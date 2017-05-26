Bunk Takes On the Hamburger

The Bunk Burger Image: Bunk Sandwiches

Bunk has its stand-bys: the meatball parm, the pork belly Cubano, the Oregon albacore tuna melt. But Portland’s most iconic sandwich shop has always shied from the burger game—a divisive scene, saturated with excellence, from griddle burgers to bistro-style sculptures.

Now, as of May 26, Bunk at the Wonder Ballroom is breaking with tradition: the Bunk Burger is a double cheeseburger with shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, and pork onion jam on a potato bun. It’s served with potato chips for $10 a pop. (Double-fried, hand-cut French fries are extra).

It’s also got a few special touches: first, onion and mushroom powder for added umami in the Cascade Natural Angus blend; second, a pork onion jam made from pork stock, guajillo, and ancho chiles, pork fat-fried onions, and confited garlic. You really can’t go wrong.

The caveat? They’re doing it Le Pigeon-style: only 12 burgers a night, Friday and Saturday only, starting at 11 a.m. Get ‘em while you can.