  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food Event Spotlight

Feast Tickets Are on Sale and Going Fast

Grab tickets to Portland’s sixth annual food festival before it’s too late!

By Benjamin Tepler 6/6/2017 at 3:17pm

Feast2016 sandwich brookebass 1 n8ch8a

Sandwiches at Feast 2016.

Image: Brooke Bass

To get the front-row seats at Feast Portland, the six-year-old whirlwind food fest, you needed to have your finger on the trigger at exactly 9 a.m. on June 2. If you didn’t get into Bon Appetit’s Hot Ten dinner, or missed your chance to sample fare from James Beard award-winning chef, Enrique Olvera (Cosme, NYC), don’t throw down your wet wipes in despair: there are still plenty of great options for the long weekend, running September 14–17. Here are our picks:

The headliners are all still available, although to get in at Smoked! and Brunch Village, you need to buy “The Package,” which includes all six of the main events. We’re excited by the lineup at Night Market this year, which riffs on late-night Latin American and Spanish drinking food. Greg Baxtrom from NYC’s buzzy Olmsted will be there, as will Brad Farmerie (Saxon + Parole in NYC), and Philly’s Israeli star Mike Solomonov from Zahav. (One downside: very few actual Latin American chefs).  

From the “Fun-Sized Events,” Vegetables: A Love Story will explore Portland’s exploding greenery-forward food scene, led by salad star Josh McFadden (Ava Gene’s), Edouardo Jordan (JuneBaby, Seattle), and others. 

The crowd-pleasing Pizza & Burgers event has a veteran team of local chefs, including Tommy Habetz (Pizza Jerk), Sarah Minnick (Lovley’s Fifty-Fifty), Luke Zembo (Slow Bar), and John Gorham (Toro Bravo), and promises to be a wonderful meeting of comfort foods worlds. 

For the more hands-on festival-goers, we’re eyeing the Ultimate Candy Creation Experience with Jami Curl, the mastermind behind Quin Candy and a real celebrity at our sweet-toothed office. Also on the docket: Ice Cream Social The Lazy No-Fuss Way, led by Food52 co-founders and food world bigwigs Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, as they show mere mortals how to transform a bucket of supermarket ice cream into a dinner party-worthy sundae.

For the full list of events, visit the Feast website.

Filed under
Feast Portland, Ava Gene's, Tommy Habetz, Lovely's Fifty Fifty, John Gorham, Candy
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Toro Bravo

$$ Pacific Northwest, Spanish 120 NE Russell St

Chef John Gorham imports the rowdiness of a tapeo in Andalucía to his Spanish-inspired east-side eatery. There’s a little French and a pinch of Northwest thr...

Editor’s Pick

Lovely's Fifty-Fifty

$$ Dessert, Pacific Northwest, Pizza 4039 N Mississippi Ave

Think wood-fired California designer pizza, by way of fine Oregon farmers. New Yorkers may cringe, Italians may flee, but the kitchen is busting out some of ...

Editor’s Pick

Pizza Jerk

$$ Pizza 5028 NE 42nd Ave

In a former neighborhood bar on the edge of Cully, Bunk Sandwiches’ Tommy Habetz has remixed the family pizza parlor for a new generation—punk rock, Sichuan ...

Editor’s Pick

Ava Gene's

$$$ Italian 3377 SE Division St

In the neighborhood that birthed Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Duane Sorenson’s ode to Italy, Brooklyn, and the People’s Republic of Portland swings like an ind...

Related Content

Sugar Rush

Meet Jami Curl, Portland's Candy Queen

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Slideshow

Slide Show: Feast Portland Brunch at Bar Avignon

09/25/2013

Slideshow

Slide Show: Best Butcher Contest & Fishmonger Face-Off

09/25/2013

Slideshow

Slide Show: Feast 2013's Panels and Speakers

09/25/2013

Eat & Drink

Food Event Spotlight

Feast Tickets Are on Sale and Going Fast

3:17pm By Benjamin Tepler

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Announces Opening Date

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Beer

The Breweries of the Pearl Have Their Own Damn Festival

06/01/2017 By Meagan Nolan

News to Chew

Hamlet Closes, Vitaly Paley Swaps Portland Penny Diner for Pizza, and More PDX Food News

05/31/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Arts & Culture

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 1–4

06/01/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Books & Talks

Broadway Books Honors Late Writer Brian Doyle

05/30/2017 By Anyi Wong-Lifton

PoMo Picks

Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–28

05/24/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson and Meagan Nolan

News & City Life

Environment

Oregon's Fierce Response to Trump's Climate Move Is Just the Beginning

06/02/2017 By Zach Dundas

Community

In Response to the MAX Attacks

05/31/2017 By Zach Dundas and Fiona McCann

Not-So-Humble Brag

Portland Monthly Takes Home a Top National Magazine Award

05/24/2017 By Portland Monthly Staff

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Dispatch

This Portlander Could Become Canada's Next Astronaut

05/17/2017 By Lauren Kershner

Travel & Outdoors

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

10:59am By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Wilderness Escape

A Remote Mountain Lodge Reopens in Oregon's Eagle Cap Wilderness

05/25/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Outdoors

This Month, Portland Monthly Explores—and Helps—Forest Park

05/19/2017 By Zach Dundas

Volcanic Birthdays

On the Anniversary of an Eruption, Mount St. Helens Is a Study in Resilience

05/16/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Earthshakers

Two Types of Quakes Bigger Than the Big One

05/15/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Style & Shopping

Pop Shopping

5 Things You'll Find at GeekCraft Expo PDX

06/01/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Fashion

18 Artists Unleash Wild, Expressive Embroidered Patches

05/19/2017 By Eden Dawn

Forest Park: Gear Guide

6 Oregon-Made Trail Running Essentials

05/15/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Style

From Hand-Cobbled Slides to Cute Clogs, Spring's Best Shoes

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

Winning Finds

Swinging Cocoon Chairs to Leather Handbags, June's Best Local Stuff

05/15/2017 By Eden Dawn

West End: Insider Picks

Where West End Insiders Really Eat, Shop, and Play

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Health & Wellness

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

10:59am By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Pizza Party

Portland’s New Plant-Based Pizzeria Announces Opening Date

06/05/2017 By Molly Woodstock

Free Events

20 Completely FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

06/01/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Treat Yo Self

Root Whole Body Opens New Location in Northwest Portland

06/01/2017 By Bryanna Briley

Om Base

The 6 Stages of Buddha Bud Yoga

05/31/2017 By Rebecca Jacobson

Run Wild

Portland Monthly’s Woman Up! Takes Over Sellwood Riverfront Park This Sunday

05/31/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke

Bars & Nightlife

Forest Park: Boozy Backyard

Skyline Tavern: The Forest Park Block Party

05/15/2017 By Kelly Clarke

Pour

5 Essential New Portland Patios for Summer 2017

05/15/2017 Edited by Benjamin Tepler By Fiona McCann, Kelly Clarke, and Margaret Seiler

West End: Food & Drink

Where to Eat in Portland's West End

05/15/2017 Edited by Kelly Clarke By Staff

Bars

Ground Kontrol Arcade's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

04/12/2017 By Marty Patail

Restaurant Openings

Say ‘Aloha’ to N Mississippi’s New Vegan Tiki Bar

01/25/2017 Photography by Molly Woodstock

Eat Here Now

After a Shaky Start, Bar Casa Vale Finds Its Footing

01/23/2017 By Benjamin Tepler

Home & Real Estate

Gardening

Make Little Thumbs Green with New Seed Kits for Kids

10:59am By Anyi Wong-Lifton

Wine Country

A New Tasting Room in Newberg Jumps on the Timber Train

05/30/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Architecture

A Bold Northeast Portland Home Unites the Old with the New

05/23/2017 By Meagan Nolan

Home Tour

Come Drool with Us Over These Modern Portland Homes

05/23/2017 By Rachel Wilson

Brand New

Natural Materials and Modern Style Abound in This Sleek New Pearl District Shop

05/17/2017 By Caitlin Medearis

Best Offices

Portland's Best New Offices 2017

05/15/2017 By Marty Patail

A SagaCity Media Publication
921 SW Washington Street, Suite 750 • Portland, OR 97205 • phone: 503-222-5144 • fax: 503-227-8777
  • Eat & Drink
  • Style & Shopping
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Multimedia
  • Weddings
  • Best of the City
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe