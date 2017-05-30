  1. Health & Wellness
Have a Healthy, Happy June with These Local Wellness Events

Run the Starlight Parade route, test out new bike trails, improve your exercise nutrition, and practice yoga in a rose garden or urban farm.

By Rachel Wilson 5/30/2017 at 1:04pm

Portlanders march in the 2012 Pride Parade. 

Image: Allison Jones

Starlight Run

7:45 p.m. Sat, June 3, Lincoln High School, $10–25 (children 5 and under are FREE)
This year marks the 39th anniversary of Portland’s largest fun run. Come on out and join thousands for a prize-filled costume contest, a 5k run, and a DJ dance party with food, drinks, games, and fun for all ages. Grab a costume and a friend and hit the streets running. 

Free Yoga at Peninsula Park

12–1 p.m. Sat, June 3, Peninsula Park, FREE
Join Stephanie O'Donnell-Peters 0f Hot Yoga For Life for an hour of all-levels vinyasa flow in sunny Peninsula Park. Bring a mat or stretch out on the grass in this North Portland rose garden. 

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up 5K

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sun, June 4, Sellwood Riverfront Park, FREE–$25 
Portland Monthly’s 5k run/walk/roll is meant to honor the ladies who are out there helping reshape Oregon. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls Inc., an organization inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold. After the 5k, expect an after-party featuring breakfast cocktails, brunch bites, and massages. 

Foods for Fitness

7 –8:30 p.m. Mon, June 5, Woodstock New Seasons Market, FREE
Whether you’re a pro athlete or just a beginner, the experts at New Seasons Market can teach you what to eat before, during, and after exercise to help boost performance and recovery.

Farm Yoga

6– 7 p.m. Wed, June 7, The Side Yard Farm, $5–12
Join the Side Yard Farm for an evening of yoga on the—you guessed it—farm. Trained yoga instructor Chelsea Willis will lead a beginner-level hatha yoga class at this urban Northeast Portland garden. Yoga mats and beverages provided.

Kim O'Donnel in Conversation with Grant Butler

7:30 p.m. Tues, June 13, Powell’s City of Books, FREE
If one person understands just how much Portlanders love their veggies, it’s Kim O’Donnel. The author of PNW Veg, O'Donnel will be dishing out (pun intended) ways to make the most of the abundance of vegetables in the Pacific Northwest, from weeknight and weekend meals to on-the-go snacks and desserts.

Annual Portland Pride Festival and Parade

12–8 p.m. Sat and 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Sun, June 17–18, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, prices vary
Pride Northwest’s Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade is two days of festivities and fun that attracts visitors from all over the country. This is the largest LGBTQ cultural celebration between San Francisco and Seattle, and is a great place to come celebrate and support the LGBTQ community of Portland. 

Metro Trails Fair

12–3 p.m. Wed, June 21, Oregon Convention Center, FREE
Calling all hiking enthusiasts! With summer approaching, it’s time to pull out your boots and CamelBak and hit the trails. Don’t know any good hiking spots? Then head on over to the seventh annual Barbara Walker Regional Trails Fair, where you’ll get the inside scoop on local trails, while possibly making some new hiking buddies.

2017 Lung Love Run/Walk

9 a.m. Sat, June 24, Laurelhurst Park, FREE–$30 (children 4 and under and lung cancer survivors are FREE)
Join the Lung Cancer Alliance in the second annual Lung Love 5k Run/Walk to help combat lung cancer. Come out and show your support, empower those who are affected, and provide hope to the lung cancer community. All proceeds go toward saving lives and furthering research, meaning you’ll be exercising while making a difference.

Gathering at Gateway Green

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sat, June 24, Gateway Green, FREE
Be among the first to try the new off-road bike trails and skills course at Gateway Green, then take advantage of an array of other family-friendly activities at this free celebration. Festivities include food, live music, slacklining, scavenger hunts, tree walks, basket-making lessons, and more. 

