Tábor Food Cart to Close, Tusk is a Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year, Plus More PDX Food News

… including a new bar from the owners of Old Gold, a giant eatery inside Revolution Hall, and a Michelin-approved Thai transplant from San Francisco.

By Benjamin Tepler 5/8/2017 at 3:41pm

Paydirt, one of the bars in Ezra Caraeff's growing constellation of neighborhood watering holes. 

Image: Benjamin Tepler

Old Gold/Paydirt owners to open Tough Luck on NE Dekum

Ezra Caraeff and his bar-building crew are planning to open a third watering hole, “Tough Luck,” by mid-May at 1771 NE Dekum. Caraeff says he hopes to build “the best neighborhood establishment” for Woodlawn, complete with a 1940s shuffleboard table. Drink-wise, expect mix-and-match whiskey and beer pairings, a dedicated Old Fashioned menu, house-made shrubs, and 10 beers on draft. Food will come from Laurel Miller, a former Imperial cook with a love for Southern and Korean flavors.

Food & Wine names Tusk one of their Restaurants of the Year 2017

Portland Monthly’s Restaurant of the Year 2016 was recognized by the national food mag in their third annual list, which included spots like Olmsted in Brooklyn and Tartine Manufactory in San Francisco. F&W’s mini review includes an amusing description of out-of-towners experiencing Portland’s icy, unsalted winter. Noobs.

Tábor to close 

The 13-year-old Schnitzelwich cart will shutter near the end of July, according to a heartfelt notice posted outside the window. The Czech cart owners allude to a possible comeback in the future while they work on their growing hot sauce company, Stinging Kombucha.  

Farmhouse Kitchen opens its doors on SE Hawthorne 

San Francisco’s “Michelin-recognized” Thai eatery, Farmhouse Kitchen, opened its doors this month in the former Nakhon space at 3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd. An early menu shows a lineup of noodles, soups, and curries, with a version of Hat Yai fried chicken to vie with a certain Northeast eatery by the same name.  

Buckman Public House opens inside Revolution Hall

A new 300-seat dining room will join Martha’s at the remodeled high school venue sometime this month, the Oregonian reports. Buckman Public House comes from the owners of Italian spot Tucci in Lake Oswego, with Tucci chef Jeff Emerson and former Fenrir chef Ian Wilson helming kitchen. Early menu items include clam chowder, grilled trout with arugula, and a special cafeteria-style pizza special during happy hour. The bar will be manned by Portland-famous bartender Kevin Ludwig (Beaker & Flask) and others, as they shake up a full menu, from non-alcoholic mixes to boozy soft serve.

