Fill Your Heart With Pride

Pride is upon us. Here are five excellent ways to celebrate our LGBTQA community this week.

By Eden Dawn 6/15/2017 at 7:18am

19238709 10212693696287866 1272534278 o rvmvbc

PDXBall host Brandon Harrison. 

Image: Courtesy @redbull and @nosessola

PDXBall
Sunday, June 18, 8pm, $10
NYX, 215 W. Burnside St.

Portland’s growing ballroom community adds another event to the calendar with the first installment of the PDXBall. Head to Old Town Sunday night for a full fashion ball with categories open to all. PDXBall host Brandon Harrison, aka Hydrangea Strangea, says, “The ball will have two categories/competitions. First will be Runway, where people serve their best walk like Tyra, Naomi, and Cindy! Then it will be Vogue, where people spin, dip, duckwalk, catwalk, and showcase hand and floor performance.” Watch the skilled judges Daniel Girón (Father of House of Ada), Keelan Johnson (Mother of Mallicious Allure), and Jared Chung (Fine China//Mother of House of Flora) wield their power in the sure-to-be-epic event.

The Divos
Saturday, June 17, 7pm, $20-52
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
1037 SW Broadway

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus partners with Pride NW for the first time this Saturday, celebrating pride with "The Divos". Think hits from the likes of Michael Jackson, Elton John, Nat King Cole and other iconic male singers all given the full-throated treatment from this 140-strong ensemble, in the plush surrounds of the Schnitz. Further incentive to attend this one-night-only event? A portion of the proceeds go to Pride NW

West end party tmtxgj

Image: Courtesy Gypsy Sport

Gypsy Sport Pride Tour
Saturday, June 17, 6­—9pm
West End Select Shop
927 SW Oak St

Downtown boutique West End Select Shop hosts a one-night pop up shop with New York based, gender-inclusive brand Gypsy Sport as a benefit for Portland’s Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center (SMYRC). Store owner Andi Bakos says, “Guests can shop from the limited edition Gypsy Sport "Pride Tour” collection and kiki with the designer, Rio Uribe, along with local provocateur, Jared Chung, who will be modeling the various designs during the event.” Plus, the requisite drinks and treats. The boutique is also in the midst of a socks and undies drive from now until the party where they will drop off any donations of underthings to SMYRC.  

Pride, Not Prejudice
Sunday, June 18th, 10am
Wildfang, 404 SW 10th Ave

Wildfang teams with mega agency Wieden + Kennedy, along with their regular collaborator Planned Parenthood for a pre-march party. Get to the store at 10am on Sunday to make your march sign while tipping back a mimosa. (Pro tip: If you wear their signature Wild Feminist tee, your mimosa is free.) At 11am the whole group takes it to the street to march as a unit in the parade before post-funking at the store with a DJ on dance vibes and all day drink specials. $2 Montuckys!

Gaylabration
Saturday, June 17, 9pm, $22-74
Tao Event Center
631 Northeast Grand Ave 

Feel the Pride from head to tapping toes at Gaylabration’s seventh annual all night dance party. The party vibes include headlining DJ Joe Gauthreaux from New York to provide the beats; the Circus Project, who will enthrall with fabulous shows throughout the evening; Seattle Shibari bringing sexy, cirque-style rope suspension to the stage; and Revol Artists who return to dazzle the crowd with mesmerizing LED hoops. In addition to the fun, the event serves as a fundraiser, with all profits going to support the Portland Pride core mission.

4988338912 2755567650 b p2drcj

Image: Courtesy Flickr/Benson Kua

 

Fashion Events, Wildfang, LGBTQ
