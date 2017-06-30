Your Guide to Portland's Essential Food Markets

This hallowed Euro grocer is Instagram pretty, packed with heirloom beans, fresh pastas, and international honeys, as well as a Flying Fish’s sustainable seafood and raw oyster bar, and takeout window Arrosto’s habit-forming roast chicken. 2340 NE Sandy Blvd

Like a homier, Lebanese-accented Whole Foods, this cook’s standby marries fresh Oregon produce and Middle Eastern/Eastern Euro goods: local kombucha on tap to a wall of halva, Georgian cheeses, and huge international beer selection. 9845 SW Barbur Blvd & 830 NW Everett St

ABC Seafood

An international aquarium you can eat, with open-air fish tanks teeming with gigantic Maine lobsters, sacks of live periwinkles, and hundreds of just-caught Dungeness crab. 6509 SE Powell Blvd, 503-771-5802

Beyond 120+ varieties of gourmet salts, Mark Bitterman’s foodie mecca also stocks global artisan chocolates, aromatic cocktail bitters, and seasonal flowers. 3731 N Mississippi Ave

Steve Jones stocks his modern shop/bar with more than 200 cheese varietals. 6031 SE Belmont St

A German butcher shop, deli, bakery, and grocery packed into a tchotchke-cluttered space barely bigger than a Plaid Pantry, this family operation features enough pâtés and wieners to make Prince Ludwig gasp. 3119 SE 12th Ave



Seven thousand square feet of authentic Latino street food carts and south-of-the-border shopping. Hunker on the patio with a banana-leaf-wrapped tamal Oaxaqueño from Mixteca, then score fresh epazote and flash-fried blue and white corn tortillas at Kaah market and carnicería. 7238 SE Foster Rd

Past aisles of vacuum-sealed Kewpie mayonnaise and shelves of sake dispensers, this Japanese superstore boasts an undersea paradise filled with whiskered catfish and every species of salmon known to man. 10500 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton

Head to Oregon’s Indian megagrocery to score lentils and rice, dozens of types of jarred pickles, and spicy, puffed snacks in every shape and size. The fresh produce cache is more diverse than nearly any spot in town. 1815 NW 169th Pl, #6022, Beaverton

Make a pilgrimage to Oregon’s largest Asian mall for everything from Korean barbecue to marble statuary. Grab a fat-straw bubble tea and hit the supermarket, a sprawling treasure hunt packed with gummy snacks, fermented crab sauces, roasted duck, sake, and more. 2850 SE 82nd Ave

The family-run institution is the place to get a hulking T-bone steak and a finger-width stick of house pepperoni. 7450 NE Killingsworth St

The Portlander's Grocery List

Juanita’s Tortilla Chips All other chips crumble before Hood River’s oily, salty, crispy masa triumph. $1.99 at local grocers

Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce The city’s all-purpose warmer-upper. $5.99–7.99 at local grocers

Jacobsen Salt Co Flake Finishing Sea Salt These briny bits of dehydrated Pacific Ocean live up to the hype. $12 at New Seasons

Ken’s Artisan Baguette Crisp and heady, the city’s gold-standard French loaves. $3 at Ken’s Artisan Bakery and Trifecta Annex

Otto’s Old Fashion Wieners Smoked with alder wood; stuffed into sheep casings for a memorable snap. $7.99/lb at Otto’s Sausage Kitchen

Masala Pop Chai Masala Popcorn Coconut-palm-sugared, spicy-sweet caramel corn—the Darjeeling Limited of snacks. $4.99 at New Seasons

Alma’s Thai Peanut Butter Cups Sweetly addictive dessert flavor bombs from beloved chocolatier Sarah Hart. $2.25 at Alma Chocolate