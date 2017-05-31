Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

Say farewell to Portland Penny Diner and hello to pizza from Vitaly Paley. Image: Allison Jones

Vitaly Paley to replace Portland Penny Diner with pizza

After nearly four years of floundering to find its identity, chef Vitaly Paley has closed his Portland Penny Diner (the casual sandwich shop/diner next door to Imperial) to make room for a New York-style pizza spot, the Crown. The Oregonian reports that Paley takes inspiration from his New York youth, creating 12-inch pies with long-fermented dough paired with ingredients from his other restaurants (seafood from Headwaters, vegetables from Imperial, and charcuterie from Paley’s Place). Tentative opening: mid-June.

Chinese crêpe food truck Bing Mi opens a second location

Bing Mi owner Neal Grandy plans to bring his jian bing—crispy wonton and egg-filled crêpes—to SE 82nd Avenue after two years of solid business at the SW Alder and 9th food cart pod. Eater reports that the second Bing Mi cart will open at 3405 SE 82nd as early as next week.

Ox launches Ox Box, an Argentine sandwich pop-up

Fresh off their James Beard win, Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton have opened a choripán sandwich pop-up in the parking lot of Ox, just for the summertime. (Open daily 11 a.m.­­­–1 p.m.) The Oregonian reports that the two chefs are serving soft rolls stuffed with house chorizo and other chorizo-spiced goodies, from albacore to provolone-topped eggplant. A lunchtime cocktail is just a few feet away at the Whey Bar, with additional seating.

Hamlet closes

One of Portland Monthly’s Best New Restaurants 2015 shut its doors for good on May 27. “In the two years Hamlet was open it had stellar reviews, but the reality is the concept never ignited in the neighborhood the way we expected it to,” says chef and co-owner Cathy Whims (Nostrana, Oven & Shaker). “I love Hamlet, so saying goodbye is hard, but my partners and I decided it’s the right time.”

Le Pigeon and Little Bird end no-tipping policy

Gabriel Rucker's two roosts, Le Pigeon and Little Bird, are ending their no-tip (gratuity-included) payment model after implementing the format last year. (Read more about the no-tip movement). Although the policy wasn’t as successful for the businesses as planned, and a traditional tip model is now in place, Le Pigeon says it's still open to new ideas for a better dining experience.