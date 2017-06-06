Feast Tickets Are on Sale and Going Fast

Sandwiches at Feast 2016. Image: Brooke Bass

To get the front-row seats at Feast Portland, the six-year-old whirlwind food fest, you needed to have your finger on the trigger at exactly 9 a.m. on June 2. If you didn’t get into Bon Appetit’s Hot Ten dinner, or missed your chance to sample fare from James Beard award-winning chef, Enrique Olvera (Cosme, NYC), don’t throw down your wet wipes in despair: there are still plenty of great options for the long weekend, running September 14–17. Here are our picks:

The headliners are all still available, although to get in at Smoked! and Brunch Village, you need to buy “The Package,” which includes all six of the main events. We’re excited by the lineup at Night Market this year, which riffs on late-night Latin American and Spanish drinking food. Greg Baxtrom from NYC’s buzzy Olmsted will be there, as will Brad Farmerie (Saxon + Parole in NYC), and Philly’s Israeli star Mike Solomonov from Zahav. (One downside: very few actual Latin American chefs).

From the “Fun-Sized Events,” Vegetables: A Love Story will explore Portland’s exploding greenery-forward food scene, led by salad star Josh McFadden (Ava Gene’s), Edouardo Jordan (JuneBaby, Seattle), and others.

The crowd-pleasing Pizza & Burgers event has a veteran team of local chefs, including Tommy Habetz (Pizza Jerk), Sarah Minnick (Lovley’s Fifty-Fifty), Luke Zembo (Slow Bar), and John Gorham (Toro Bravo), and promises to be a wonderful meeting of comfort foods worlds.

For the more hands-on festival-goers, we’re eyeing the Ultimate Candy Creation Experience with Jami Curl, the mastermind behind Quin Candy and a real celebrity at our sweet-toothed office. Also on the docket: Ice Cream Social The Lazy No-Fuss Way, led by Food52 co-founders and food world bigwigs Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, as they show mere mortals how to transform a bucket of supermarket ice cream into a dinner party-worthy sundae.

For the full list of events, visit the Feast website.