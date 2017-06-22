Salsa-Making Class at Xico, La Ruta Spanish Food Festival, and More PDX Food Events

Bartender Eric Nelson (left) will hold his next Shipwreck pop-up at Taqueria Nueve on July 10. Image: Benjamin Tepler

Japanese Baking 101 at Seastar Bakery

2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Thu, June 27, 1603 NE Killingsworth St, $40

Insider Kyoto baker Kei Yamaguchi is visiting Portland with help from Umi Noodle star Lola Milholland. Hosted by Seastar Bakery, Yamaguchi will teach the basics of Japanese baking, with traditional bean fillings, shortcakes, and green tea macha-based treats. Find tickets for the class online.

Hot Dog Collaborations at OP Wurst

Through July, 3384 SE Division St

The sausage and beer hall taps some of Portland’s top chefs for special, one-off dogs. The lineup includes an adobo dog from Clyde Common’s Carlo Lamagna (July 6–12), “The Country Slammer” from Mae’s Maya Lovelace (July 13–19), Frankfurter Tonkatsu from Departure’s Gregory Gourdet (July 20–26), and a shell bean curry dog from Bollywood’s Troy MacLarty (July 27–August 2).

Shipwreck Pop-Up at Taqueria Nueve

5–11 p.m. Mon, July 10, 727 SE Washington St

The crab shack-style pop-up from bartender-around-town Eric Nelson returns at Taqueria Nueve. In addition to delicious fried things like Tom Yum Popcorn Shrimp and very out-of-the-box cocktails, there will be a special guest appearances from Burger Stevens and milkshake pop-up Late Shake.

Salsa-Making Class at Xico

10:30 a.m.–noon Sat, July 15, 3715 SE Division St, $65 (optional lunch $25 more)

Xico chef Kelly Myers gives away the secrets to her coveted salsas. In this class, you’ll learn to make “Taco Shop Guac,” Mayan sikil p’ak, salsa borracha, and salsa verde. You’ll also come home with each type of salsa, a recipe book, and an ingredient buying guide. Your friends and family will thank you for life. Reserve your spot online, or call 503-548-6343

La Ruta Spanish Gastronomic Festival

July 13–16, all around town

A sort of culmination of Portland’s Spanish-loving chef talent and Spain’s cultural diffusion, La Ruta brings top Spanish chefs, products, and purveyors to our humble city for one crazy weekend. There will be collaboration dinners, wine, sherry, and cider seminars, and jamón carving from Conserva’s Manuel Recio. It’s going to be awesome. Grab your tickets now.