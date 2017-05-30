  1. Arts & Culture
Broadway Books Honors Late Writer Brian Doyle

The bookstore will dedicate Wednesday, May 31 to the memory of the Lake Oswego author.

By Anyi Wong-Lifton 5/30/2017 at 4:57pm

Briandoyleuofp bkjeiy

Lake Oswego writer Brian Doyle died Saturday, May 27.

Image: Courtesy University of Portland

Following the death of beloved Lake Oswego writer Brian Doyle last weekend, Broadway Books has announced it will dedicate a day to his memory. The bookstore plans to honor Doyle—known for lyrical, magical novels such as Mink River and Chicagowith Brian Doyle Day tomorrow, Wednesday, May 31, and will donate 20 percent of the entire day’s sales to a campaign to retire the author's mortgage.

The store will also host an evening event during which Portland authors Robin Cody and Brian Friesen will remember Doyle and read from his work. Both authors will donate the sales of their books from this event to the Doyle family.

Doyle, a warmly regarded and prolific writer who also edited Portland Magazine at the University of Portland, is survived by his wife and three children. Writers and readers have been paying tribute over recent days to a writer with a local and national impact.

Over the course of his career, Doyle won numerous awards, including an Oregon Book Award for Young Adult Literature last year, and, earlier this year, the John Burroughs Award for Distinguished Nature Writing for 2015's Martin Marten. (Doyle’s novel is only the second work of fiction to receive this nearly century-old honor). He also won the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature in 2008, and three Pushcart Prizes. His essays have appeared in the Atlantic, Harper’s, the New York Times, and Orion, among other publications. His most recent novel, The Adventures of John Carson in Several Quarters of the World: A Novel of Robert Louis Stevenson, was published in MarchHe died on May 27 after having been diagnosed with a brain tumor last November. 

