Mother's Day

Mother’s Day 2017: Mideast Brunch, Xurro Home Delivery, and Ice Cream Bouquets

In case you forgot: it’s May 14.

By Caitlin Medearis 5/5/2017 at 1:36pm

Tusk stu 1 gdkdgm

Tusk

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Meaty Middle-Eastern brunch at Tusk

10 a.m.–2 p.m., reservations recommended

East Burnside’s Mideast restaurant (and recent Food & Wine Best New Restaurant) is accepting brunch reservations for one very special day. Meatier plates sub Tusk’s usual parade of vegetables, like za’atar biscuits with pork and gravy, along with the always-important mescal Bloody Marys and turmeric mimosas. Plus, expect new bakery creations in addition to the usual halva babka and pistachio cake.

One-time-only brunch at Clarklewis

10 a.m.–3 p.m., $35 per person, $15 for kids, reservations recommended

The white-tablecloth spot gets into the brunch game for a one-off Mother’s Day extravaganza. A special three-course menu includes fresh salads, like English peas and radishes with whipped ricotta and cured salmon, breakfast staples, duck prosciutto eggs benedict to pastrami hash, and seasonal sweets.

Cheesecake xurros and xocolata at 180

10 a.m.–8 p.m. 

The special Mother's Day flavor at 180? Strawberry cheesecake-stuffed mini xurros. Also available for delivery via Caviar (she’d probably prefer xurros to carnations anyway). 

Saltandstraw zgmlco

Flower-laden Mother’s Day ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw

Image: Salt & Straw

A bouquet of ice creams at Salt & Straw

10 a.m.–11 p.m. at NW location, 11 a.m.–11.pm. at SE and NE locations, noon–11 p.m. at Wiz Bang Bar. Shipping available nationwide. 

The Portland ice cream staple puts a twist on Mother’s Day bouquets with flower-inspired flavors just for May. Try the Wildflower Honey with Ricotta Walnut Lace Cookies, Rainbow Flower Sherbet, or the Iris Liqueur & Edible Flower Sorbet—just a few of the new creations to try. (Psst—two of the flavors are vegan!)

Bubbles and tea at Pix Patisserie

2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., $36 for selection, $16 for kid’s version, reservations required

Most mothers fall into either the champagne or tea category. Take those who love both to Pix, where you’ll get a glass of sparkling wine, your own pot of Townshend tea, and 10 sweet and savory bites, including prosciutto-wrapped quail eggs, cheese spreads, chocolate mousse and macarons. Pix will also have a kid’s version for roughly half price.

Seafood and brunch favorites galore at Headwaters

8 a.m.–3 p.m., reservations required

The Heathman restaurant, a perennial Mother’s Day favorite, celebrates the holiday for the first time as Vitaly Paley’s Headwaters. You can go a la carte in the dining room, or pig out at the grand buffet upstairs. Either way, expect Dungeness crab omelettes served tableside, French toast stuffed with Meyer lemon ricotta, and carving stations full of prime rib, as is tradition.

Expert soufflés at Little Bird

Dinner 5–10 p.m. for dinner, happy hour at the bar 5 p.m.–midnight, regular happy hour 5–10 p.m., reservations recommended

If anyone can pull off a Mother’s Day soufflé, it’s the Frenchies at Little Bird. In addition to that eggy puff ball, the bistro rocks an all-night happy hour on Sundays, double brie burger to foie gras torchons, along with a special 10 percent wine discount when you bring the matriarch. 

