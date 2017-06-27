Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

This July, She Moves Mountains leads an outdoor rock climbing class for women. Image: Corey McCarthy

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Sun, July 2, Hoyt Arboretum, FREE

Grab your hiking shoes and a water bottle and join the Q Center Rainbow Coalition for a gentle two-hour walk through Hoyt Arboretum.

7:30–8:30 p.m. Wed, July 5, Powell’s City of Books, FREE

Outdoorsman, teacher, and award-winning writer Jaimal Yogis reads from his new book, All Our Waves Are Water: Stumbling Toward Enlightenment and The Perfect Ride. The book details his trek from the Himalayas to Jerusalem, through prayer and surfing. Q&A and book signing to follow.

4–8 p.m. Wed, July 12, Columbia Pool, $4.25

Are you a woman, femme, non-binary, queer, or trans individual seeking a body-positive space to cool off in a pool? Then head to Columbia Pool for a family-friendly swim and get your self-care, physical activity, and community-building fix! This event is organized by No! to Rape Culture.

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, July 15, Fred Meyer NW, $225

The Wellspring School for Healing Arts offers a series of whole foods cooking labs from July to October with Chef Jason Lee. In these classes, the first of which is July 15, you will be guided through the basics of wholes foods meal planning and cooking techniques—including vegan and gluten-free substitutions.

8:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m. Sat, July 15, Smith Rock, $95 (all gear included)

If you have the ability to hike one mile with a backpack, you’re all set for this intro to outdoor climbing clinic. You will leave sweaty and with the ability to tie rope, belay a climber, and move stealthily on the rocks. (Note: this class is organized by She Moves Mountains, and is open exclusively to women.)

Sat–Sun, July 15–16, meet at Velo Cult Bike Shop, $5

If you’re a woman or non-binary person of color looking for some POC company, take an intermediate-friendly bike camping trip along the Springwater Corridor, and spend the night at Milo McIver State Park. Led by Friends on Bikes, the trip is 70 miles total and is reserved for 10 riders.

6:30–9 p.m. Tue, July 18, Nourish Northwest, $65 per person

Certified Ayurvedic practitioner and educator Radha leads you into a deep dive about India’s whole food plant-based cooking style. Among other skills, you will find your comfort zone with turmeric, fenugreek, and fennel—plus, learn to make your own cheese!

10 a.m. Sat, July 22, Ponzi Vineyards, $40

Get your yoga on, on a winery lawn! Participants will stretch their way through an all-level practice led by local instructor Margo Lightburn, followed by a wine tasting and smorgasbord of healthy snacks at Ponzi Vineyards.

1:30–4:30 p.m. Sat, July 22, Shambhala Shrine Room, $40

The ancient Japanese art of flower arranging, Ikebana, is a contemplative practice. Express yourself and settle your mind, complete with short periods of guided meditation by Ikebana mindfulness instructor Lisa Stanley.

10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Sat, July 29, Kelley Point Park, $10

This family-friendly movement ceremony and B.Y.O. picnic will help bring you to peace with those around you and into harmony with the earth. The dance is dedicated to someone or something in need of support, as the collective body of dancers creates a moving mandala.

1:30–7 p.m., Sun, July 30, White Salmon, WA, $150

No rafting experience? No problem! Grab your yoga mat, bathing suit, and sunscreen, and get ready for an afternoon trip down the White Salmon River followed by an evening yoga class with Abby Kraai of the People's Yoga. Rafting gear and emotional support included.