  1. News & City Life
  2. Sports

Q&A

Portland Thorns Goalkeeper Nadine Angerer on Her Adopted Hometown

"I wouldn’t have said I could imagine living in the US, but I could imagine living in Portland."

By Katelyn Best 6/30/2017 at 9:32am Published in the Newcomer's Guide: 2017 issue of Portland Monthly

Newcomers guide 2017 nadine angerer jiit3o

Nadine Angerer

Image: Courtesy Portland Thorns

In 2013, you were playing for the German national team and became the only goalkeeper, male or female, ever named FIFA World Player of the Year. When did you know you wanted to come to Portland?

I was here in 2003 for the World Cup. I had a very good impression of Portland, but I only saw it for, like, two hours. I’d played for 12 years in Germany, and I was ready to go somewhere else. I wouldn’t have said I could imagine living in the US, but I could imagine living in Portland. Growing up in Europe, you hear a lot of rumors about the US: they’re superficial, ultrapatriotic. I came to Portland and never felt that. People are very open-minded, well-educated, passionate, and a little bit—in a positive way—weird.

Are you a runner? A hiker?

I run Angel’s Rest, and different trails around Multnomah Falls. I’ve done part of the Wildwood Trail [in Forest Park]. If we have a day off, I head out. I like Silver Falls a lot. I don’t like Multnomah Falls so much because it’s so crowded. I like Mirror Lake and Lost Lake—I’ve done some canoeing on Lost Lake. I’ve also been to the Painted Hills [in Eastern Oregon]. A lot of what I like about Portland is the nature stuff, but I’m trying to do more cultural things as well.

What advice would you give other newcomers?

Talk to people. Listen to people. I’ve had so many random conversations with random people, and they’re always so interesting. I think people make it very easy for newcomers in Portland to discover the city. Everyone has recommendations, so it always comes back to, “Hey, what do you like? What do you want to see?”

Filed under
Portland Thorns, Soccer, Interview
Show Comments

Related Content

SOCCER

Portland Thorns Bring it Home for a 'Very Special Night'

05/24/2016 By Katelyn Best

SOCCER

The Thorns Are on Fire

06/24/2016 By Katelyn Best

SOCCER

The Thorns Light Up Providence Park with a Weekend Win

08/01/2016 By Katelyn Best

SOCCER

Who’s Afraid of the Big, Bad Thorns?

03/24/2016 By Katelyn Best

Eat & Drink

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

10:11am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

The City's Best

Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

9:49am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Starter Kit

5 Must-Eat Portland Dishes

9:49am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

A Newcomer's Guide to Portland's Essential Restaurants

9:48am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Eat Here Now

10 Ways to Gorge on Portland's Early-Summer Fruit Haul

06/28/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Breaking News

Jose Chesa’s Spanish-Modern Restaurant Chesa Will Close July 1

06/28/2017 By Karen Brooks

Arts & Culture

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 29–July 2

06/29/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Anyi Wong-Lifton, and Fiona McCann

Ballet

Oregon Ballet Theatre Debuts 3 World-Premiere Dances By Women

06/28/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Hip-Hop

Aminé’s New Song 'Turf' is a Gut-Punching Gentrification Lament

06/26/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Classical Music

Chamber Music Northwest Puts the Spotlight on Women Composers

06/22/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 22–25

06/22/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson, Fiona McCann, and Anyi Wong-Lifton

News & City Life

The Shakedown

You Just Moved Here. So What Gives, Portland?

9:52am By Marty Patail

Private Schools

Exploring Greater Portland’s Private Schools

9:48am Edited by Ramona DeNies

The Other Districts

A Look at Portland’s Metro-Area School Districts—Other Than PPS

9:47am By Margaret Seiler and Zach Dundas

PPS 411

Portland Public Schools Is in a State of Flux. What Do Parents Need to Know?

9:47am By Margaret Seiler

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

9:46am By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

9:46am By Ramona DeNies

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

9:37am Edited by Ramona DeNies

2017 Eclipse

Forget Camping. The Best Seat for the Solar Eclipse Is in the Sky.

06/27/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Travel News

Portlanders Can Now Skip the Ferry and Fly to the San Juan Islands in 80 Minutes

06/22/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Beer Me

First Look: Ale Apothecary’s New Tasting Room

06/21/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

Domaine Serene's Massive Dundee Hills "Clubhouse" Is an Old World Marvel

06/16/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Style & Shopping

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

10:11am Edited by Eden Dawn

Happenings

Fashion and Food Come Together to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

06/27/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Fashion Events

White Bird and Michelle Lesniak Team Up for a One-Time Fashion Experience

06/21/2017 By Eden Dawn

Happenings

Forget High School: Head to an Epic Adult Prom This Week for Charity

06/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

HAPPENINGS

Fill Your Heart With Pride

06/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Ideas & Innovations 2017: On the Watch

Local Watchmaker Vero Scours the World to Make a Portland Timepiece

06/12/2017 By Zach Dundas

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists

Portland's Top Dentists 2017

10:08am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Top Docs

Portland’s Top Doctors & Nurses 2017

9:51am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

10 Hikes and Bike Rides Every Portlander Must Know

9:37am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Healthy Events

Have a Healthy, Happy July with These Portland Wellness Events

06/27/2017 By Bryanna Briley

First Impressions

The Country Cat Shows Its Healthy Side

06/22/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Urban Trails

Gateway Green, an Urban Park in the Works for 12 Years, Is Open

06/20/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Bars & Nightlife

The City's Best

7 Can't-Miss Portland Bars

10:11am Edited by Benjamin Tepler

Beer Guide 2017

Summer of Beer: Portland’s Best Pints and Breweries Right Now

06/12/2017 Edited by Marty Patail

Beer Guide 2017: Fresh Pints

Portland's 8 Best New Spots to Drink Beer

06/12/2017 By Marty Patail, Rebecca Jacobson, Ramona DeNies, Zach Dundas, Meagan Nolan, Margaret Seiler, and Kelly Clarke

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Home & Real Estate

The City's Best

Portland's Top Places to Shop

10:11am Edited by Eden Dawn

Tenant Tips

A Cheat Sheet for Portland Renters

9:46am By Marty Patail

Handpicked Hoods

Portland’s Hottest Hoods: Which One Is for You?

9:46am By Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The Suburbs

9:42am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Real Estate 2017

Portland Neighborhoods by the Numbers 2017: The City

9:38am Edited by Ramona DeNies

Design

This New Book Will Change the Way You Think about Playgrounds

06/29/2017 By Bryanna Briley

921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 Portland, OR 97205
Phone: 503-222-5144 • Fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • Portland Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe