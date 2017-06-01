Five Things You'll Find at Portland’s GeekCraft Expo PDX

Nerd Wood Designs's pop culture wall art. Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

Makers and pop culture obsessives take note: this weekend brings the return of GeekCraft Expo PDX, an “Etsy-Meets-Comic Con” event that celebrates Pacific Northwest-made craftwork inspired by all things gaming, comics, movies, and TV.

The free, family-friendly expo, which is part of a linked group of national GeekCraft events, takes over the Double Tree Hilton June 10-11 with double the number of exhibitors from its inaugural year, hawking everything from caticorn plushies and candy-encrusted Captain American phone cases to Spock ear jewelry and paintings made from scrawled math equations. In advance of the hyper-specific fun, we asked GeekCraft’s co-founder and market curator Kimberly Matsuzaki for a sneak preview of some of her favorite wares slated to be sold.

FOR...Khaleesi Wannabees and +7 Charisma Seekers

A pair of Crystal’s Idyll custom knitted ombre “Scale Maille Dragonhide” gauntlets. Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

CRYSTAL'S IDYLL

Matsuzaki says: Crystal has devised her own method of creating scalemaille pieces: she knits the scales together with yarn instead of linking them with metal rings, creating dramatic pieces that are light and comfortable to wear! She also creates a gorgeous variety of hats, from fascinators to elaborate headdresses.

FOR...Arty "Han Shot First" Partisans

One of Truax Design's Karbon Kast creations. The makers display many more "carbonite-inspired" works at their Oregon City gallery. Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

TRUAX DESIGNS

Matsuzaki says: West Linn/Oregon City’s Christopher Truax and Mark Boehly use a technique they call Karbon Kast (inspired by Star Wars' Han Solo being frozen in carbonite) to make incredible art and display pieces.

FOR...Sudsy Dark Siders

Nerd Wood Design's Empire-approved beer caddies. Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

NERD WOOD DESIGNS

Matsuzaki says: Josh Edwards, a self-taught woodworker, makes pieces that are fun and functional. A third-time GeekCraft Expo alumnus [who relocated to Portland], he brings something new to every show, and we can't wait to see what he's dreamed up for the PDX show!

FOR...Gamers with Idle Hands

Pierce Pop Art's DIY kits. Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

PIERCE POP ART

Matsuzaki says: Fuse beads such as Perler beads are a staple at any geek show, since they can be used to create all kinds of pixellated pieces! Portland’s Pierce Pop Art offers finished pieces as well as DIY kits perfect for anyone from ages 4 to 99.

FOR...People Who Ace Movie Quote Quizzes and Also Really Like Those “Keep Calm And...” Posters

Powerful words and sneaky Harry Potter art from crafted. Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

CRAFTED.

Matsuzaki says: Michelle Whisner, a veteran of our Midwest show, is trekking across the country from Wisconsin to bring her geeky brand of sass on reclaimed wood signs, tea towels, pillows, and more.