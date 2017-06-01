  1. Eat & Drink
The Breweries of the Pearl Have Their Own Damn Festival

On June 3, come taste the suds of the Pearl.

By Meagan Nolan 6/1/2017 at 3:19pm

Pints in the pearl 2016 a2rpu0

Last year's inaugural Pints in the Pearl Festival brought 4,000 beer drinkers to the Pearl District.

Image: Pints in the Pearl

If you're looking for a beery block party to celebrate summer this weekend, consider Pints in the Pearl, which returns for round two on Saturday, June 3.

The full cadre of Pearl District brewers will be on hand: River Pig Saloon, Back Pedal Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, 10 Barrel Brewing Co, Fat Head’s Brewery, and BridgePort Brewing. Each brewery will pour three brews, along with one beer made specifically for the festival.

Deschutes, for instance, will offer their Pearl’s Place Kölsch: a light and refreshing beer made with Mandariana Bavaria hops, wheat, and Pilsner malt to match the pleasantly warm June weather. Back Pedal will tap a top-secret collab brew with Fat Head’s, and River Pig Saloon will pour their River Pig Lager.

Holstein’s Shakes and Buns, Brix Tavern, Verde Cocina, Hot Lips Pizza, Greenleaf Juicing Company and Mediterranean Exploration Company will offer food options to complement the plentiful beer tastings.  In addition to the 21+ only beer tasting, the Saturday event will also feature family-friendly entertainment with games and live music from Pacific Northwest bands like Redwood Son, Garcia Birthday Band, The Quick & Easy Boys, The Local Strangers, and Toni Ozier.

Pints in the pearl 2016 2 stugbf

The one-day craft beer festival is expected to be even larger than last year’s, which brought in 4,000 people, expanding its parameters from Davis to Hoyt on NW 13th.

Buy your tickets now as they are soon expected to sell out. Pre-sale Pint Packages for $25 include a souvenir stainless steel pint and two tokens (each good for one pint of beer). Additional tokens will be available for purchase at the festival.

Pints in the Pearl

12–9 p.m., Sat, NW 13th Ave. between NW Davis and NW Hoyt Sts, $25

