Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

A glimpse of Alison Wu's food styling with a nasturtium blossom-covered socca. Image: Courtesy Alison Wu

This Thursday, June 29, WM Goods will transform into a wildflower wonderland, complete with stylish food platters, matcha-infused cocktails, and music for an evening benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. Whitney Goodman, the Portland native who owns the chic West End shop, recruited a roster of local peeps to give back in a tasty and stylish fashion—think Tea Bar, New Deal Distillery, Soma Kombucha. florist Kaylee Young, food stylist and lifestyle blogger Allison Wu, and holistic health coach Shannon Sims.

“The idea is to bring all the best pieces of summer, from the beautiful Oregon wildflowers to all the beautiful produce we have here to partnering with local business,” Goodman says.

An unconventional event for a women’s wear boutique, fashion takes backstage as Wu and Sims collaborate on the creation of vibrant, healthy, and locally sourced food platters so artistic, they’re almost-too-good-to-eat. Wu, a friend of Goodman first on Instagram and now in real life, runs a popular Instagram account that she populates with wellness tips, healthy recipes, and drool-worthy food photos. Goodman says that she and Wu have been looking to collaborate and now “the stars have aligned” for this summer benefit helping a cause close to Goodman’s heart.

Proceeds from ticket sales (available now on WM Goods website and at the event) will benefit Ronald McDonald House—a nonprofit that provides housing and meals at no cost for families of seriously ill children being treated at local hospitals. When children need long-term treatment or specialized care, Goodman says, some families have to leave their homes and may not be able to afford new housing. She’s served on RMH’s Young Professionals Board for about a year, but has been involved with the organization since she was a child, volunteering to clean the house, cook meals, or organize auctions with her mother.

“Basically, families have a safe, comfortable place to be while they’re going through a really challenging and scary time," Goodman says. "Spending time in the home ,you see how much of an impact it has. [RMH] is an amazing organization, so I just wanted to do something that would help give to that cause in some small way.”

And just to give you one more reason to attend, she’s offering 15 percent off all full-priced WM Goods items sold during the benefit.

6–9 p.m., Thu, June 29, WM Goods, $25 online and $30 at the door