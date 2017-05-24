A Pink Martini Ice Cream Sing-Along, Outdoor Movies at Pix, and More Portland Food Events

Salt & Straw's Toasted Baguette PB&J flavor is part of its Rescued Food Series, which works in conjunction with local nonprofit Urban Gleaners to fight hunger and food waste. Image: Salt & Straw

10 a.m. Saturdays starting June 2, PSU Farmers Market; 11 a.m. every second Sunday starting June 11, King Market, prices vary

The bustling PSU Farmers Market brings back its Chef in the Market series with some big names, including Kachka’s Bonnie Morales, Clyde Common’s Carlo Lamagna, and Olympia Provisions’ Eric Joppie. King Market also gets in the game this year with its Outdoor Classroom series. It begins on June 11, with Ruchikala’s Kusuma Rao giving a primer on cooking with Indian spices.

6–10 p.m. Sun, June 4, $30 per person, $45 with wine pairings, Artigiano. Call 503-860-3419 for reservations.

The beloved hand-rolled, hand-cut pasta cart kicks off the season with a special dinner celebrating the flavors of Italian melting-pot region Sardegna, with plates like sliced beef with pecorino Sardo and balsamic and toasted couscous with tomato-shrimp broth.

7:30 p.m., Sun, June 4, Powell's City of Books, FREE

In Fiery Ferments: 70 Stimulating Recipes for Hot Sauces, Spicy Chutneys, Kimchis with Kick, and Other Blazing Fermented Condiments, the couple dives into spicy (and healthy) relishes, sauces, and spreads.

Outdoor Movies at Pix Patisserie

7 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 7, $5 minimum purchase required

Every summer, the dessert/tapas/champagne bar rolls out the projector for a night of classic movies, little Spanish bites, and ornate bonbons. This year’s series kicks off June 7 with The Big Lebowski, followed shortly by The Seven Year Itch and Purple Rain. Check out the full list.

Thu–Sun, June 9–11, Burnside Brewing Co., $20–25

The seventh annual three-day beer fest taps some of the country’s best fruit-steeped beer and cider, from an American sour with blackcurrant Greek yogurt (the Commons) to dark roggenbier with boysenberries (Stormbreaker). It’s an indoor/outdoor party with DJs, food from Urban German and Fifty Licks, and plenty of fruity, nonalcoholic options.

4–6 p.m. Sun, June 11, 728 SW 1st Ave, $50

The ice cream creatives at Salt & Straw team up with Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale and Hunter Noack to raise money for Urban Gleaners, Portland’s volunteer-driven food waste nonprofit (read more about them in this Light a Fire profile). Salt & Straw will scoop from their Rescued Food Series in conjunction with Urban Gleaners, which takes surplus ingredients from local restaurants to dream up flavors like Toasted Baguette PB&J, Ancient Heritage Lemon Curd & Whey, and Bourbon Distilled Cherries Ambrosia. (Flavors are also available online and at locations.) Only 150 tickets are available for the intimate sing-along, so get one while you can.

7:30 p.m. Mon, June 12, Powell's City of Books, FREE

In Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables, Ava Gene’s vegetable whisperer Josh McFadden and veteran cookbook author Martha Holmberg geek out on vegetables and introduce us to two entirely new Pacific Northwest seasons. For more, check out our story on the book.

7:30 p.m. Tue, June 13, Powell's City of Books, FREE

Another deep dive into the world of Pacific Northwest seasonal vegetable cookery, PNW Veg: 100 Vegetable Recipes Inspired by the Local Bounty of the Pacific Northwest promises a heap of ways to make the most of our veritable bounty, with vegetarians, omnivores, gluten-free, and dairy-free eaters in mind.