PoMo Picks
Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18
Belt Bowie tunes, listen to spooky campfire tales, jam to ADULT at the Doug Fir, celebrate Pride, catch Man of La Mancha at the Keller, or trek out to Dufur for What the Festival.
Books & Talks
Lore Podcast Live
8 p.m. Sun, Revolution Hall, $35
The critically acclaimed podcast brings its very real, very terrifying tales to the big stage in a night of campfire-style storytelling. Creator Aaron Mahnke and artist/composer Chad Lawson will have you shaking in your boots with dark, forgotten tales of history—because, as they believe, “sometimes the truth is more frightening the fiction.”
Dance
The Goblin King: A David Bowie and Labyrinth Tribute
7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, Headwaters Theatre, $15–18
Feathered hair, tight pants, goblins, and glitter galore: expect all that and more in TriptheDark’s tribute to David Bowie and Labyrinth. Slip on your best ’80s glam get-up and cheer for Sarah, Hoggle, and Jareth the Goblin King as they try to escape the labyrinth with the help of contemporary dance.
Music
ADULT
9 p.m. Thu, Doug Fir Lounge, $12
Detroit natives Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller make up ADULT, the synth-soaked electronic band with an '80s vibe and Matrix-inspired get-ups. The duo—who first performed in Germany—now boasts six albums and 19 EPs.
Bowie-OK and Bowie Birthday Bash
7 p.m. Fri, Mississippi Studios, $10–15
This Bowie birthday celebration kicks off with a sing-along led by the OK Chorale, Ben Landsverk, and friends. After that, Portland-based artists such as Ezza Rose, the Morals, and Wonderly take the stage (in solidarity with bands and artists across the country) to pay tribute to the late, great Thin White Duke and all his show-stopping glory.
What the Festival
Fri–Mon, Wolf Run Ranch, Dufur, $345–425
The eclectic electronica festival returns with Mt. Hood views, eight stages of live music, motivational talks, movement classes, and more.
The Divos
7 p.m. Sat, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $20–52
Ladies, step aside. This Portland Gay Men’s Chorus concert (which coincides with the Portland Pride Festival) pays tribute to the dudes, from deep-voiced opera stars to fresh-faced boy bands.
Theater
Good with People
8 p.m. Thu–Sun, Performance Works NW, $15
Set in a Scottish seaside hotel, David Harrower’s drama finds two characters confronting a brutal chapter from their past. The New York Times called it a “beautiful, deceptive wisp of a play.”
OPENING 26 Miles
7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat and 2 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $20–36
It’s that richest of soils: the road trip. Close quarters. Unfamiliar landscapes. Motion sickness. Profile continues its season of Quiara Alegría Hudes with the playwright’s semiautobiographical tale of a teenage girl and her estranged mother taking an impulsive road trip from Pennsylvania to Yellowstone.
CLOSING Man of La Mancha
7:30 p.m. Thu and Sat, Keller Auditorium, $28–220
Chivalry! Rebellion! The Spanish Inquisition! This mid-’60s musical refashions Don Quixote as a play within a play, with author Miguel de Cervantes corralling his fellow dungeon-bound cronies for a dramatic mock trial.
Visual Art
CLOSING Constructing Identity
10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thursday–Friday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, Portland Art Museum, $19.99
PAM organizes a new exhibit drawing together contemporary work by African American artists—from the masterful silhouettes of Kara Walker to the rhinestone-encrusted paintings of Mickalene Thomas—and art from the middle decades of the 20th century. Take a peek at our slideshow.
Masao Yamamoto
11 a.m.–6 p.m. Thu–Sat, PDX Contemporary, FREE
The Japanese photographer’s lifelong fascination with birds is on full display in Tori, a collection of delicate gelatin silver prints of owls, eagles, pigeons, and other winged creatures.
Special Events
Portland Pride Festival
Various times Sat–Sun, various locations, prices vary
The centerpiece of the LGBTQ fest, turning 42 this year, is Sunday’s Pride Parade, but don’t sleep on the rest of the weekend: the Trans Pride March, the Dyke March, and the blowout dance party that is Gaylabration. Plus: here's why Pride means even more in 2017.
