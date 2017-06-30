Portland's Top Places to Shop

North of West illuminates the downtown boutique scene. Image: Nicolle Clemetson

Women's

Focused on emerging designers, from local leather Ara handbags to Budapest’s Nanushka.

High-end designers, from romantic (Gary Graham) to cutting edge (Alexa Stark).

This shop features up-and-coming, innovative designers. Owner Pamela Baker Miller hops the globe buying pieces with classic appeal and a modern aesthetic.

Owned by Holly Stalder, Portland’s indie-fashion godmother, this studio stocks Stalder's line and veteran locals like Kate Towers.

The tomboy mecca.

Super-cute, affordable everyday looks from PDX and beyond.

Snag easy-to-wear local designers such as Alyson Clair as well as Amelia’s in-house line.

Stylish ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories.

Find scores of independent artists stuffed into one small shop with a dark boho edge.

A vestige of Old Portland, patternmaker Liza Rietz has been outfitting stylish women with her modern architectural dresses and sculptural pants for nearly two decades.

An eclectic store with colorful new and vintage pieces, plus body care, jewelry, and every motif of sock imaginable.

Men's

A place for the dapper gent, complete with a house line made in Italy.

Classic Northwest apparel with a high regard for fit and function alongside fashion.

One of the city’s most respected designers for both women and men, Arnold will tailor pieces to you and keep patterns on file.

Jewelry

Designer Katy Kippen and her crew make the stylish jewelry on site, combining shiny crystals and edgy chains for a polished look.

Look to any style-minded, local-oriented lady: chances are she owns at least one of B&I’s geometric brass beauties, like their ubiquitous St. Johns Bridge cuff.

Find unusual pieces in this gallery-like space, from a jaw-dropping oval African ruby ring to one-of-a-kind Tahitian pearl necklaces.

Co-owner Allison Bartline’s funky pieces garnered such a fan base that she opened a Belmont storefront last year to showcase her line and other designers.

Sheets of brass and silver, clipped and polished into simple, geometric shapes, make designer Jessica Lawson’s Dea Dia line of rings, cuffs, hair accessories one for all occasions.

A family-owned stalwart dating from 1990.

The avant-garde end of upscale.

A variety of vintage, from engagement rings to Victorian lockets.

A downtown institution: from pocketknives with mother-of-pearl handles to $92,000 peridot and diamond earrings.

A bastion of indie designers from across the US. Think brass and neotribal geometry.

Books & Vinyl

At Mother Foucault‘s, rare literary joys are within reach. Image: Nicolle Clemetson

Proprietor Craig Florence, a onetime lodger at Paris’s illustrious Shakespeare and Company, stocks literary fiction, poetry, philosophy, and foreign-language gems.

A densely packed den of come-as-you-are used books, magazines, and comics.

An aesthete’s haven of clean white shelves, stacked with new and used books about art, architecture, and design.

A sizable and sweet selection of rock, punk, world, and jazz vinyl delights.

Used and new records, skewing toward electronic and indie rock.

Dozens of independent dealers sell vinyl here, giving each bin its own distinct organizing principle.

Gifts & Fun

King, at Flutter Image: Nicolle Clemetson

A place to get lost in: piles of photography books, apothecary, and a beloved shop cat, King.

All things Asian, from Burmese Buddhas to Vietnamese Virgin Mary statues, antique Chinese furniture, and brass Indonesian headdresses.

A painstaking collection of big-boy toys: banjos, shaving mugs, boxing gloves, and more.

Everything you need to craft a sepia-toned vintage life.

The place to pick up a taxidermied mouse in a cowboy hat.

Silk scarves and soaps, crafted cushions and candles: a tasteful mix of domestic delights and gorgeous gifts.

Everything from hooks to hammocks: heavily designed and instantly covetable.

A textile-tastic haven of refined clothes and home goods.

Home of jewelry, art magazines, and Olo fragrances.

Vintage

High-end, full-skirted taffeta darlings, swingin’ sexy ’60s cocktail frocks, and curve-hugging “wiggle” dresses fill Xtabay’s gilded racks.

Scour shelves of cowboy boots, vintage denim, and band tees for men and women: the Holy Trinity of vintage.

Surrounded by a food haven of Dame, Expatriate, and DOC, Red Fox packs racks and shelves with vintage serving ware, fur coats, and 1970s Playboys: the perfect pre-dinner shopping locale.

Owner Todd Wooley has a trusted network of “little old ladies” he taps for one of the city’s most eclectic collections: Victorian lockets, 1930s dress clips, and even antique hand-painted portrait pins, with most items under $100.

In addition to their stunning collection of carefully curated antique watches, rings, pins, and necklaces, the staff are also experts at vintage jewelry restoration and repair.

Filled to the brim with colorful vintage sport coats, slim-to-wide ties, and slick suits, this venerable vintage shop is the place for midcentury masterpieces.

To really understand this massive block-size shop, spend an afternoon touring the cases of vintage eyewear, the room of hats, the rounds chock-full of costumes, and wigs—so many wigs. It deserves time.

Vintage Pendleton, western button-ups, and piles of patterned sweaters.

The sheer size of this 7,000-square-foot ode to the midcentury, coupled with a collection that’s renewed daily, makes it the mod mecca for furniture addicts. The most popular styles—Scandinavian contemporary, Danish, and teak—disappear quickly. Jump on that Herman Miller coffee table you’ve been eyeing.

Furniture hounds now have dual Lounge Lizard locations two blocks apart, equally packed with gorgeous Sputnik lamps, Plycraft armchairs, and kooky cat art.

