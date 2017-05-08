  1. Eat & Drink
Grab Your Tickets to Portland Monthly’s Sixth Annual Country Brunch

Sixteen of the city’s brunch-loving chefs and bartenders will saddle up for an afternoon at Rossi Farms.

By Caitlin Medearis 5/8/2017 at 4:03pm

Sandy2 cjkugl

Last year's Country Brunch starred six-week old Sunshine Dairy calf Sandy.

Image: Mario Gallucci

Portland Monthly will host its 6th annual Country Brunch on Saturday, May 20 at Rossi Farms, complete with Wild West-vibe storefronts and a very rustic barn dating back to 1880. Brunch on bites from nine of the city’s most brunch-happy eateries, from Besaw’s to Lauretta Jean’s to Vivienne. We’re talking fried chicken biscuit sandwiches, surprising breakfast porridge with pistachios and candied lemon, and pork and hominy stew. For devoted day drinkers, the Bloody Mary Smackdown returns with Raven & Rose (last year’s champ), Doug Fir Lounge, Olympia Provisions and others competing for the winning title.

If brunch and booze aren’t incentive enough, proceeds from our event will benefit Curriculum of Cuisine’s culinary education programs for high school students. We’ve also got The June Bugs ready to keep us country groovin’ all brunch long.

Ready to join us? Get tickets here.

Country Brunch

VIP entry 10 a.m., general admission 11 a.m. Sat May 20, Rossi Farms, $40–50

Country Brunch Restaurants

Besaw’s

Fried Egg, I’m In Love

La Moule

Lauretta Jean’s

Pine State Biscuits

Prasad/Harlow

Seastar Bakery

Verdigris

Vivienne

Bloody Mary Smackdown Bars

Doug Fir Lounge

Irving Street Kitchen

Olympia Provisions

Pono Farms Soul Kitchen

Raven & Rose

Red Star Tavern

The Solo Club

