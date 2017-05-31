  1. Eat & Drink
Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

… including a sandwich pop-up from Ox, a second Bing Mi cart, and Le Pigeon/Little Bird’s changing tip policy.

By Caitlin Medearis 5/31/2017 at 12:16pm

1212 portland penny diner opening pcdsuy

Say farewell to Portland Penny Diner and hello to pizza from Vitaly Paley.

Image: Allison Jones

Vitaly Paley to replace Portland Penny Diner with pizza

After nearly four years of floundering to find its identity, chef Vitaly Paley has closed his Portland Penny Diner (the casual sandwich shop/diner next door to Imperial) to make room for a New York-style pizza spot, the Crown. The Oregonian reports that Paley takes inspiration from his New York youth, creating 12-inch pies with long-fermented dough paired with ingredients from his other restaurants (seafood from Headwaters, vegetables from Imperial, and charcuterie from Paley’s Place). Tentative opening: mid-June. 

Chinese crêpe food truck Bing Mi opens a second location 

Bing Mi owner Neal Grandy plans to bring his jian bing—crispy wonton and egg-filled crêpes—to SE 82nd Avenue after two years of solid business at the SW Alder and 9th food cart pod. Eater reports that the second Bing Mi cart will open at 3405 SE 82nd as early as next week.

Ox launches Ox Box, an Argentine sandwich pop-up

Fresh off their James Beard win, Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton have opened a choripán sandwich pop-up in the parking lot of Ox, just for the summertime. (Open daily 11 a.m.­­­–1 p.m.) The Oregonian reports that the two chefs are serving soft rolls stuffed with house chorizo and other chorizo-spiced goodies, from albacore to provolone-topped eggplant. A lunchtime cocktail is just a few feet away at the Whey Bar, with additional seating.

Hamlet closes 

One of Portland Monthly’s Best New Restaurants 2015 shut its doors for good on May 27. “In the two years Hamlet was open it had stellar reviews, but the reality is the concept never ignited in the neighborhood the way we expected it to,” says chef and co-owner Cathy Whims (Nostrana, Oven & Shaker). “I love Hamlet, so saying goodbye is hard, but my partners and I decided it’s the right time.” 

Le Pigeon and Little Bird end no-tipping policy

Gabriel Rucker's two roosts, Le Pigeon and Little Bird, are ending their no-tip (gratuity-included) payment model after implementing the format last year. (Read more about the no-tip movement). Although the policy wasn’t as successful for the businesses as planned, and a traditional tip model is now in place, Le Pigeon says it's still open to new ideas for a better dining experience.

In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Little Bird Bistro

$$$ French 219 SW 6th Ave.

Little Bird has quietly rebooted as Portland’s most exciting “new” restaurant. The downtown bistro’s cooking feels vital and experimental, like a playful foo...

Editor’s Pick

Le Pigeon

$$$ French, New American 738 E Burnside St

Gabriel Rucker is a Portland original whose ideas have crackled into something electric. Working off-the-cuff in his own world of complex flavor combinations...

Editor’s Pick

Oven and Shaker

$$ Italian, Pizza 1134 NW Everett St.

This bustling Pearl District pizza and cocktails spot on NW Everett St. serves up Italian style sandwiches and pizza from chef Cathy Whims, while mixologist Ryan Magarian shakes and stirs his way through the rich history of Portland cocktails.

Editor’s Pick

Nostrana

$$ Italian, Pizza 1401 SE Morrison St.

Local food legend Cathy Whims presents Italian home cooking as it should be— stripped down, honest, powered by wood fire. No place in Portland is better suit...

Hamlet Closed

$$$ Spanish 232 NW 12th Ave

Nostrana’s Cathy Whims, who grew up eating country ham in North Carolina and fell hard for pata negra two decades ago in Madrid, has created a sexy-meets-gee...

Editor’s Pick

Ox

$$$ Latin American, Steakhouse 2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss their Uruguayan beef rib eye ...

Editor’s Pick

Bing Mi!

$ Breakfast / Brunch, Chinese SW Ninth Ave,  between Alder and Washington Streets

Jian bing folds giant savory crêpes and super-crunchy crackers into a many-splendored breakfast thing.

Editor’s Pick

Paley's Place

$$$ Pacific Northwest 1204 NW 21st Ave

In 1995, Kimberly and Vitaly Paley bailed from New York’s restaurant world for Portland, where they invested in farmers, not décor, and helped jumpstart a ne...

Editor’s Pick

Headwaters

$$$ Seafood 1001 SW Broadway St.

The Heathman Hotel's nearly century-old dining room and bar received a seriously modern makeover in 2016. Even more impressive is the huge, ambitious, seafoo...

Editor’s Pick

Imperial

$$$ New American 410 SW Broadway

At last, Vitaly Paley’s Imperial has found some swagger thanks to a surge of energy from newly promoted chef de cuisine Doug Adams, who emerged out of nowher...

Portland Penny Diner Closed

$ Burgers, Sandwiches 410 SW Broadway

Serving up fry bread sandwiches, breakfast nosh, and throw-back soda fountain cocktails for kids of all ages, this downtown restaurant on SW Broadway has something for everyone from Vitaly Paley.

