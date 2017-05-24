  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

From the Vanport Mosaic Festival to Rodriguez, Nate Bargatze to the Ukeladies, here's how to fill the long weekend.

By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan 5/24/2017 at 5:28pm

Unknown smsevj

The dog days are almost over—George Johanson's show at Augen Gallery closes this weekend.

Image: Courtesy George Johanson

Comedy

Nate Bargatze

8 p.m. Fri, Mississippi Studios, $15–18
The Tennessee-born comedian has brought his laid-back standup to Conan and Jimmy Fallon, and both Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan have given him their thumbs up.

Dance

6x6: A PDX Choreographers Showcase

7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat and 3 p.m. Sun, Headwaters Theatre, $20
With work by 12 choreographers—half from PDX Dance Collective, half guest artists—this is a chance to see new work by a wide-ranging swath of local dance-makers.

Music

Girlpool

8 p.m. Thu, Mississippi Studios, SOLD OUT
With their unison vocals backed only by guitar and bass, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s 2015 debut album was a lo-fi but charged feat of DIY rock. Follow-up Powerplant, set to drop this month, adds (buckle up!) drums.

The Ukeladies

6 p.m. Sat, Secret Society Lounge, $6
This local 11-piece all-lady band bring everything from beachy vibes to folky country to the stage. Christening themselves “Portland’s Sexiest Mother Pluckers,” these ladies truly know how to jam, promising to convert all those in earshot to honest plucking fans.

Rodriguez

8 p.m. Sun, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39–65
The story of Sixto Rodriguez is the stuff of fairy tales: the self-taught Detroit guitarist recorded two albums in the early ’70s and then fell to obscurity. But not in South Africa, where his music was embraced by the anti-apartheid movement. Fans there eventually tracked him down (thanks, Internet!), and now the star can fill venues like the Schnitz.

Theater

CLOSING Óye Oyá

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Milagro Theatre, $20–27
Promising “the biggest production ever seen on a Milagro stage,” this original Spanish-language musical riffs on both Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the Cuban zarzuela, a form of operetta.

33309186453 ede1d22e4d k yzj7sn

Lexi Lapp and Alex J. Gould in Mary's Wedding

Image: Courtesy Patrick Weishampel/blankeye.tv

CLOSING Mary’s Wedding

7:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat, 2 p.m. Sun, Gerding Theater, $25–55
Stephen Massicotte’s dreamlike two-hander is a story of young romance cruelly interrupted by World War I.

Visual Art

Emblematics

9 a.m.–8 p.m. Thu–Fri, noon–8 p.m. Sat, Yanagida Projects, FREE
The favorite self-labelling device of punk youth and Army grunts gets a gallery show, with wild, expressive embroidered patches from 18 different artists. Plus, check out our exhibit preview.

CLOSING Dominant Form

10 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Thu, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Fri–Sun, Newspace Center for Photography, FREE
This group photography and video exhibit explores how physical gestures intersect with social systems, such as finance, labor, and law enforcement.

CLOSING George Johanson

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thu–Sat, Augen Gallery, FREE
A stalwart of Portland’s art scene since the mid-20th century—he’ll be 90 next year—Johanson showcases a new set of richly hued paintings, including a playful scene of dogs in greens, purples, and blues.

CLOSING James Allen

11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thu–Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat–Sun, Russo Lee Gallery, FREE
The Portland artist specializes in what he calls “book excavations,” in which he slices through book covers—leaving the spine intact—and carves around images and text to create intricate, three-dimensional works. For more, we've got a slideshow.

Special Events

Vanport Mosaic Festival

Various times Fri–Mon, see website for full schedule, venue details, and ticket prices
It’s been 75 years since Vanport was built, and this annual festival aimed at preserving and documenting the stories around the war-workers’ city and its destruction returns with an impetus to explore community histories around the themes of home, migration, and displacement. This year promises staged readings, documentary screenings, a photo exhibit, and a workshop.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Vanport Mosaic Festival

10:00 AM See website for venues and ticket prices Portland Expo Center

It’s been 75 years since Vanport was built, and this annual festival aimed at preserving and documenting the stories around the war-workers’ city and its des...

Art

James Allen

11:00 AM FREE Russo-Lee Gallery

The Portland artist specializes in what he calls “book excavations,” in which he slices through book covers—leaving the spine intact—and carves around images...

Art

George Johanson

11:00 AM FREE Augen Gallery

A stalwart of Portland’s art scene since the mid-20th century—he’ll be 90 next year—Johanson showcases a new set of richly hued paintings, including a playfu...

Art

Dominant Form

10:00 AM FREE Newspace Center for Photography

This group photography and video exhibit explores how physical gestures intersect with social systems, such as finance, labor, and law enforcement.

Theater

Mary's Wedding

7:30 PM $25–55 Portland Center Stage

Stephen Massicotte’s dreamlike two-hander is a story of young romance cruelly interrupted by World War I.

Theater

Óye Oyá

7:30 PM $20–27 Milagro Theatre

Promising “the biggest production ever seen on a Milagro stage,” this original Spanish-language musical riffs on both Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the Cuban...

Concerts

Rodriguez

$39–65 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

The story of Sixto Rodriguez is the stuff of fairy tales: the self-taught Detroit guitarist recorded two albums in the early ’70s and then fell to obscurity....

Concerts

The Ukeladies

$6 The Secret Society Lounge

This local 11-piece all-lady band bring everything from beachy vibes to folky country to the stage. Christening themselves “Portland’s Sexiest Mother Plucker...

Concerts

Girlpool

8:00 PM $13 Mississippi Studios

With their unison vocals backed only by guitar and bass, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s 2015 debut album was a lo-fi but charged feat of DIY rock. Follow-...

Related Content

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 2–5

02/02/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Lauren Kershner

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Feb 23–26

02/23/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Jason Buehrer, and Fiona McCann

Eat & Drink

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Weekly Planner

A Pink Martini Ice Cream Sing-Along, Outdoor Movies at Pix, and More Portland Food Events

05/24/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: May 23–30

05/23/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Food Event Spotlight

Win Tickets to Field & Vine’s Beacon Hill Farm Dinner

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Restaurant Openings

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken Spot La Leña Will Roost on SE Hawthorne in June

05/17/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Hit List

6 Portland Barbecue Joints We Love

05/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Culture

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

05/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Photoshoot

Ready, Steady, Snap: Photographers Take to the Streets for PDXSquared

05/18/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

05/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Visual Art

Portland's ‘Book Excavator’ Scalpels Old Text into Wild Visions

05/16/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

05/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Photography

A 1970s-Era Federal Photography Program Gets Resurrected in Portland

05/15/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Style & Shopping

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

05/17/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Forest Park

The Insider's Guide to Forest Park

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Forest Park: Freak of Nature

Conquering the 30-Mile Wildwood Trail in One Epic Day

05/15/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Tower of Babel

Daimler Builds a Megalith on North Portland's Swan Island

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe