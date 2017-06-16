  1. News & City Life
Light a Fire 2017

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Nominate Portland's Best Nonprofits and Volunteers Now!

You only have until July 1 to get in your nominations for Portland Monthly's 2017 Light a Fire awards.

By Marty Patail 6/16/2017 at 1:09pm

Light a fire 2017 nominations hands in air ay2jxu

Image: Ditty about summer/Shutterstock

Good news: we have extended the Light a Fire nomination deadline to July 1—to give you more time to tell us about the nonprofits, volunteers, and charitable projects that are making Portland a better place to live and grow. Follow this link to submit a nomination now!

Each year, Portland Monthly shines a light on individuals and organizations dedicated to improving our communities. The annual Light a Fire awards celebrate extraordinary acts of service and innovative projects that embody the Portland spirit of giving to make our region more prosperous, beautiful, healthful, and sustainable.

Plus, for our 13th Light a Fire, we have an exciting, new nomination category. Portland Monthly will honor an organization that stepped beyond business as usual: the Rapid Reaction award will recognize an organization that responded to immediate and unforeseen needs in the communities it serves.

The November issue of Portland Monthly will include features on all 13 award winners. The Light a Fire award ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 2, at the Left Bank Annex.

