  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

Hear Dr. Patricia Kullberg read from her memoir, On the Ragged Edge of Medicine, on Monday, June 26.

By Bryanna Briley 6/15/2017 at 10:14am

Shutterstock 264708305 fat74y

Dr. Kullberg served as the medical director for the Multnomah County Health Department for two decades.

Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

We humans have a serious “othering” problem. Whether on the basis of skin color, sexual orientation, or social class, it's far too easy to ignore people who are different from us. Patricia Kullberg, MD, wants to change that. A Portland native, Dr. Kullberg served as the medical director for the Multnomah County Health Department for two decades. With her book On the Ragged Edge of Medicine: Doctoring Among the Dispossessed, she attempts to break the wall between the homed and the homeless, while exposing the class distinctions that make that barrier so strong. Hear more from Dr. Kullberg on Monday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Powell’s City of Books.

You’ve worked in medicine, but also you’re an author. Which came first for you?

Kullberg onedge cov subtitle rqf3cq

The medicine, for sure. I got my interest in medicine from my dad; he was a doctor. Being a child of the ’60s, I think I had these ambitions of being a great savior, and that didn’t exactly pan out. 

I took the medical director shift at the Multnomah County Health Department. It’s largely administrative, but I chose to work part-time in a little tiny clinic on Burnside. It was largely a homeless population that we were serving. I later went to a larger clinic on Stark, which served not only homeless, but a lot of immigrants and refugees and inner city urban poor people.

I started writing a few years into my practice to work through stuff; I would have encounters that were very troubling on many different levels. When I retired, I was inspired to go back to it. I was taking writing classes at Portland State University and I found that, having retired, I could set aside a lot of things that I’d been holding on. I’d felt that I had to think of myself in a certain way and project a certain image, and I let go of that because I wasn’t there anymore. So that enabled me to go deeper and do the book.

Tell me more about your thoughts on privilege, and how that affected working at this clinic and putting this book together.
[At first], I think I had this kind of patronizing, paternalistic, “I’m gonna help you people” kind of [mentality], and I didn’t actually take into account who these people were. I was raised here in Portland, [in an] upper middle class home and pretty sheltered— what did I know? It was hard to hang onto those attitudes when I started meeting folks and getting to know them as individuals. I would be kind of astounded sometimes, and very humbled, because I don’t think I could have survived some of the things that I would hear about.

The one thing [the clinic] didn’t attend to very much was class issues. By virtue of working in the health department, everyone was somewhat lifted out….they were no longer impoverished, and every one of our clients was still living in poverty, so there was this divide. I didn’t have a white coat, but I had a stethoscope around my neck, and I’m the doctor, and I’m white. There was all that authority there, and then there’s this person there that you want to be honest and authentic with you. I don’t think people dealt with it head-on very effectively, and I found it hard.

 The book is composed of 15 vignettes. How did it feel to put all these stories together?
When I was working at the clinic, I would get to know how people lived, and the challenges that they faced. I felt that people who weren’t living in those conditions would have no idea about how difficult and challenging these lives were, and I wanted to pull the veil back on that a little bit, especially now that the country is so divided. People are not looking at each other, and I just think that we need to do more of that.

Kullberg vbcpla

Dr. Patricia Kullberg, author of On the Ragged Edge of Medicine

Image: Courtesy Patricia Kullberg

How was working with this particular group of people helpful for addressing your problems with our medical system?
I think that when you get to the margins of a system, you really start to see where things break down and the many ways that a system is flawed. If you’ve got good insurance and you have your mind intact and you’ve had some health literacy, you can negotiate a system that’s not very functional. Once you get out there where resources are poor, the problems become much more stark, and you can see the contradictions more clearly.

What kind of reaction do you hope people have?
A couple big things: one is that these people are not “other.” I think the people who are going to read this are going to be people like me, in the same privilege. I want them to be able to not "other" these people, and understand that they have the exact same hopes and desires and weaknesses – they’re not different.

The other is to see the systemic depth of it. It’s not a matter of individual failing, and as long as we keep thinking that way, we’re going to continue to marginalize people and make people’s lives miserable.

The group of people that I ended up caring for, they got caught up in all sorts of systemic problems through no fault of their own, or they make a bad mistake and there’s no way out; there’s no forgiveness. A lot of these people were born into crappy circumstances, into generational poverty, cycles that are difficult to break out of. It’s a problem of systems and the way a society is structured; it’s not about individuals and the choices that they make.

Is there anything about the book or your work that you want people to know?
I wanted to honor that work that people did, and not just the docs and nurse practitioners, but the nurses and managers. It’s very difficult work, and it doesn’t get recognized. Primary care is particularly difficult—it is the backbone of medicine. No one is going to fare well if the primary care part of the medical system fails, and it’s not doing very good right now. People don’t want to do it; it’s just too hard, and there’s this vast inequity in terms of comparisons to surgeons, and so people gravitate toward specialties that are better paid and boxed in, and they don’t even have to deal with the entire world. So, a plug for primary care!

Patricia Kullberg at Powell’s

7:30 p.m. Mon, June 26, Powell’s City of Books, FREE

Filed under
Health Events, Books, Medicine
Show Comments

Related Content

2015 Design Annual Launch Party

Slide Show: Portland Monthly's Design Annual Launch Party

11/23/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Hearts & Hands Auction September 2012

09/27/2012

Slideshow

Slide Show: Athleta Portland Grand Opening October 2012

10/04/2012

Slideshow

Slide Show: Hero Gala September 2012

11/02/2012

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Stakes Are High at the 17th Annual Wild About Game Competition

06/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Summer Eats

Ox Box Gives You a Chimichurri-Slathered Excuse for a Long Lunch

06/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Eat Here Now

Where to Eat This Week: June 13–20

06/13/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Dining Guide

13 Portland Restaurants for Serious Beer Drinkers

06/12/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Word of Mouth

The Inside Scoop on Fifty Licks, Portland's Suddenly Hot Ice Cream Shop

06/12/2017 By Karen Brooks

Recipes

The Secret to the Heavenly Birds at Big's Chicken? Mayonnaise.

06/12/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

10:14am By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

10:00am By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

7:18am By Eden Dawn

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Essentials

From Boone Howard to a New Graphic Memoir by Nicole Georges, July's Pop Culture Hot List

06/12/2017 By Fiona McCann

Comedy

Portland Gets Its First-Ever Queer Comedy Festival

06/12/2017 By Lisa Dunn

News & City Life

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Summer?

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Ideas & Innovations 2017

From Tech to Sustainability to Business, 11 Big Ideas from Portland Innovators

06/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Tech for Good

3 Portland Projects Using Tech for Good

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Necessary, Period

This Portland Nonprofit Leads the Menstrual Movement

06/12/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Travel & Outdoors

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

11:28am By Rachel Wilson

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Dispatch

Yes, Portland Has a Surf Scene—and It's on the Rise

06/12/2017 By Rick Albano

PDX Index

The Numbers on the Cowlitz Tribe's Giant Ilani Casino Resort

06/12/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel

Alaska Launches 5 New Flights from PDX

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Urban Design

Behold the New Plan for Oregon City's Riverwalk

06/08/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style & Shopping

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

7:18am By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

From Witchy Rings to a Salsa CSA, July's Best Local Stuff

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop's Compassionate Ethos

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

10:14am By Bryanna Briley

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Necessary, Period

This Portland Nonprofit Leads the Menstrual Movement

06/12/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Dispatch

Yes, Portland Has a Surf Scene—and It's on the Rise

06/12/2017 By Rick Albano

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Now Open

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Bars & Nightlife

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Home & Real Estate

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

11:28am By Rachel Wilson

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

A Portland House from the Shaggy '70s Gets a Modern Look

06/12/2017 By Amara Holstein

Sports

Providence Park Is About to Get a Major Expansion

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Urban Design

Behold the New Plan for Oregon City's Riverwalk

06/08/2017 By Rachel Wilson

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe