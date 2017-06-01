  1. Health & Wellness
Root Whole Body Opens New Location in Northwest Portland

The Slabtown wellness center offers chiropractic care, yoga classes, organic facials, healthy snacks, and much more.

By Bryanna Briley 6/1/2017 at 10:41am

Tea room 3 2 w1ecl4

Root Whole Body's new tea room offers a dozen medicinal blends.

Image: Courtesy Root Whole Body

According to the Root Whole Body website, the four pillars of holistic health are food, movement, immunity, and pause—and Root promises to satisfy them all. The Portland wellness center recently opened a second location in Slabtown, across the street from New Seasons Market at NW 21st & Quimby. At about twice the size of the original Irvington location, the new facility boasts two movement studios, 10 treatment rooms, a community sauna and private infrared sauna, a private hydrotherapy-soaking tub, a tearoom, and a café. Services include organic skin treatments for face and body, chiropractic adjustment, acupuncture, massages, and treatment sessions with naturopathic physicians.

“It is our philosophy that the absence of illness alone isn't health—that one's physical, mental, emotional and social health is required to thrive,” explains founder Pat Johnson. “We all want and deserve whole body health.”

Root boasts a veritable smorgasbord of classes, including pilates, tai chi, meditation, and at least seven styles of yoga. The vegan-friendly café menu features an abundance of smoothies, soups, juices, and tonics, plus a handful of bowls and salads designed by Blossoming Lotus chef Lissa Kane. The 8 greens bowl, for example, includes a mountain of wholesome ingredients: kale, arugula, spinach, avocado, edamame, wakame, brown rice, quinoa, pickled cabbage, cucumber, furikakai, and creamy jalapeno-date dressing.

Japanese breakfast 2 tetoda

The Japanese breakfast bowl features miso-mushroom dashi, house pickles, sea vegetables, and smoked salmon.

Image: Courtesy Root Whole Body

Not sure where to start? Root offers free initial consultations for every service, and health advisors are available to help you build a personal plan. The facility accommodates virtually any schedule, as it's open weekdays 6 a.m.–9 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Devoted patrons can opt to pay $149 per month for a Root membership, which includes 30 percent off services and classes, or spend $299 on a half-day spa package. But if you’d rather start small, join the Root mailing list to earn $15 off a massage or facial… or start even smaller and just order a “skin toner” juice for $8.50. It can't hurt, right?

Spa, Yoga, Acupuncture
