Salsa-Making Class at Xico, La Ruta Spanish Food Festival, and More PDX Food Events

… including a Japanese baking class, OP sausage collaborations, and a fried seafood and cocktail pop-up.

By Benjamin Tepler 6/22/2017 at 3:44pm

Pour j9xyvp

Bartender Eric Nelson (left) will hold his next Shipwreck pop-up at Taqueria Nueve on July 10.

Image: Benjamin Tepler

Japanese Baking 101 at Seastar Bakery

2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Thu, June 27, 1603 NE Killingsworth St, $40
Insider Kyoto baker Kei Yamaguchi is visiting Portland with help from Umi Noodle star Lola Milholland. Hosted by Seastar Bakery, Yamaguchi will teach the basics of Japanese baking, with traditional bean fillings, shortcakes, and green tea macha-based treats. Find tickets for the class online

Hot Dog Collaborations at OP Wurst

Through July, 3384 SE Division St
The sausage and beer hall taps some of Portland’s top chefs for special, one-off dogs. The lineup includes an adobo dog from Clyde Common’s Carlo Lamagna (July 6–12), “The Country Slammer” from Mae’s Maya Lovelace (July 13–19), Frankfurter Tonkatsu from Departure’s Gregory Gourdet (July 20–26), and a shell bean curry dog from Bollywood’s Troy MacLarty (July 27–August 2). 

Shipwreck Pop-Up at Taqueria Nueve

5–11 p.m. Mon, July 10, 727 SE Washington St
The crab shack-style pop-up from bartender-around-town Eric Nelson returns at Taqueria Nueve. In addition to delicious fried things like Tom Yum Popcorn Shrimp and very out-of-the-box cocktails, there will be a special guest appearances from Burger Stevens and milkshake pop-up Late Shake.

Salsa-Making Class at Xico

10:30 a.m.–noon Sat, July 15, 3715 SE Division St, $65 (optional lunch $25 more)
Xico chef Kelly Myers gives away the secrets to her coveted salsas. In this class, you’ll learn to make “Taco Shop Guac,” Mayan sikil p’ak, salsa borracha, and salsa verde. You’ll also come home with each type of salsa, a recipe book, and an ingredient buying guide. Your friends and family will thank you for life. Reserve your spot online, or call 503-548-6343 

La Ruta Spanish Gastronomic Festival

July 13–16, all around town
A sort of culmination of Portland’s Spanish-loving chef talent and Spain’s cultural diffusion, La Ruta brings top Spanish chefs, products, and purveyors to our humble city for one crazy weekend. There will be collaboration dinners, wine, sherry, and cider seminars, and jamón carving from Conserva’s Manuel Recio. It’s going to be awesome. Grab your tickets now.

Xico

$$$ Mexican 3715 SE Division St

Oaxaca is represented at Xico—but so is Oregon: playful notes, purist notions, and fresh-ground masa fill out a room that feels like a beach hut with pearls....

Taqueria Nueve

$$ Mexican 727 SE Washington Street

A resurrected Taqueria Portland brings boar tacos and clean, strong margaritas to Southeast Portland.

Bollywood Theater

$$ Indian Multiple Locations

Chef Troy MacLarty directs an edible journey through India complete with collaged ephemera, Gandhi shrines, and real-deal flavors. The MO is casual, and the ...

Departure Restaurant & Lounge

$$$ Asian, Vegan, Vegetarian 525 SW Morrison St

When New York high-end kitchen vet Gregory Gourdet took over the Nines hotel’s astro-sleek 15th-floor restaurant in 2010, it was better known for its bridge-...

Mae

$$$ Breakfast / Brunch, Pop-Up, Southern 5027 NE 42nd Ave

Maya Lovelace transplants a new vision of Southern comfort.

Clyde Common

$$$ New American, Pacific Northwest 1014 SW Stark St

Set in the ground floor of the Ace Hotel, Clyde Common has a tastefully informal chic vibe—and the bar serves the best negroni in town, barrel-aged into some...

OP Wurst

$ Hot Dogs 133 SW Pine Street, Space #4

Olympia Provisions' glorified hot dog stand inside Pine Street Market highlights their house-made, super-snappy wieners, including weird mashups like The Hou...

