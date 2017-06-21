  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

The Portland dance producers and fashion designer present a special summer fashion show promising "pureness with the warbling of evil."

By Eden Dawn 6/21/2017 at 4:44pm

Whitebird fvxxha

Image: Courtesy White Bird

In the world of the arts, one thing is a necessary constant: fundraising. The concept can feel hard to reinvent year on year, so when an organization steps it up to make it a fantastic spectacle, we should all take note.

Lesniak kxs4pl

A peek at Lesniak's new collection with hand airbrushed patterns.

Image: Courtesy Michelle Lesniak

Such is the case with Saturday’s collaboration between the venerable White Bird dance organization, who’ve paired with our beloved Project Runway champ Michelle Lesniak for an intimate fashion show experience. A one-day-only event, the third in White Bird’s View from the Perch series, features a collaboration between Lesniak’s design and the music of her new husband, guitarist Seth Montfort. 

The capsule collection, inspired by a quote from Colleen McCullough's The Thorn Birds, isn’t the average breezy summer collection. Instead, Lesniak says her line, Thornebird, is a fashion event “showcasing pureness with the warbling of evil.” Montfort’s soundtrack provides a haunting melody of shadow and darkness, while Lesniak's designs incorporate bright white light. And as we've seen from her runway shows over the years, one of Lesniak’s greatest strengths—beyond tailoring and exquisite craftsmanship—is her ability to create unique emotional experiences when presenting her collections, provoking the audience to laugh, cry, or both.

View from the Perch is a series, kicked off in April, of "educational springboards" featuring some serious heavyhitters from the arts world, to benefit White Bird and its various community programs. This latest installment, hosted in a private Southwest Portland home, provides opportunity to engage with the artists, snap up hors d’oeuvres, and visit the open bar. Dancer-models Mariecella Devine, Chase Hamilton, Hannah Luckow, Michael Mesa, Kema Shannon, and Kirk Whiteman will star in the atypical fashion show emphasizing the movement of the designs. 

Thornebird by Michelle Lesniak

4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Private Residence, $125

Filed under
Fashion Show, Michelle Lesniak, White Bird
Show Comments

Related Content

Arts News

Dance Presenter White Bird Launches New Speaker Series

03/23/2017 By Fiona McCann

Slideshow

Fade to Light Fashion Show Review

09/02/2013

BEST IN SHOW

FashioNXT: Night Three Review

10/14/2013 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fade to Light Fashion Show

08/20/2013 By Eden Dawn

Eat & Drink

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

9:40am By Meagan Nolan

First Impressions

Is PaaDee’s New Issan Menu Portland’s Next Thai Food Breakout?

06/20/2017 By Karen Brooks

Summer Sweets

Is Gregory Gourdet Making the Desserts of Summer?

06/19/2017 By Kelly Clarke

News to Chew

Vitaly Paley Serves Giant Pizzas, Zilla Sake Expands, and More PDX Food News

06/19/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Food Event Spotlight

Stakes Are High at the 17th Annual Wild About Game Competition

06/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Summer Eats

Ox Box Gives You a Chimichurri-Slathered Excuse for a Long Lunch

06/13/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Arts & Culture

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a Special One Time Fashion Experience

4:44pm By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

06/15/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

06/15/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Meagan Nolan, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

News & City Life

Light a Fire 2017

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Nominate Portland's Best Nonprofits and Volunteers Now!

06/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Summer?

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Ideas & Innovations 2017

From Tech to Sustainability to Business, 11 Big Ideas from Portland Innovators

06/12/2017 Edited by Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Tech for Good

3 Portland Projects Using Tech for Good

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Travel & Outdoors

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

9:40am By Meagan Nolan

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

06/15/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Food Event Spotlight

Stakes Are High at the 17th Annual Wild About Game Competition

06/14/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Style & Shopping

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

4:44pm By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

From Witchy Rings to a Salsa CSA, July's Best Local Stuff

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Style

A Refugee Saga Shapes a New Portland Shop's Compassionate Ethos

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

06/15/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Necessary, Period

This Portland Nonprofit Leads the Menstrual Movement

06/12/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Dispatch

Yes, Portland Has a Surf Scene—and It's on the Rise

06/12/2017 By Rick Albano

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

06/06/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Now Open

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Bars & Nightlife

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Home & Real Estate

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

06/15/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

A Portland House from the Shaggy '70s Gets a Modern Look

06/12/2017 By Amara Holstein

Sports

Providence Park Is About to Get a Major Expansion

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe