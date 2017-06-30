  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

Shout it loud: Portland’s scrappy food scene punches way above its weight. Want to dive in? Start here.

Edited by Benjamin Tepler 6/30/2017 at 9:48am Published in the Newcomer's Guide: 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Newcomers guide 2017 ha vl gtk12j

Soup at Hà VL

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

New York dining is serious. LA is theatrical. Seattle is polite. Austin is, well, barbecued. Portland’s food scene is something else: personal. Very, very personal. You won’t find the next Michelin star here; we don’t have the money, the inclinations, or, frankly, the outfits. Portland thinks big in small packages, taking deep dives where you don’t expect them in cozy little spaces. The best menus are invitations to plunge into a cook’s personal world, deliciously, without a crumb of pretension. Even as the city changes, the attitude remains: food first, come as you are, and no idea off the table. That can mean ice cream for breakfast, or foie gras teriyaki for dinner. Fun is always on the menu; so, invariably, is Oregon’s world-class produce. Best of all, craft cocktails, great beer, and microroasted coffee are never more than a napkin’s throw away. The beauty of Portland is this: you don’t need an overstuffed bank account to feel nourished and entertained. Buckle up. —Karen Brooks

Hà VL

Chef Peter Voung crafts regional Vietnamese soups with free-range chickens, meticulous broths, and noodles fully soaked before boiling for an extra bounce of chewy goodness. Come early: the goods are often gone by noon.

Newcomers guide 2017 castagna dp4p5w

Castagna's edible "terrarium"

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Castagna

A culinary poet and dessert artist, chef Justin Woodward splices seasonal high points, technical feats, and concentrated sauces into spare compositions of strange beauty. A classic, definining example: an edible “terrarium” with dreamy onion custard and hypergreen onion-stalk purée standing in for soil beneath a greenhouse of backyard leaves and flowers.

Beast

Naomi Pomeroy creates deeply seasonal prix fixe dinners that celebrate French comfort cooking, communal tables, and local farm finds. The four-course brunch is one of the city’s best.

Newcomers guide 2017 ox x1zwke

Ox does meat right.

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Ox

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss the Uruguayan beef rib eye or the clam chowder, served with smoked bone marrow shouldering some fierce jalapeños.

Newcomers guide 2017 pok pok ukurwy

Pok Pok's signature fish-sauce wings

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Pok Pok

From its bare-bones beginning as a takeout shack, Pok Pok has become—perhaps—Portland’s most recognizable restaurant, progenitor of several cross-town (and cross-country) spin-offs. Charcoal-roasted game hens, grilled boar collar, and the signature fish-sauce wings are mandatory, but exploring the blackboard specials is always a good idea.

Newcomers guide 2017 aaron barnett a3qxhg

Chef Aaron Barnett of St. Jack

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

St. Jack

Chef Aaron Barnett writes a comforting love letter to the rustic bouchons of France, serving food made for cast-iron stomachs. The bubbled-over crocks of macaroni gratin pounded with bacon lardons and plates of blood sausage leave no doubt: Lyon is in the house.

Country Cat

Missouri native Adam Sappington is some kind of cross between a preacher of the nose-to-tail gospel and a Southern granny. His family-friendly neighborhood eatery turns out Portland’s landmark fried chicken and a squeal-worthy “whole hog plate.”

Newcomers guide 2017 langbaan lribt0

Langbaan serves up a two-hour Thai tasting menu.

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Langbaan

At this revelatory backroom Thai spot, there are no choices, no substitutions—only a two-hour tasting menu of traditional Thai snacks, coconut-chunked soups, raw dishes, chile relishes, grilled pig parts, and some shockingly delightful desserts buried in salty coconut cream or infused with Thai candle smoke. Start looking for reservations now—it can be a while.

Newcomers guide 2017 le pigeon sxl77b

Le Pigeon's curried carrot cake

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Le Pigeon

Gabriel Rucker is a Portland original whose ideas crackle into something electric. Meat rules the ever-changing list—foie gras, pigeon, and pig parts are frequent guests. But salads can also be brilliant, and the French-focused wine list is deep, smart, and personal.

Newcomers guide 2017 broder mnjd4h

Brunch at Broder

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Broder

This busy Scandinavian café lures lines of breakfast seekers with Danish modern atmospherics and food pretty enough for Wallpaper magazine. Tuck into fried eggs over smoked trout and potatoes, or go for the æbleskivers: golf ball–size puffs of golden baked batter, served with homemade lemon curd and lingonberry jam.

Newcomers guide 2017 apizza scholls gdegg6

Apizza Scholls' diablo blanco

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

Apizza Scholls

Owner Brian Spangler channels New York’s Italian American coal-oven shops through an Oregon baker’s avid heart. The result: muscular pies with char-speckled bottoms that make East Coast devotees swoon, from a “New York White” to a sausage and spicy peppers—all ginormous.

Navarre

John Taboada pioneered a new east-side indie food style with this 33-seat eatery in 2002, filled with local-farm gestalt, scholarly European village recipes, and his own definition of how a restaurant could be run—freewheeling, food-focused, and accessibly priced.

Filed under
Castagna, Roundup, Ox, Apizza Scholls, Beast, Pok Pok, St. Jack, Langbaan, Broder, Navarre
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Navarre

$$ Mediterranean 10 NE 28th Ave

John Taboada pioneered a new east-side indie food style with this 33-seat eatery in 2002, filled with local-farm gestalt, scholarly European village recipes,...

Editor’s Pick

Apizza Scholls

$$ Pizza 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd

With a reception as warm as a warden greeting a recidivist, Apizza wins no atmosphere awards. Still, for pizza theologists, it’s a temple. Owner Brian Spangl...

Editor’s Pick

Broder

$$ Scandinavian Multiple Locations

This busy Scandinavian café lures lines of eaters with Danish modern atmospherics and food pretty enough for Wallpaper magazine. Once seated, settle on a Sto...

Editor’s Pick

Le Pigeon

$$$ French, New American 738 E Burnside St

Gabriel Rucker is a Portland original whose ideas have crackled into something electric. Working off-the-cuff in his own world of complex flavor combinations...

Editor’s Pick

Langbaan

$$$$ Thai 6 SE 28th Ave

This cozy, cramped kitchen hidden in the back room of Thai restaurant PaaDee looks like a foodie’s vision of a Bangkok night market, with herbs everywhere, s...

Editor’s Pick

Country Cat Dinner House & Bar

$$ Southern 7937 SE Stark St

Missouri native Adam Sappington is evangelical in matters of meat and a master of American vernacular cooking— somewhere between a nose-to-tail preacher and ...

Editor’s Pick

St. Jack

$$ French 1610 NW 23rd

Even after migrating from its quiet perch on SE Clinton to a bigger, more industrial landing on a bustling corner of NW 23rd Avenue, St. Jack is still a comf...

Editor’s Pick

Pok Pok

$$ Thai 3226 SE Division

From its bare-bones beginning as a takeout shack, Pok Pok has grown into a full-on eating experience, while owner Andy Ricker has earned a reputation as the ...

Editor’s Pick

Ox

$$$ Latin American, Steakhouse 2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s meaty love story is told over flames erupting from a hand-cranked grill. Don’t miss their Uruguayan beef rib eye ...

Editor’s Pick

Beast

$$$$ French, Pacific Northwest 5425 NE 30th Ave

Feel the girl power at Naomi Pomeroy's no-holds-barred, female run eatery on NE 30th, where the Top Chef Masters contenders serves up prix-fixe meals of foie gras bonbons, pork belly, and daring seasonal fare.

Editor’s Pick

Castagna

$$$$ Dessert, Modern, Pacific Northwest 1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd

A culinary poet and dessert artist, chef Justin Woodward splices seasonal high points, technical feats, and concentrated sauces into spare compositions of st...

Editor’s Pick

Hà VL

$ Vietnamese 2738 SE 82nd Ave

Owners Ha “Christina” Luu and William Voung are artisans, crafting small-batch regional Vietnamese soups with flavorful free-range chickens, meticulously ski...

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: A Night at Ox

12/14/2012

Best Restaurants 2016: Bucket List

30 Portland Restaurants for the Ultimate Local Dining Bucket List

10/10/2016 By Kelly Clarke, Karen Brooks, and Benjamin Tepler

Year in Review

Karen Brooks’s Best Portland Dishes 2015

12/29/2015 By Karen Brooks

BEST RESTAURANTS 2013

The Best of the Rest

11/01/2013 Edited by Rachel Ritchie and Karen Brooks

Eat & Drink

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

10:11am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

9:49am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

9:49am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

9:48am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

10 Ways to Gorge on Portland's Early-Summer Fruit Haul

06/28/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Breaking News

Jose Chesa’s Spanish-Modern Restaurant Chesa Will Close July 1

06/28/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Classical Music

Chamber Music Northwest Puts the Spotlight on Women Composers

06/22/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 22–25

06/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

9:52am By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

9:48am Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

9:47am By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

9:47am By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

9:46am By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

9:46am By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

9:37am Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" Is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style & Shopping

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

10:11am Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

10:08am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

9:51am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

9:37am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

10:11am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

10:11am Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

9:46am By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

9:46am By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

9:42am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

9:38am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe