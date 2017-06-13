  1. Eat & Drink
Where to Eat This Week: June 13–20

From chorizo-spiced eggplant sandwiches at Ox Box to crazy milkshakes at Late Shake, these are the things you must eat and drink this week.

By Eat Beat Team 6/13/2017 at 9:45am

Lateshake pgomgd

The Double Gold at Late Shake

Image: Late Shake

Slurp down a gingery, Fruity Pebbles-topped Double Gold at Late Shake

Here’s a combination of health tonic and processed deliciousness that should never work: vanilla ice cream, turmeric, ginger, apple, cayenne pepper, and…Fruity Pebbles, in a milkshake. You’ll find it at Late Shake, the milkshake pop-up inside Dapper & Wise on Friday and Saturday nights from 7–11 p.m. It’s spicy and deeply gingery with a great crunch that only Blue No. 2 can provide.

Fork into meaty beans at Russell Street BBQ

The new meat-counter location of the North Portland barbecue mainstay is now open at 4246 SE Belmont. The spacious, counter-service/takeout-style eatery smokes its chicken, baby back ribs, and tofu in house. And while barbecue can be pricy ($23 per pound for brisket!) Russell Street’s “Meaty Beans” are a total steal: sweet barbecue beans and a heaping pile of salty, tender pulled pork for $4.

Get your morning pick-me-up at Ole Latte

Portland’s do-gooding coffee shop on wheels is a godsend for in-the-know downtown office workers looking for their morning fix. Try Ole’s Strawberry Shortcake Latte, made with the season’s first Hood strawberries and a hit of bourbon vanilla syrup. It’s fruity, bitter, and way better than any fruit-flavored latte you’ve ever had the misfortune to try. While you’re there, nab the latest, greatest creation from Bakeshop: a blueberry bran muffin that defies all expectations with a rich, dark molasses crumb and juicy little pops of blueberry.

Wolf down an eggplant sandwich at Ox Box

Everything is good at Ox’s Argentinian lunch pop-up, but top honors belong to the grilled eggplant sandwich: roasted and silky with a hint of char, spiced with chorizo rub and dried oregano, and layered with melty provolone and a fresh chimichurri. It’s epic. Open 11 a.m.–2 p.m. daily in Ox’s parking lot. (Pop-up ends on Sunday, September 4.) 

Sip a serious list of hot and iced drinking chocolate at Alma Chocolate 

It’s June, people: are we chilly or hot? Do we need something warm and decadent, or an icy cooler shaken with style? Portland’s veteran chocolate shop delivers either way, with an impressive list from both camps. Options run from a drinking chocolate laced with house-made habanero caramel sauce to the cold Cascadia Shaker, spiked with farmers market berries, melted chocolate, and coconut milk.

Filed under
Coffee & Tea, Chocolate, Ox, Barbecue, Where to Eat This Week, Sandwiches
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Alma Chocolate

$ Dessert, Market Multiple Locations

Sure, habanero is another entry in the flavored-caramel trend, but owner Sarah Hart’s version mixes hot and cool—literally—with chiles and cream. A former gr...

Editor’s Pick

Ox

$$$ Latin American, Steakhouse 2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss their Uruguayan beef rib eye ...

Editor’s Pick

Bakeshop

$ Bakery 5351 NE Sandy Blvd

Northeast Portland's Bakeshop turns out addictive, seasonal handpies, tarts, and croissants.

Ole Latte Coffee

$ Coffee 1003 SW Alder St

Todd Edwards was a semi-broke Starbucks regular with a fantasy of translating his love of wine to the coffee world. The hometown boy sipped his way through l...

Russell Street Bar-B-Que

$$ Barbecue Multiple Locations

On jam-packed weekend evenings, kids sometimes outnumber adults at Russell's fir-appointed dining room. Which explains the warning scrawled on the chalkboard...

Dapper & Wise

$ Coffee Multiple Locations

D&W rotates its fizzy, amber thirst quencher every season. In winter: root beer made the olde-school way, with sarsaparilla, birch bark, and wintergreen....

