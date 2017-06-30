  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

From midcentury furniture to locally designed suits, the best of Portland’s thriving indie retail world awaits you.

Edited by Eden Dawn 6/30/2017 at 10:11am Published in the Newcomer's Guide: 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Newcomers guide 2017 north of west wsqbwt

North of West illuminates the downtown boutique scene.

Image: Nicolle Clemetson

Women's

West End Select Shop

Focused on emerging designers, from local leather Ara handbags to Budapest’s Nanushka.

Una

High-end designers, from romantic (Gary Graham) to cutting edge (Alexa Stark).

Frances May

This shop features up-and-coming, innovative designers. Owner Pamela Baker Miller hops the globe buying pieces with classic appeal and a modern aesthetic. 

Haunt

Owned by Holly Stalder, Portland’s indie-fashion godmother, this studio stocks Stalder's line and veteran locals like Kate Towers.

Wildfang

The tomboy mecca.

Radish Underground

Super-cute, affordable everyday looks from PDX and beyond.

Amelia

Snag easy-to-wear local designers such as Alyson Clair as well as Amelia’s in-house line.

Adorn

Stylish ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories.

Altar

Find scores of independent artists stuffed into one small shop with a dark boho edge.

Liza Rietz

A vestige of Old Portland, patternmaker Liza Rietz has been outfitting stylish women with her modern architectural dresses and sculptural pants for nearly two decades. 

Palace

An eclectic store with colorful new and vintage pieces, plus body care, jewelry, and every motif of sock imaginable.

Men's

Collier

A place for the dapper gent, complete with a house line made in Italy.

Bridge & Burn

Classic Northwest apparel with a high regard for fit and function alongside fashion.

Adam Arnold

One of the city’s most respected designers for both women and men, Arnold will tailor pieces to you and keep patterns on file.

Jewelry

Grayling

Designer Katy Kippen and her crew make the stylish jewelry on site, combining shiny crystals and edgy chains for a polished look. 

Betsy & Iya

Look to any style-minded, local-oriented lady: chances are she owns at least one of B&I’s geometric brass beauties, like their ubiquitous St. Johns Bridge cuff. 

Twist

Find unusual pieces in this gallery-like space, from a jaw-dropping oval African ruby ring to one-of-a-kind Tahitian pearl necklaces.

Gem Gem

Co-owner Allison Bartline’s funky pieces garnered such a fan base that she opened a Belmont storefront last year to showcase her line and other designers. 

Dea Dia

Sheets of brass and silver, clipped and polished into simple, geometric shapes, make designer Jessica Lawson’s Dea Dia line of rings, cuffs, hair accessories one for all occasions. 

Kassab

A family-owned stalwart dating from 1990.

Alchemy

The avant-garde end of upscale. 

Gem Set Love

A variety of vintage, from engagement rings to Victorian lockets.

Packouz

A downtown institution: from pocketknives with mother-of-pearl handles to $92,000 peridot and diamond earrings.

Backtalk

A bastion of indie designers from across the US. Think brass and neotribal geometry. 

Books & Vinyl

Newcomers guide 2017 mother foucault kbh8wr

At Mother Foucault‘s, rare literary joys are within reach.

Image: Nicolle Clemetson

Mother Foucault’s

Proprietor Craig Florence, a onetime lodger at Paris’s illustrious Shakespeare and Company, stocks literary fiction, poetry, philosophy, and foreign-language gems. 

Cameron’s

A densely packed den of come-as-you-are used books, magazines, and comics. 

Monograph Bookwerks

An aesthete’s haven of clean white shelves, stacked with new and used books about art, architecture, and design. 

Mississippi Records

A sizable and sweet selection of rock, punk, world, and jazz vinyl delights.

Beacon Sound

Used and new records, skewing toward electronic and indie rock.

Crossroads

Dozens of independent dealers sell vinyl here, giving each bin its own distinct organizing principle.

Gifts & Fun

Newcomers guide 2017 flutter jwsheb

King, at Flutter

Image: Nicolle Clemetson

Flutter

A place to get lost in: piles of photography books, apothecary, and a beloved shop cat, King. 

Cargo

All things Asian, from Burmese Buddhas to Vietnamese Virgin Mary statues, antique Chinese furniture, and brass Indonesian headdresses. 

Boys Fort

A painstaking collection of big-boy toys: banjos, shaving mugs, boxing gloves, and more. 

Porch Light

Everything you need to craft a sepia-toned vintage life.

Paxton Gate

The place to pick up a taxidermied mouse in a cowboy hat. 

Ink & Peat

Silk scarves and soaps, crafted cushions and candles: a tasteful mix of domestic delights and gorgeous gifts. 

Woonwinkel

Everything from hooks to hammocks: heavily designed and instantly covetable.

North of West

A textile-tastic haven of refined clothes and home goods.

Milk Milk Lemonade

Home of jewelry, art magazines, and Olo fragrances. 

Vintage

Xtabay

High-end, full-skirted taffeta darlings, swingin’ sexy ’60s cocktail frocks, and curve-hugging “wiggle” dresses fill Xtabay’s gilded racks. 

Rock n Rose

Scour shelves of cowboy boots, vintage denim, and band tees for men and women: the Holy Trinity of vintage. 

Red Fox

Surrounded by a food haven of Dame, Expatriate, and DOC, Red Fox packs racks and shelves with vintage serving ware, fur coats, and 1970s Playboys: the perfect pre-dinner shopping locale.

Magpie

Owner Todd Wooley has a trusted network of “little old ladies” he taps for one of the city’s most eclectic collections: Victorian lockets, 1930s dress clips, and even antique hand-painted portrait pins, with most items under $100.

Maloy’s

In addition to their stunning collection of carefully curated antique watches, rings, pins, and necklaces, the staff are also experts at vintage jewelry restoration and repair.

Avalon

Filled to the brim with colorful vintage sport coats, slim-to-wide ties, and slick suits, this venerable vintage shop is the place for midcentury masterpieces. 

Hollywood Vintage

To really understand this massive block-size shop, spend an afternoon touring the cases of vintage eyewear, the room of hats, the rounds chock-full of costumes, and wigs—so many wigs. It deserves time. 

Animal Traffic

Vintage Pendleton, western button-ups, and piles of patterned sweaters. 

Hawthorne Vintage

The sheer size of this 7,000-square-foot ode to the midcentury, coupled with a collection that’s renewed daily, makes it the mod mecca for furniture addicts. The most popular styles—Scandinavian contemporary, Danish, and teak—disappear quickly. Jump on that Herman Miller coffee table you’ve been eyeing. 

Lounge Lizard

Furniture hounds now have dual Lounge Lizard locations two blocks apart, equally packed with gorgeous Sputnik lamps, Plycraft armchairs, and kooky cat art.

Filed under
Roundup, Shop Local, Jewelry, Gift Ideas, Vintage
Show Comments
In this Article

Red Fox

Happy Hour, Late Night, Outdoor Patio 5128 North Albina

This up-and-coming North Portland bar offers out-of-the-ordinary fare, such as brussels sprouts and gumbo cheese fries. They have $1 Old German beer and sti...

Editor’s Pick

Lizard Lounge

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 1323 NW Irving St

With a swarm of good-looking men and women mingling about Lizard Lounge’s swank living room furniture, logging onto iMac stations, playing ping-pong, and pon...

Editor’s Pick

Hawthorne Vintage

Antiques, Home & Garden 4722 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Most of the dozen or so dealers who sell out of this midcentury vintage furniture mall are adept at tracking down unique, good-quality objects, from brightly...

Editor’s Pick

Animal Traffic

Mens Apparel, Shoes, Womens Apparel 4000 N. Mississippi Ave.

If you're looking for stylish, outdoors approved apparel, shoes, and accessories as well as Northwest-crafted gifts and housewares, Animal Traffic is your on...

Hollywood Vintage

Antiques, Gifts & Jewelry, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 2757 NE Pacific St.

You wouldn’t put the Mona Lisa in some cheap plastic frame. Find what your face deserves at Hollywood Vintage, where an inventory of 1,000 frames awaits to d...

Avalon

Antiques, Gifts & Jewelry, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 410 SW Oak

Purchased primarily from private collections, Avalon’s expertly curated garments and accessories represent every decade from the 1850s to the 1980s, includin...

Maloy's Jewelry Workshop

Gifts & Jewelry, Womens Apparel 717 SW 10th Ave.

Maloy’s Jewelry Workshop , offering exceptional quality antique and estate jewelry and expert restoration and repair. They also offer complete custom design ...

Editor’s Pick

Magpie

Antiques, Gifts & Jewelry, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 1960 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Tucked behind the delicate lacy dresses in the back corner of this downtown delight sits a treasure chest of vintage jewelry. Even better, it’s affordable. O...

Rock n’ Rose

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 616 E. Burnside St.

Editor’s Pick

Xtabay

Womens Apparel 2515 SE Clinton

Forget musty and cluttered: This clean, organized women’s vintage clothing boutique looks more like the chic ladies’ dress shops of yore—which may be why it ...

Editor’s Pick

Milk Milk Lemonade

Home & Garden 1407 SE Belmont St

Milk Milk Lemonade is the shop and work studio for OLO Fragrance in Portland, Oregon.

Editor’s Pick

North of West

Home & Garden 203 SW Ninth Ave

A design-driven mercantile from the owners of Nell & Mary, Make It Good, and Pigeon Toe.

Editor’s Pick

Woonwinkel

Gifts & Jewelry, Home & Garden 935 SW Washington St

Shop Woonwinkel for home goods, furniture and gifts in a sunny scandinavian style. A modern color mecca.

Editor’s Pick

Ink & Peat

Home & Garden 3808 N Williams Ave #126

After opening her home- and floral-design store, Ink & Peat owner Pam Zsori quickly got used to customers doing impulsive things like wrapping themselves...

Editor’s Pick

Paxton Gate

Home & Garden 4204 N Mississippi Ave

Boutique shop specializing in taxidermy, fossils, framed insects, science kits, jewelry & plants.

Porch Light

Antiques, Home & Garden 3972 N Mississippi Ave

Big-band music lilts through the air as the store proprietor dusts a display of Depression Era glass and wraps a package in brown paper and twine. A long-los...

Boys Fort

Gifts & Jewelry, Kids Clothes & Toys, Mens Apparel 902 SW Morrison St

 Boys Fort, a tribute to fun, folly, tradition, and great ideas from designers, curators, and “manthropologist” owners Richard Rolfe and Jake France. Plaid i...

Cargo

Home & Garden 81 SE Yamhill

Cargo is a direct importer of furniture, architectural pieces, textiles, ephemera, jewelry, and party goods. Housed in a 20,000 square foot restored brick wa...

Flutter

Antiques, Home & Garden 3948 N Mississippi Ave

Nestled into N Mississippi Avenue, Flutter owner Cindy Rokoff carries a variety of vintage and locally made delights, including furniture, accessories, book,...

Crossroads Music

Gifts & Jewelry 3130 SE Hawthorne St

Editor’s Pick

Beacon Sound

Home & Garden 3636 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

Music store with wooden racks full of new & used vinyl records plus cassettes & ephemera.

Editor’s Pick

Mississippi Records

Antiques, Gifts & Jewelry 5202 North Albina Avenue

Local independent record store known by both collectors and musicians for its communal warmth and neighborhood charm, as well as a local independent in-store...

Monograph Bookwerks

Book & Paper Goods 5005 NE 27th Ave.

An exquisite collection of new and rare books focused on painting, sculpture, architecture, graphic design, and art criticism, intermixed with provisional pa...

Cameron's Books and Magazines

Book & Paper Goods 336 SW 3rd Ave

Open since 1938, the crammed aisles of Cameron’s Books and Magazines hold an incredible back stock of old magazines like Life and Playboy, as well as obscure...

Backtalk

Gifts & Jewelry 421 SW 10th Ave

Backtalk displays a unique selection of work from emerging designers around the USA. The shop unites affordability, ethical production and accessibility in t...

Editor’s Pick

Packouz Jewelers

Gifts & Jewelry 522 SW Broadway

With a continued legacy of the finest jewelry and unsurpassed customer service, Packouz Jewelers has continued to bring a tradition of elegance and sophistic...

Gem Set Love

Gifts & Jewelry 720 NW 23rd Ave

The waist-high display cases lining this two-story boutique on bustling NW 23rd Avenue are outfitted with little white notes that read in small black print: ...

Alchemy Jeweler

Gifts & Jewelry 1022 NW. Lovejoy Street

Alchemy; a unique jewelry experience. Their spacious gallery showcases award winning designers. Temple St Clair, Todd Reed, Alex Sepkus, K Brunini, Zaffiro, ...

Kassab Jewelers

Gifts & Jewelry Multiple Locations

This longtime Portland jeweler has been making Oregonians sparkle since 1975. As direct diamond brokers, they offer a wide variety of loose diamonds—their ge...

Twist

Gifts & Jewelry 30 NW 23rd Pl

Surely what makes this gift-shop jewelry gallery so adored by those in need of adornment is the fact that no matter what your personality—tough-as-nails entr...

Editor’s Pick

Betsy & Iya

Gifts & Jewelry, Womens Apparel 2403 NW Thurman St.

Composed of handcrafted jewelry and wares, Betsy & Iya is proud to design and produce its jewelry inside its brick-and-mortar location on Thurman Street....

Editor’s Pick

Grayling

Gifts & Jewelry, Womens Apparel 1609 NE Alberta St.

Polished shop offering Portland-designed, handcrafted, nickel-free fashion jewelry in stylish surrounds.

Adam Arnold

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 338 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

A unique combination of boutique, studio, and showroom, samples of Arnold’s lines are available for viewing and purchase to be made to personal measurements....

Editor’s Pick

Bridge & Burn

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 1122 SW Morrison St

Industrial-style boutique stocking chic, informal apparel and accessories for men and women.

Collier

Mens Apparel 615 SW Broadway Suite 103

At this high-end-yet-casual men’s boutique, you’ll find designer suits as well as casual cashmere sweaters. But when owner Brent Collier (who also runs the l...

Palace

Bath & Beauty, Gifts & Jewelry, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 828 SE 34th Ave. No. C

Altar

Womens Apparel 3279 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Altar is an handmade alternative fashion boutique located on Hawthorne. Established by Amy Fox and Cassie Ridgway, Altar is dedicated to apparel and accessor...

Editor’s Pick

Adorn

Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

Adorn is a unique Portland boutique offering personal styling & a wide selection of beautiful brands including Prairie Underground, Velvet, Hudson, Mother Denim, Red 23, Maison Scotch, and more!

Editor’s Pick

Amelia

Womens Apparel 2230 NE Alberta St.

Amelia is a Portland boutique that showcases feminine, vintage style with a modern sensibility. They've scoured the country and put together a tightly curate...

Editor’s Pick

Radish Underground

Book & Paper Goods, Gifts & Jewelry, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 414 SW 10th Ave

One part clothing and accessories boutique, one part art gallery, and 100 percent Portland. This little shop in the fashionable West End district is the perf...

Editor’s Pick

Wildfang

Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

Wildfang is a much better word for tomboy. It also means “wild child,” “rascal,” “animal caught in the wild.”

Editor’s Pick

Haunt

Womens Apparel 811 E Burnside Suite 114

Owned by Portland’s indie-fashion godmother, Holly Stalder, this studio houses Stalder’s pieces and veteran locals like Kate Towers.

Editor’s Pick

Frances May

Womens Apparel 1013 SW Washington St

Clean and open with high ceilings, this carefully curated men’s and women’s shop is known for featuring up-and-coming, innovative designers. All the buying i...

Editor’s Pick

Una

Antiques, Home & Garden, Womens Apparel 2802 SE Ankeny

When Portlanders wish upon a star for style inspiration, their hearts’ desire may very well come to them at Una, the year-old boutique created by Giovanna Pa...

Editor’s Pick

West End Select Shop

Womens Apparel 927 SW Oak St

Focused on ambitous emerging designers from around the world, from local luxe leather Ara handbags to New York’s Nanushka.

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: Dazzling Winter Jewelry from Twist

12/01/2014

Slideshow

Demimonde Goes Solo

10/10/2012

Slideshow

Branch and Birdie's Spring Lookbook

04/30/2013

Slideshow

Slide Show: Portland's Colorful Textile Trailblazers

06/22/2015

Eat & Drink

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

10:11am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

9:49am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

9:49am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

9:48am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

10 Ways to Gorge on Portland's Early-Summer Fruit Haul

06/28/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Breaking News

Jose Chesa’s Spanish-Modern Restaurant Chesa Will Close July 1

06/28/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Classical Music

Chamber Music Northwest Puts the Spotlight on Women Composers

06/22/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 22–25

06/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

9:52am By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

9:48am Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

9:47am By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

9:47am By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

9:46am By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

9:46am By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

9:37am Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" Is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style & Shopping

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

10:11am Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

10:08am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

9:51am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

9:37am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

10:11am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

10:11am Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

9:46am By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

9:46am By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

9:42am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

9:38am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe