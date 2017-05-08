Grab Your Tickets to Portland Monthly’s Sixth Annual Country Brunch

Last year's Country Brunch starred six-week old Sunshine Dairy calf Sandy. Image: Mario Gallucci

Portland Monthly will host its 6th annual Country Brunch on Saturday, May 20 at Rossi Farms, complete with Wild West-vibe storefronts and a very rustic barn dating back to 1880. Brunch on bites from nine of the city’s most brunch-happy eateries, from Besaw’s to Lauretta Jean’s to Vivienne. We’re talking fried chicken biscuit sandwiches, surprising breakfast porridge with pistachios and candied lemon, and pork and hominy stew. For devoted day drinkers, the Bloody Mary Smackdown returns with Raven & Rose (last year’s champ), Doug Fir Lounge, Olympia Provisions and others competing for the winning title.

If brunch and booze aren’t incentive enough, proceeds from our event will benefit Curriculum of Cuisine’s culinary education programs for high school students. We’ve also got The June Bugs ready to keep us country groovin’ all brunch long.

Ready to join us? Get tickets here.

VIP entry 10 a.m., general admission 11 a.m. Sat May 20, Rossi Farms, $40–50

