Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

Dance company TriptheDark pays tribute to David Bowie and Labyrinth. Image: Courtesy TriptheDark

Books & Talks

8 p.m. Sun, Revolution Hall, $35

The critically acclaimed podcast brings its very real, very terrifying tales to the big stage in a night of campfire-style storytelling. Creator Aaron Mahnke and artist/composer Chad Lawson will have you shaking in your boots with dark, forgotten tales of history—because, as they believe, “sometimes the truth is more frightening the fiction.”

Dance

7:30 p.m. Fri–Sat, Headwaters Theatre, $15–18

Feathered hair, tight pants, goblins, and glitter galore: expect all that and more in TriptheDark’s tribute to David Bowie and Labyrinth. Slip on your best ’80s glam get-up and cheer for Sarah, Hoggle, and Jareth the Goblin King as they try to escape the labyrinth with the help of contemporary dance.

Music

9 p.m. Thu, Doug Fir Lounge, $12

Detroit natives Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller make up ADULT, the synth-soaked electronic band with an '80s vibe and Matrix-inspired get-ups. The duo—who first performed in Germany­—now boasts six albums and 19 EPs.

7 p.m. Fri, Mississippi Studios, $10–15

This Bowie birthday celebration kicks off with a sing-along led by the OK Chorale, Ben Landsverk, and friends. After that, Portland-based artists such as Ezza Rose, the Morals, and Wonderly take the stage (in solidarity with bands and artists across the country) to pay tribute to the late, great Thin White Duke and all his show-stopping glory.

What the Festival is back for the sixth year. Image: Daniel Zetterstrom

Fri–Mon, Wolf Run Ranch, Dufur, $345–425

The eclectic electronica festival returns with Mt. Hood views, eight stages of live music, motivational talks, movement classes, and more.

7 p.m. Sat, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $20–52

Ladies, step aside. This Portland Gay Men’s Chorus concert (which coincides with the Portland Pride Festival) pays tribute to the dudes, from deep-voiced opera stars to fresh-faced boy bands.

Theater

8 p.m. Thu–Sun, Performance Works NW, $15

Set in a Scottish seaside hotel, David Harrower’s drama finds two characters confronting a brutal chapter from their past. The New York Times called it a “beautiful, deceptive wisp of a play.”

OPENING 26 Miles

7:30 p.m. Thu–Sat and 2 p.m. Sun, Artists Repertory Theatre, $20–36

It’s that richest of soils: the road trip. Close quarters. Unfamiliar landscapes. Motion sickness. Profile continues its season of Quiara Alegría Hudes with the playwright’s semiautobiographical tale of a teenage girl and her estranged mother taking an impulsive road trip from Pennsylvania to Yellowstone.

CLOSING Man of La Mancha

7:30 p.m. Thu and Sat, Keller Auditorium, $28–220

Chivalry! Rebellion! The Spanish Inquisition! This mid-’60s musical refashions Don Quixote as a play within a play, with author Miguel de Cervantes corralling his fellow dungeon-bound cronies for a dramatic mock trial.

Visual Art

CLOSING Constructing Identity

10 a.m.–8 p.m. Thursday–Friday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, Portland Art Museum, $19.99

PAM organizes a new exhibit drawing together contemporary work by African American artists—from the masterful silhouettes of Kara Walker to the rhinestone-encrusted paintings of Mickalene Thomas—and art from the middle decades of the 20th century. Take a peek at our slideshow.

Masao Yamamoto puts a bird on it at PDX Contemporary. Image: Courtesy PDX Contemporary Art

11 a.m.–6 p.m. Thu–Sat, PDX Contemporary, FREE

The Japanese photographer’s lifelong fascination with birds is on full display in Tori, a collection of delicate gelatin silver prints of owls, eagles, pigeons, and other winged creatures.

Special Events

Various times Sat–Sun, various locations, prices vary

The centerpiece of the LGBTQ fest, turning 42 this year, is Sunday’s Pride Parade, but don’t sleep on the rest of the weekend: the Trans Pride March, the Dyke March, and the blowout dance party that is Gaylabration. Plus: here's why Pride means even more in 2017.