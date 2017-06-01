  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Special Events

Pop Shopping

Five Things You'll Find at Portland’s GeekCraft Expo PDX

With Game of Thrones-worthy gauntlets and Star Wars Carbonite art, the city’s “Etsy-Meets-Comic Con” event returns June 10-11.

By Kelly Clarke 6/1/2017 at 11:19pm

 

Nerd wood designs 2 ujb2ni

Nerd Wood Designs's pop culture wall art. 

Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

Makers and pop culture obsessives take note: this weekend brings the return of GeekCraft Expo PDX, an “Etsy-Meets-Comic Con” event that celebrates Pacific Northwest-made craftwork inspired by all things gaming, comics, movies, and TV.

The free, family-friendly expo, which is part of a linked group of national GeekCraft events, takes over the Double Tree Hilton June 10-11 with double the number of exhibitors from its inaugural year, hawking everything from caticorn plushies and candy-encrusted Captain American phone cases to Spock ear jewelry and paintings made from scrawled math equations. In advance of the hyper-specific fun, we asked GeekCraft’s co-founder and market curator Kimberly Matsuzaki for a sneak preview of some of her favorite wares slated to be sold.

FOR...Khaleesi Wannabees and +7 Charisma Seekers

Crystalsidyll gold dragonhide owj2ua

A pair of Crystal’s Idyll custom knitted ombre “Scale Maille Dragonhide” gauntlets.

Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

CRYSTAL'S IDYLL 

Matsuzaki says: Crystal has devised her own method of creating scalemaille pieces: she knits the scales together with yarn instead of linking them with metal rings, creating dramatic pieces that are light and comfortable to wear! She also creates a gorgeous variety of hats, from fascinators to elaborate headdresses.

FOR...Arty "Han Shot First" Partisans

Truax designs c27lt4

One of Truax Design's Karbon Kast creations. The makers display many more "carbonite-inspired" works at their Oregon City gallery. 

Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

TRUAX DESIGNS

Matsuzaki says: West Linn/Oregon City’s Christopher Truax and Mark Boehly use a technique they call Karbon Kast (inspired by Star Wars' Han Solo being frozen in carbonite) to make incredible art and display pieces.

FOR...Sudsy Dark Siders

Nerd wood designs sf1kf2

Nerd Wood Design's Empire-approved beer caddies.

Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

NERD WOOD DESIGNS

Matsuzaki says: Josh Edwards, a self-taught woodworker, makes pieces that are fun and functional. A third-time GeekCraft Expo alumnus [who relocated to Portland], he brings something new to every show, and we can't wait to see what he's dreamed up for the PDX show!

FOR...Gamers with Idle Hands

Pierce pop art br9nmc

Pierce Pop Art's DIY kits. 

Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

PIERCE POP ART 

Matsuzaki says: Fuse beads such as Perler beads are a staple at any geek show, since they can be used to create all kinds of pixellated pieces! Portland’s Pierce Pop Art offers finished pieces as well as DIY kits perfect for anyone from ages 4 to 99.

FOR...People Who Ace Movie Quote Quizzes and Also Really Like Those “Keep Calm And...” Posters

Crafted combined signs wywlqw

Powerful words and sneaky Harry Potter art from crafted.

Image: Courtesy GeekCraft Expo PDX

CRAFTED. 

Matsuzaki says: Michelle Whisner, a veteran of our Midwest show, is trekking across the country from Wisconsin to bring her geeky brand of sass on reclaimed wood signs, tea towels, pillows, and more.

Filed under
Pop Culture, Comics, Crafts, Pop Up Shop
Show Comments

Related Content

Culture Cheat Sheet: Comics

6 Comics Heroes with Serious Portland Cred

11/14/2016 By Marty Patail

Television

Adult Swim Drives In for Portland Roadshow

09/13/2016 By Jason Buehrer

Slideshow

Blackbox Holiday Lookbook

11/20/2012

Slideshow

Five Fashion Photos

12/05/2012

Eat & Drink

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Beer

The Breweries of the Pearl Have Their Own Damn Festival

06/01/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News to Chew

Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

05/31/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expands to Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Breaking News

Bunk Takes On the Hamburger

05/26/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Pop Shopping

Five Things You'll Find at Portland’s GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 1–4

06/01/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Books & Talks

Broadway Books Honors Late Writer Brian Doyle

05/30/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

05/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Hip-Hop

Damian Lillard Releases Debut Album Featuring Lil Wayne and Jamie Foxx

10/20/2016 By Fiona McCann

Politics

Steve Novick vs. Chloe Eudaly: Portland’s Alterna-Election

10/10/2016 By Zach Dundas

Community

In Response to the MAX Attacks

05/31/2017 By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Travel & Outdoors

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

05/25/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Style & Shopping

Pop Shopping

Five Things You'll Find at Portland’s GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

Six Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Treat Yo Self

Root Whole Body Opens New Location in Northwest Portland

06/01/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Om Base

The 6 Stages of Buddha Bud Yoga

05/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy June with These Local Wellness Events

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Breaking News

Back to Eden Bakery Expands to Pizza, Panini, and Hot Fudge Sundaes

05/26/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

Five Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

Best Offices 2017: The Refurbished UFO

Under Armour Moves Into Portland's Iconic YMCA

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe