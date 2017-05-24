PoMo Picks
Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28
From the Vanport Mosaic Festival to Rodriguez, Nate Bargatze to the Ukeladies, here's how to fill the long weekend.
Comedy
Nate Bargatze
8 p.m. Fri, Mississippi Studios, $15–18
The Tennessee-born comedian has brought his laid-back standup to Conan and Jimmy Fallon, and both Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan have given him their thumbs up.
Dance
6x6: A PDX Choreographers Showcase
7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat and 3 p.m. Sun, Headwaters Theatre, $20
With work by 12 choreographers—half from PDX Dance Collective, half guest artists—this is a chance to see new work by a wide-ranging swath of local dance-makers.
Music
Girlpool
8 p.m. Thu, Mississippi Studios, SOLD OUT
With their unison vocals backed only by guitar and bass, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s 2015 debut album was a lo-fi but charged feat of DIY rock. Follow-up Powerplant, set to drop this month, adds (buckle up!) drums.
The Ukeladies
6 p.m. Sat, Secret Society Lounge, $6
This local 11-piece all-lady band bring everything from beachy vibes to folky country to the stage. Christening themselves “Portland’s Sexiest Mother Pluckers,” these ladies truly know how to jam, promising to convert all those in earshot to honest plucking fans.
Rodriguez
8 p.m. Sun, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39–65
The story of Sixto Rodriguez is the stuff of fairy tales: the self-taught Detroit guitarist recorded two albums in the early ’70s and then fell to obscurity. But not in South Africa, where his music was embraced by the anti-apartheid movement. Fans there eventually tracked him down (thanks, Internet!), and now the star can fill venues like the Schnitz.
Theater
CLOSING Óye Oyá
7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Milagro Theatre, $20–27
Promising “the biggest production ever seen on a Milagro stage,” this original Spanish-language musical riffs on both Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the Cuban zarzuela, a form of operetta.
CLOSING Mary’s Wedding
7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–55
Stephen Massicotte’s dreamlike two-hander is a story of young romance cruelly interrupted by World War I.
Visual Art
Emblematics
9 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, noon–8 p.m. Sat, Yanagida Projects, FREE
The favorite self-labelling device of punk youth and Army grunts gets a gallery show, with wild, expressive embroidered patches from 18 different artists. Plus, check out our exhibit preview.
CLOSING Dominant Form
10 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Thu, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Fri–Sun, Newspace Center for Photography, FREE
This group photography and video exhibit explores how physical gestures intersect with social systems, such as finance, labor, and law enforcement.
CLOSING George Johanson
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Augen Gallery, FREE
A stalwart of Portland’s art scene since the mid-20th century—he’ll be 90 next year—Johanson showcases a new set of richly hued paintings, including a playful scene of dogs in greens, purples, and blues.
CLOSING James Allen
11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Russo Lee Gallery, FREE
The Portland artist specializes in what he calls “book excavations,” in which he slices through book covers—leaving the spine intact—and carves around images and text to create intricate, three-dimensional works. For more, we've got a slideshow.
Special Events
Vanport Mosaic Festival
Various times Fri–Mon, see website for full schedule, venue details, and ticket prices
It’s been 75 years since Vanport was built, and this annual festival aimed at preserving and documenting the stories around the war-workers’ city and its destruction returns with an impetus to explore community histories around the themes of home, migration, and displacement. This year promises staged readings, documentary screenings, a photo exhibit, and a workshop.
