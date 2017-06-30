7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

Clyde Common serves the best negroni in town. Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Set in the ground floor of the Ace Hotel, Clyde Common has a tastefully informal, chic vibe—and serves the best negroni in town, barrel-aged by renowned bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler into something new and transcendental.

Spinning vintage moods at Expatriate Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Candlelight spotlights what matters here: two turntables spinning vintage moods, outsize images of old European movies projected on the wall, drinks balanced like the scales of justice, and heat-seeking Southeast Asian snacks—from spicy Chinese sausage to Korean-fried game hen—dispatched with ornate gold silverware.

With a low-slung, wood-paneled ceiling, darkly tropical wallpaper, vintage glassware, and a menu of long-forgotten classic cocktails, the Rum Club is a wonderfully weird little mash-up of tiki bar and craft cocktail haven.

The 41-year-old Horse Brass has a seemingly infinite array of taps. Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Loud, storied, and as boisterous as any local in Brexitland, the 41-year-old Horse Brass serves as a home away from home for English expats in need of a pint, soccer speculation, and a seemingly infinite array of taps—not to mention bangers, pasties, and the eternal Scotch egg.

A jewel box of a space dominated by conversation-starting flower-covered pink walls, the sister bar to the trailblazing restaurant Navarre charms with French plates and artful cocktails. Portions are small, but the steak tartare, which you can (and should) accessorize with raw, chopped oysters, is an instant hit.

The Doug Fir: call it Log Cabin Modern. Image: Stuart Mullenberg

This bustling east-side hangout lies adjacent to the ultra-hip Jupiter Hotel. Take a seat at the distinctively Northwest bar—call the aesthetic Log Cabin Modern—or head downstairs to the subterranean concert venue, which hosts local heroes and national A-listers.

Mad-scientist flavor combinations at Teardrop Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Mix up co-owner Daniel Shoemaker’s mad-scientist flavor combinations with his exacting jigger pours and exquisite house-made tonic and bitters, and you get some of the city’s most exciting cocktails. Try the tart, smoky-sweet, tequila-fueled “Illuminations” elixir.