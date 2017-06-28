  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Eat Here Now

10 Ways to Gorge on Portland's Early-Summer Fruit Haul

Including pickled rhubarb at Departure, Ox's barbecued strawberries on rib eye, a broody blackberry cocktail, and marionberry handpies.

By Caitlin Medearis 6/28/2017 at 9:48am

Celery root strawberry celery leaf jam 3 tu23jq

Rescued fruit gets the creamiest reboot at Salt & Straw: behold the Portland creamery's celery root and strawberry celery leaf jam ice cream.

Image: Salt & Straw

Who needs summer berry-picking when Portland's chefs harvest, glean, and cook up height-of-season treats for you? Check out where you can find the best fruit-based creations the city has to offer.

Lauretta Jean's: All the Strawberry Pies

Flaky crusts and strawberries three ways: that's what you'll find in the hyperseasonal fruit pies at Lauretta Jean's. Current flavors include strawberry rhubarb, strawberry short pie, and strawberry sweet cream. Menu

Fruity Flavors at Salt & Straw

Summery flavors from the creamery's "rescued food series" include Celery Root & Strawberry Celery Leaf Jam ice cream—with ingredients right out of Sauvie Island Organics—as well as Bourbon Distilled Cherries Ambrosia, made with Portland Eastside Distillery's Cherry Bomb Whiskey and real Oregon cherries. Yum. Menu

Statement Desserts at Departure

Pair the rooftop restaurant's cool decor with tropical carrot sorbet—made with pineapple, kalamansi, and coconut—or a classic frozen strawberry mousse with pickled rhubarb. Menu

Fruit-tastic Porridge at Vivenne

Start your morning like you mean it, with porridge topped with fresh strawberries and roasted coconut at Vivienne. Menu

A Brooding Blackberry-Based Cocktail at Driftwood

A hotel bar at the noirish Hotel Deluxe: the perfect setting for sipping a Dorian Gray cocktail, strong and tart with fresh Oregon blackberries, sweet lemon, and Irish whiskey. Menu

Berries Well in Hand At Pacific Pie

The Mixed Oregon Berry hand pie features local marionberries, blackberries, and raspberries for a full pallet of summer berry delight. Menu

Sudsy Strawberry IPA at Scout

The Pink IPA boasts a heavy hop flavor cut with sweet, tart Oregon strawberries. It's summer by the pint. Menu

A Summery Steak Option at Olympia Provisions NW

Try the seared ribeye, made with glazed fennel, pepper cress, and barbecued strawberry sauce for a summer vibe on an American classic. Menu

Fresh Strawberry Foie Gras at OX

The Foie Gras Terrine kicks charcuterie up a notch with fresh pickled strawberries, lemon butter, and savory almond cake. You're welcome. Menu

Huckleberry Mountain at Papa Haydn

For sweet summer tastes, try the wild huckleberry-filled Mt. Adams Cake, complete with praline buttercream, coconut accent and hazelnut whipped cream, or the rhubarb crisp, with red wine-roasted rhubarb and lemon, served with ginger almond streusel. Menu 

Filed under
Pie, Cocktails, Ox, Departure, Olympia Provisions, Salt & Straw, Desserts
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Driftwood Room

Recommended Menu, Specialty Cocktails 729 SW 15th Ave

With a name like the Driftwood Room, one might imagine a bar with a nautical theme, its walls coated with ship’s wheels and fishing nets. But this darkly lit...

Papa Haydn

$$ Bakery, Dessert Multiple Locations

Desserts take the cake at this 30-year-old East Side bistro. Sweet spots include a pumpkin gingerbread torte, banana coconut cream pie, and raspberry panna c...

Editor’s Pick

Ox

$$$ Latin American, Steakhouse 2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss their Uruguayan beef rib eye ...

Editor’s Pick

Olympia Provisions Northwest

$$ Pacific Northwest, Sandwiches 1632 NW Thurman St

The charcuterie list shares the impressive salumi and sausages with the original Olympia Provisions in industrial Southeast, but the Northwest Portland branc...

Pacific Pie Company

$ Bakery 1520 SE 7TH AVE.

Australian-style meat pies: these aren’t your mama’s chicken pot pies. Everything from the “ordinary” buffalo, lamb, and chicken pies to breakfast pies and d...

Editor’s Pick

Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry

$ Bakery, Breakfast / Brunch 4128 NE Sandy Blvd

There are no gimmicks or flashy flavors at Hollywood's Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry, a low-key, light-filled café where you can play book hermit with a mug ...

Editor’s Pick

Departure Restaurant & Lounge

$$$ Asian, Vegan, Vegetarian 525 SW Morrison St

When New York high-end kitchen vet Gregory Gourdet took over the Nines hotel’s astro-sleek 15th-floor restaurant in 2010, it was better known for its bridge-...

Editor’s Pick

Salt & Straw Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek tapped the local spirit of craft, collaboration, and crazy flavors to challenge expectations of what an ice cream parlor might lo...

Editor’s Pick

Lauretta Jean's

$ Bakery, Breakfast / Brunch Multiple Locations

Lauretta Jean’s is many things: a pie sanctuary, a biscuit destination, a date haven. The room, folksy and spare, is given to Neil Young croons and small tab...

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: Smallwares' New Happy Hour

07/09/2014

Slideshow

Favorite Looks from the FLOTUS

11/07/2012

Slideshow

Galentine's Day Gift Guide

02/12/2013

Slideshow

Slide Show: Picture Perfect

03/15/2013 Edited by Eden Dawn Photography by Holly Andres

Eat & Drink

Eat Here Now

10 Ways to Gorge on Portland's Early-Summer Fruit Haul

9:48am By Caitlin Medearis

Breaking News

Jose Chesa’s Spanish-Modern Restaurant Chesa Will Close July 1

2:14am By Karen Brooks

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Food News

Sterling Coffee Roasters Will Relocate to a Larger Space This Fall

06/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Breaking News

An Indie Chocolate Shop Opens Inside Artisan Fro-Yo Star Eb & Bean

06/27/2017 By Karen Brooks

Weekly Planner

Salsa-Making Class at Xico, La Ruta Spanish Food Festival, and More PDX Food Events

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Arts & Culture

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

10:17am By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Classical Music

Chamber Music Northwest Puts the Spotlight on Women Composers

06/22/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 22–25

06/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

News & City Life

Portland Pages

Be a Kid Again Glow Gala

06/23/2017 By Portland Pages

Portland Pages

Friend Raiser

06/23/2017 By Portland Pages

Light a Fire 2017

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Nominate Portland's Best Nonprofits and Volunteers Now!

06/16/2017 By Marty Patail

Travel News

A New Portland Digital Travel Magazine for—and by—Women of Color

06/12/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

The Shakedown

What's the Deal with Portland Summer?

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Word of Mouth

The Inside Scoop on Fifty Licks, Portland's Suddenly Hot Ice Cream Shop

06/12/2017 By Karen Brooks

Travel & Outdoors

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" Is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

06/15/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style & Shopping

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Winning Finds

From Witchy Rings to a Salsa CSA, July's Best Local Stuff

06/12/2017 By Eden Dawn

Health & Wellness

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Healthy Events

A Local Doctor Shares the Stories of Homeless and Impoverished Portlanders

06/15/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Necessary, Period

This Portland Nonprofit Leads the Menstrual Movement

06/12/2017 By Margaret Seiler

Dispatch

Yes, Portland Has a Surf Scene—and It's on the Rise

06/12/2017 By Rick Albano

Bars & Nightlife

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Home & Real Estate

Q&A

Austin-Born Spartan Shop Settles Into Its Southeast Portland Digs

11:11am By Bryanna Briley

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" Is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Hotels

Soon, You Can Check into These Six New Hotels Outside Town

06/15/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Ideas & Innovations 2017: Social Entrepreneurs

4 Big Ideas Making Portland a Better City Right Now

06/12/2017 By Ramona DeNies and Zach Dundas

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Habitat

A Portland House from the Shaggy '70s Gets a Modern Look

06/12/2017 By Amara Holstein

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe