Celebrate Farmers Market Season with These Fresh New Vendors

Saturday shoppers can now stock up on new brands of bone broth, nut butter, coconut treats, and much more.

By Molly Woodstock 5/5/2017 at 4:34pm

27235592632 0d9681eb16 k jqaz3x

The flagship Portland Farmers Market adds more than a dozen new vendors for its 26th season.

Image: Flickr/Ian Sane

Portland may have reached new levels of weather-weariness this winter, but now we’ve made it to the other side: gardens are growing, pints of strawberries are popping up, and your favorite farmers market is back in business! (Plus, just think how good those 145 days of rain must have been for nearby farms.)

Here in Portland, we have seven official Portland Farmers Market locations (run by a nonprofit organization of the same name), plus dozens of other independent markets in and around the city. Of the former, the flagship Portland State University on Saturday mornings operates year-round. Two other locations made their triumphant return this week: Shemanski Park on Wednesdays and King on Sundays. And four more—Northwest on Thursdays, Lents on Sundays, Pioneer Courthouse Square on Mondays and Kenton on Wednesdays—will return on the first week of June.

Though the PSU location has been chugging along every weekend since New Year's, the official start of the new season marks a number of exciting additions to an already-packed lineup of vendors. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below, but you’ll have to swing by the market from 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. this weekend to see (and taste) them all for yourself.

Dreamboat Coconut: This dreamy, woman-owned company reinvents the classic push-pop as an organic, gourmet treat made with coconut milk, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and local fruit. Highly recommended on hot, sunny days. 

Broth Bar: Founded by Salt, Fire and Time’s Tressa Yellig, this trendy Portland snack spot will offer its line of nutrient-dense bone broths made with ingredients from regional farmers.

Pasta Gardner: These Eugene-based carb artisans turn stone-ground Willamette Valley wheat into rare noodle varieties—think organic nettle durum fusilli and red beet swirl pasta. (The name isn’t a typo; it’s a play on the name of founder Jeff Gardner.)

Stellar Pops: Cool off with organic popsicles featuring interstellar names like Mars (mango, pineapple, orange, banana, coconut water) and Comet (peanut butter, banana, chocolate, cane sugar, sea salt). 

Ground Up PDX: This noble nut butter company employs women transitioning out of homelessness to make gourmet spreads like “coconut cardamom almond & cashew butter with chia seed.”

Cocacao: These melt-in-your-mouth confections are made with coconut oil, coconut nectar, and cacao powder, which combine to form a delicious (not to mention gluten-free, vegan, paleo, organic, and low-sugar) treat.

In this Article

Broth Bar

$$ Market 115 NE 6th Ave

Bone broth—the long-simmered, mineral-rich cousin of Grandma’s chicken soup is officially a thing. Soup it ain’t: think of these broths as savory tonics you ...

