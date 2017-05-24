Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

The dog days are almost over—George Johanson's show at Augen Gallery closes this weekend. Image: Courtesy George Johanson

Comedy

8 p.m. Fri, Mississippi Studios, $15–18

The Tennessee-born comedian has brought his laid-back standup to Conan and Jimmy Fallon, and both Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan have given him their thumbs up.

Dance

7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat and 3 p.m. Sun, Headwaters Theatre, $20

With work by 12 choreographers—half from PDX Dance Collective, half guest artists—this is a chance to see new work by a wide-ranging swath of local dance-makers.

Music

8 p.m. Thu, Mississippi Studios, SOLD OUT

With their unison vocals backed only by guitar and bass, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s 2015 debut album was a lo-fi but charged feat of DIY rock. Follow-up Powerplant, set to drop this month, adds (buckle up!) drums.

6 p.m. Sat, Secret Society Lounge, $6

This local 11-piece all-lady band bring everything from beachy vibes to folky country to the stage. Christening themselves “Portland’s Sexiest Mother Pluckers,” these ladies truly know how to jam, promising to convert all those in earshot to honest plucking fans.

8 p.m. Sun, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39–65

The story of Sixto Rodriguez is the stuff of fairy tales: the self-taught Detroit guitarist recorded two albums in the early ’70s and then fell to obscurity. But not in South Africa, where his music was embraced by the anti-apartheid movement. Fans there eventually tracked him down (thanks, Internet!), and now the star can fill venues like the Schnitz.

Theater

CLOSING Óye Oyá

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Milagro Theatre, $20–27

Promising “the biggest production ever seen on a Milagro stage,” this original Spanish-language musical riffs on both Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the Cuban zarzuela, a form of operetta.

Lexi Lapp and Alex J. Gould in Mary's Wedding Image: Courtesy Patrick Weishampel/blankeye.tv

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–55

Stephen Massicotte’s dreamlike two-hander is a story of young romance cruelly interrupted by World War I.

Visual Art

9 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, noon–8 p.m. Sat, Yanagida Projects, FREE

The favorite self-labelling device of punk youth and Army grunts gets a gallery show, with wild, expressive embroidered patches from 18 different artists. Plus, check out our exhibit preview.

CLOSING Dominant Form

10 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Thu, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Fri–Sun, Newspace Center for Photography, FREE

This group photography and video exhibit explores how physical gestures intersect with social systems, such as finance, labor, and law enforcement.

CLOSING George Johanson

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Augen Gallery, FREE

A stalwart of Portland’s art scene since the mid-20th century—he’ll be 90 next year—Johanson showcases a new set of richly hued paintings, including a playful scene of dogs in greens, purples, and blues.

CLOSING James Allen

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Russo Lee Gallery, FREE

The Portland artist specializes in what he calls “book excavations,” in which he slices through book covers—leaving the spine intact—and carves around images and text to create intricate, three-dimensional works. For more, we've got a slideshow.

Special Events

Various times Fri–Mon, see website for full schedule, venue details, and ticket prices

It’s been 75 years since Vanport was built, and this annual festival aimed at preserving and documenting the stories around the war-workers’ city and its destruction returns with an impetus to explore community histories around the themes of home, migration, and displacement. This year promises staged readings, documentary screenings, a photo exhibit, and a workshop.