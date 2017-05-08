Portland Action Agenda: Ways to Make a Difference, May 8–21

Rebels En Pointe, a documentary profiling Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo—a company of gay male ballet dancers—screens at this year's QDoc. Image: Courtesy SND Films

7 p.m. Mon, May 8, Sabin Elementary School, FREE

What role does international migration play in Oregon’s future? Manuel Padilla, who’s worked with refugees across the globe, will ask attendees “to consider questions of uprootedness, hospitality, identity, perception, and integration and how we might build more informed, responsive, resilient, and vibrant communities.”

11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Wed, May 10, YWCA Social Justice/Multicultural Center, FREE

Hosted by the YWCA of Greater Portland, this social justice training event will explore how children develop gender identity and gender expression, and the impact that transgender and gender non-conforming children can have on family dynamics.

6 p.m. Thu, May 11, Urban Studio, $125

This annual fundraiser for the Oregon Innocence Project, which works to clear wrongful convictions, features guest speakers Anna Vasquez and Cassandra Rivera of the “San Antonio Four.” These women were falsely convicted for sexual abuse and served between 13 and 15 years before being exonerated at the end of 2016. Admission includes drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

7:30 p.m. Thu, May 11, Patagonia Portland, FREE

Columbia Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that works to protect the Columbia River, puts on a workshop about protesting a proposal to build a $1.8 million methanol plant at the Port of Kalama in Washington state, which would bring coil and oil supertankers down the waterway. Additionally, 10 percent of all Patagonia profits on Saturday, May 6 will benefit Columbia Riverkeeper.

6:30–8:30 p.m. Thu, May 11, PSU's Smith Memorial Student Union, FREE

The fifth annual Walk of the Heroines lecture will be presented by Alison Kafer, a critical disability studies scholar and author of Feminist, Queer, Crip. Kafer's work explores the intersections of disability rights, trans-activism, and feminist activism.

7–9 p.m. Thu, May 11, Literary Arts, FREE

Four poets—Allison Joseph, Margaret Rhee, Sam Roxas-Chua, and Neil Aitken—read from their work, and then discuss “literary activism, social justice, intersectionality, feminism, and allyship.”

Vendor fair 4–6 p.m., dance party until 10 p.m., Friday, May 12, PSU’s Smith Memorial Student Union, FREE

Now in its second year, this party—put on by Periodic, Inc., an organization that addresses menstruation-related social inequities through advocacy, policy, and education—includes raffle prizes, dancing, carnival games, and an array of community vendors. For more, check out our event preview.

6 p.m. Fri, May 12, Holocene, $5–50

Lingerie boutique Lille celebrates its 10th anniversary with a runway featuring pretty unmentionables from the Istanbul-based Else, with an appearance by brand founder and designer Ela Onur. All proceeds—from ticket sales as well as from a raffle and silent auction—will benefit Planned Parenthood. We've got more on the show here.

3–5 p.m. Sat, May 13, Una Gallery, FREE

Queer feminist organizer Emilie Friedman facilitates an anti-racism working group designed for white folks to work through feelings of shame and guilt around white supremacy, and to talk about anti-racist actions and organizing going forward.

8:30 a.m.–noon Sun, May 14, Mt. Tabor Park, $49–55

Take part in this Mother’s Day race and help Family Forward advocate for mother’s rights in areas like paid family leave and affordable childcare.

12–3 p.m. Sun, May 14, Crush Bar, FREE

This clothing swap centers trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals, but folks of all genders are welcome to attend. Bring clean, gently used clothing and home goods to donate or trade.

Various times Thu–Sun, May 18–21, Hollywood Theatre, prices vary

According to QDoc organizers, only two cities in the world boast film festivals devoted entirely to documentaries about the LGBTQ community: Bucharest and Portland. This year, QDoc’s 11th, promises another round of timely programming, from the historical to the personal.

8 a.m.–noon Sat, May 20, Pacific City, $60 plus fundraising to participate

Kick off cycling season and help fight lung disease with a ride to Lincoln City. Choose from four different starting points, and spend the day biking alongside your fellow fundraisers and supporters of the American Lung Association.

Thru Oct 29, Portland Art Museum, FREE–$19.99

PAM’s Center for Contemporary Native Art showcases work by two artists: Luzene Hill (Eastern Band Cherokee) examines sexual violence against Native women via large-scale silk hangings, while an installation by Portlander Brenda Mallory (Cherokee Nation) “addresses ideas of disruption, repair, and renewal.”