/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: May 23–30

05/23/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Food Event Spotlight

Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Restaurant Openings

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken Spot La Leña Will Roost on SE Hawthorne in June

05/17/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Hit List

6 Portland Barbecue Joints We Love

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

05/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Photoshoot

Ready, Steady, Snap: Photographers Take to the Streets for PDXSquared

05/18/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

05/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

05/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

05/17/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe