  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Community

In Response to the MAX Attacks

Here's what we've read and seen from local and national news sources about last week's fatal stabbings.

By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann 5/31/2017 at 3:48pm

Wallofhearts y1puby

A sliver of the memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center

Image: Margaret Seiler

On May 26, the Portland Monthly staff left the office for Memorial Day weekend with the July issue just about finished and ready to send to our printers on May 30. We headed out into the sunshine.

The reported chain of events would reveal that the stabbings on an eastbound MAX train that killed two and wounded one occurred at around 4:30 p.m. that day. By now, everyone has heard the story many times: a group of passengers intervened to shield two young women of color, one in a hijab, from a man delivering a racially charged rant. The man pulled a knife.

The violent tragedy has drawn international attention, mustered hundreds of Portlanders to grieve in the streets of Northeast, and inspired hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to the victims and their families. It has awakened discussion of Portland’s long, grim history of racism, and stirred fears of more confrontations to come. The attack has also highlighted the surreal contrasts of life right now: the divide between regular daily normalcy in a great but imperfect city, with all its joys and trials, and the dark and surreal forces warping the public sphere.

At Portland Monthly, we cover our city and times as best we can. We are grateful for our colleagues at the Oregonian, Willamette Week, the Portland Mercury, the Portland Tribune, Oregon Public Broadcasting, and other hardworking local radio and television news operations. They’re writing history’s first draft on this one, and the vital importance of that service is evident.

Alongside real-time reporting from these outlets, we’ve been reading pieces from the vaults, like this one from the Oregonian about one of the heroes from last week, a two-time Verselandia poetry slam winner who took to writing “to give voice to the injustices he saw in the world.” The Mercury gave us a roundup of the fundraising efforts for the victims and the families of those who died, while KOIN’s Jeff Gianola reached a wide audience with a Facebook post recalling the opening of MAX light rail back in 1986, and the murder of Ethiopian student Mulugeta Seraw by white supremacists that followed soon after, threading a line through the past 30 years to present-day Portland. Corey Pein at Willamette Week wrote about a personal interaction with the alleged killer just weeks before the MAX stabbings, seeming to signal what was to come.

Beyond our local media, the national lens has turned on the city. Zahir Janmohamed’s piece for CNN is a revealing first-person take on what it’s really like to live as a person of color in Portland, while Oregon native and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof found the “best of our nation” on that train. 

We’re dedicating our next issue of Portland Monthly to the people who defended their neighbors on that train: Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who died; Micah David-Cole Fletcher, who lived.

In that moment, they were us at our best, and we will not forget.

Filed under
Activism
Show Comments

Related Content

History

Takin' It to the Streets: Portland's Protest History

02/20/2017 By Arlo Voorhees

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Apr 10–23

04/10/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Mar 20–Apr 2

03/20/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Community

Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, Mar 27–Apr 9

03/27/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Eat & Drink

News to Chew

Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

05/31/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expands to Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Bunk Takes On the Hamburger

05/26/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

First Look

First Look: Can Font Portland, Classic Catalonian Restaurant Direct from Barcelona

05/26/2017 Photography by Benjamin Tepler

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Arts & Culture

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Books & Talks

Broadway Books Honors Late Writer Brian Doyle

05/30/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

05/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Photoshoot

Ready, Steady, Snap: Photographers Take to the Streets for PDXSquared

05/18/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 18–21

05/17/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

In Response to the MAX Attacks

05/31/2017 By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Travel & Outdoors

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

05/25/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style & Shopping

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

West End: Shopping

Where to Shop In Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Health & Wellness

Om Base

The 6 Stages of Buddha Bud Yoga

05/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy June with These Local Wellness Events

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expands to Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Healthy Eats

Baked Roots Bar Offers a Globetrotting Menu of Oil-Free Fries

05/24/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Mental Health

How One Portland Nonprofit Helps Foster Kids Thrive

05/17/2017 By Olivia Wickstrom

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe