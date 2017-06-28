10 Ways to Gorge on Portland's Early-Summer Fruit Haul

Rescued fruit gets the creamiest reboot at Salt & Straw: behold the Portland creamery's celery root and strawberry celery leaf jam ice cream. Image: Salt & Straw

Who needs summer berry-picking when Portland's chefs harvest, glean, and cook up height-of-season treats for you? Check out where you can find the best fruit-based creations the city has to offer.

Lauretta Jean's: All the Strawberry Pies

Flaky crusts and strawberries three ways: that's what you'll find in the hyperseasonal fruit pies at Lauretta Jean's. Current flavors include strawberry rhubarb, strawberry short pie, and strawberry sweet cream. Menu

Fruity Flavors at Salt & Straw

Summery flavors from the creamery's "rescued food series" include Celery Root & Strawberry Celery Leaf Jam ice cream—with ingredients right out of Sauvie Island Organics—as well as Bourbon Distilled Cherries Ambrosia, made with Portland Eastside Distillery's Cherry Bomb Whiskey and real Oregon cherries. Yum. Menu

Statement Desserts at Departure

Pair the rooftop restaurant's cool decor with tropical carrot sorbet—made with pineapple, kalamansi, and coconut—or a classic frozen strawberry mousse with pickled rhubarb. Menu

Fruit-tastic Porridge at Vivenne

Start your morning like you mean it, with porridge topped with fresh strawberries and roasted coconut at Vivienne. Menu

A Brooding Blackberry-Based Cocktail at Driftwood

A hotel bar at the noirish Hotel Deluxe: the perfect setting for sipping a Dorian Gray cocktail, strong and tart with fresh Oregon blackberries, sweet lemon, and Irish whiskey. Menu

Berries Well in Hand At Pacific Pie

The Mixed Oregon Berry hand pie features local marionberries, blackberries, and raspberries for a full pallet of summer berry delight. Menu

Sudsy Strawberry IPA at Scout

The Pink IPA boasts a heavy hop flavor cut with sweet, tart Oregon strawberries. It's summer by the pint. Menu

A Summery Steak Option at Olympia Provisions NW

Try the seared ribeye, made with glazed fennel, pepper cress, and barbecued strawberry sauce for a summer vibe on an American classic. Menu

Fresh Strawberry Foie Gras at OX

The Foie Gras Terrine kicks charcuterie up a notch with fresh pickled strawberries, lemon butter, and savory almond cake. You're welcome. Menu

Huckleberry Mountain at Papa Haydn

For sweet summer tastes, try the wild huckleberry-filled Mt. Adams Cake, complete with praline buttercream, coconut accent and hazelnut whipped cream, or the rhubarb crisp, with red wine-roasted rhubarb and lemon, served with ginger almond streusel. Menu