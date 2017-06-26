  1. Arts & Culture
Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

“They kickin' out the blacks and all the houses getting clones.”

By Bryanna Briley 6/26/2017 at 10:34am

Aminestill2 zhoohb

Aminé, and his trademark bananas. 

Image: Courtesy Vevo

Portland-born Adam Daniel, better known as Aminé, has done it again: his latest single, “Turf,” is a haunting narrative about gentrification in this city. Featuring the soul scatting of Grammy-nominated R&B legend Charlie Wilson in its closing verse, the track combines Aminé’s classic rap and soulful, emotional vocal melodies. The chorus says it all: “I look around and I see nothing in my neighborhood/Not satisfied, don’t think I’ll ever want to stay for good.”

Aminé's debut single, “Caroline,” made it to number 11 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart; he’s performed on the Tonight Show, and has upcoming concert dates in New York City, Virginia Beach, and Los Angeles. He's also been chosen by Vevo as one of the platform's LIFT artists, ensuring promotional attention through videos and live shows on the video hosting service. This video is a part of Vevo’s original programming series “Stripped.” Bonus: Du's Grill gets a shout out. 

Turf (Stripped) (Vevo LIFT) (Originals) by Aminé on VEVO.

