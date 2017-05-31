  1. Arts & Culture
Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

Power through a 5k run/walk/roll to raise funds for Girls Inc., then celebrate bold Oregon women with feminist social club the Perlene, the Badass Women's Protest Choir, Salt & Straw, and local nonprofits.

5/31/2017

Insta 1200x1200 1 rbuopd

PoMo's first annual Woman Up! event, which includes a 5K run/walk/roll followed by a party celebrating bold Oregon women, will be held at Sellwood Riverfront Park Sunday, June 4.

Image: Portland Monthly Magazine

Southeast Portland’s Sellwood Riverfront Park hosts Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! event inspired by bold Oregon women this Sunday, June 4: work up a sweat on a 5k run, walk, roll, or stroll through the leafy green oasis, and then relax at a free bash complete with a Bloody Mary bar, live music, and a lounge from feminist social club the Perlene.

Inspired by PoMo’s Oregon Woman issue, Woman Up! is open to everyone, and attendees are encouraged to bring friends and allies to participate and cheer one another on. Following the 5k, the park will buzz with food, drink, activities, exercise, crafts, and conversation with individuals and nonprofits empowering women in our community, from NARAL to Adelante Mujeres and queer-femme performance collective Pink Hanky.

Grab a scoop from Salt & Straw, relax with a chair massage from Deeply Kneaded Bodywork and mingle and make covfefe jokes with like-minded locals while listening to sets from DJ Mixed Messages, the Badass Women's Protest Choir, and Jessica Dennison + Jones. The Woman Up! celebration is completely free for all and kid-friendly.

A portion of the event proceeds are earmarked for Girls Inc., which aims to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. The local nonprofit provides life-changing after school programs and experiences that help girls ages 6–18 grow up to be healthy, educated, and independent.

Can’t wait to get sweaty? Take another look at our gigantor Oregon Woman issue in the meantime, which includes stories on Portland Women's March organizer Margaret Jacobsen, Bitch Media's Andi Zeisler, why Oregon is a bastion of political lady power and so, so, much more. Get readin'!

Woman Up!

8 am–1 p.m. Sun, June 4, Sellwood Riverfront Park (FREE party kicks off immediately after run, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.)
5k run: $25 for ages 18 and up; under 17 FREE
Tickets at pdxmonthly.com/events/woman-up

